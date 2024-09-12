About Cookies on This Site

Dipasang di Dinding

Unit LG Wall Mount merupakan solusi pendinginan dan pemanasan bertenaga yang dapat dipasang dengan cepat dan mudah.

a black basic image

Unit yang Dipasang di Dinding

Memberi kenyamanan yang dioptimalkan untuk semua jenis aplikasi.

 

Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Jangkauan Operasi yang Luas1

Solusi ideal untuk ruang server, ruang mesin, dan dapur.

Penutup Bawah yang Dapat Dilepas

Penutup bawah dapat dilepas jika diperlukan, yang memudahkan pemasangan. Pembongkaran atau penopangan tambahan untuk unit tidak diperlukan. Pemasangan dapat diselesaikan oleh satu orang dengan menggunakan alat penopang LG yang memiliki hak paten.

Klip Penopang Pemasangan

Klip penopang memberi ruang yang cukup antara dinding dan unit untuk memudahkan pemasangan.

Efisiensi Energi yang Tinggi1

Unit baru yang dipasang di dinding memberikan efisiensi energi musiman yang baik yang dihubungkan dengan unit outdoor Inverter Standar.

Pendinginan & Pemanasan yang Bertenaga

Pembukaan panel depan mengurangi beban berlebih dari asupan udara. Selain itu, kipas miring yang baru dan lebih baik meningkatkan jumlah aliran udara.

Aliran Udara yang Dioptimalkan

Arah baling-baling horizontal dapat disesuaikan mulai dari langkah 1 hingga langkah 6 dengan ayunan otomatis penuh. Fungsi ini dapat mendinginkan dan memanaskan area tertentu secara lebih cepat.

Pendinginan & Pemanasan yang Cepat

Pendinginan dan pemanas jet menyebarkan udara secara merata dengan kecepatan tinggi untuk mempertahankan suhu ruangan yang didinginkan atau dipanaskan secara optimal hanya dalam 3 menit.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli1

Silakan ajukan pertanyaan untuk membeli untuk informasi selengkapnya tentang produk dan kami akan segera menghubungi Anda.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli Informasi Selengkapnya