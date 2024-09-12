About Cookies on This Site

LG Monitor TV M7WDP Series with 1366x768 resolutions.

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

M197WDP

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Monitor TV

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    22

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1366x768

  • Brightness((cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle

    170/160

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut

    0.72

  • PixelPitch()

    0.3x0.3

  • Surface Treatment

    n Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • Component Video

    Yes

  • SCART

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Internal

  • rmal On(Typ.)

    35W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Full HD

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Glossy

  • Stand Color

    Black Glossy

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

  • Tilt

    Yes / 5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    519.8 x 193.2 x 400.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    519.8 x 75.3 x 349.5

  • Box

    592 x 446 x 135

  • Wall Mount

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.7

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.5

  • Box

    6.3

ACCESSORIES

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Box Printing Type

    FLEXO COLOR

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • PC Audio

    Yes

  • Others

    CI Card

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.