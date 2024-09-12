We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Monitor TV M7WDP Series with 1366x768 resolutions.
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Monitor TV
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
22
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut
0.72
-
PixelPitch()
0.3x0.3
-
Surface Treatment
n Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
SCART
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Internal
-
rmal On(Typ.)
35W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Energy Saving
Yes
-
Full HD
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black Glossy
-
Stand Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
Yes / 5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
519.8 x 193.2 x 400.5
-
Set (without Stand)
519.8 x 75.3 x 349.5
-
Box
592 x 446 x 135
-
Wall Mount
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.7
-
Set (without Stand)
4.5
-
Box
6.3
ACCESSORIES
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Box Printing Type
FLEXO COLOR
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
PC Audio
Yes
-
Others
CI Card
-
Pencarian Terkait
