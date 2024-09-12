About Cookies on This Site

LG 1000 nits Premium Fine-pitch Indoor LED Signage LAP010BL2

LG 1000 nits Premium Fine-pitch Indoor LED Signage LAP010BL2

Kualitas Gambar Luar Biasa

                                                                    

Perlindungan Modul Otomatis

                                                                    

Easy Management

                                                                   
Wadah Unit1

Wadah Unit

• Pitch Piksel: 1,0 mm
• Kecerahan: 1000nit
• Rasio Kontras: 6.000 : 1
• Kecepatan Menyegarkan: 1.920 Hz
Kontroler LED1

Kontroler LED

(LCLG 001)
• Input: Maks UHD@30P
• Output: FHD@60P
• Pemutar Media & Scaler Internal
• Port Input / Output: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / LVDS
• Port Kontrol: RS232C, RJ45 (LAN)
Perangkat Lunak<br>(Manajer Kontrol)1

Perangkat Lunak
(Manajer Kontrol)

• Sakelar Berbasis Web (Platform webOS 3.0 LG)
• Kontrol & Pemantauan
• Alarm Peringatan (E-mail)

Aplikasi

Ruang Desain

Museum / Galeri

Ruang Kontrol

Ruang Direksi

Ruang Rapat

Studio Penyiaran

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    1.00

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    192x180

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    192x180

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    -

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case (WxH)

    2x2

  • Unit Case Resolution (WxH)

    384x360

  • Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    384x360x77

  • Unit Case Surface Area (㎡)

    0.138

  • Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

    5.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    36.2

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    1,000,000

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case material

    Die casting alluminum

  • Service access

    Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    1,000

  • Color Temperature

    3,200 ~ 9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    ≥97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)

    85

  • Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)

    170

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    1230

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    1,920

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Half brightness)* * The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0∘to +40∘

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80%RH(TBD)

  • IP rating Front

    -

  • IP rating Rear

    -

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    LCLG001

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.