Perangkat Lunak LG SuperSign

LG SuperSign menjadi solusi teknologi komprehensif dengan produk digital dan Temukan keunggulan fitur-fitur Commercial Product LG:Mendukung resolusi Full HD resolution dan dilengkapi built-in TV tuner dengan teknologi MPEG4 untuk memainkan video, game,

ID_Software_00_Hero_M02_Standard

Perangkat Lunak LG SuperSign

Layar Info Digital LG berkomitmen menawarkan solusi teknologi yang komprehensif dan sangat diperlukan dengan produk digital terbaru dan fitur-fitur yang dicocokkan dengan persyaratan lingkungan kokmersial tertentu.

Gambaran Umum Perangkat Lunak LG Video

Serve

SuperSign Lite

Versi gratis, Akun satu pengguna, Aplikasi berbasis web (hingga 50 klien)
▪ Perangkat lunak manajemen Konten layar info dasar
- Membuat jadwal & distribusikan via Jaringan
- Mengelola pemutar

SuperSign W

Versi Premium, Akun banyak pengguna, Aplikasi berbasis web (hingga 1.000 klien)
▪ Perangkat lunak manajemen konten Layar Info
- Mendukung sinkronisasi Dinding Video. dll

Editor

Editor SuperSign

Versi gratis
▪ Editor konten berbasis template untuk SuperSign W dan Lite

Editor Sederhana

Versi gratis, satu akun pengguna
▪ Perangkat lunak manajemen konten Layar Info Sederhana
-Membuat konten dan daftar putar, dibagikan melalui pemutar USB

Editor Media

Versi Premium, Akun satu pengguna
▪ Editor Profesional
- Mengatur layout yang diinginkan dengan template

Seluler

SuperSign M

Versi Premium, Akun banyak pengguna
▪ Perangkat lunak manajemen konten layar info seluler
- Mengedit & membuat jadwal dan menyebarkan kontennya via perangkat seluler

Data Eksternal

SuperSign N

Versi Premium, Akun satu pengguna, Aplikasi berbasis Web
▪ Menarik sumber data eksternal ke konten SuperSign

Kontrol

SuperSign C

Versi gratis, akun satu pengguna
▪ Perangkat lunak manajemen layar info
- Mengontrol dan memantau dari jauh via RJ45 dan RS232C

SuperSign WB

Versi gratis, Akun satu pengguna
▪ Perangkat lunak penyeimbang putih
- sensor dan kamera

Struktur Perangkat Lunak LG - Versi gratis

Struktur Perangkat Lunak LG - Versi lisensi

Pengenalan SuperSign

Solusi dinding video LG yang hampir bebas gangguan dapat mewujudkan kemungkinan berbagai format tampilan. Layar ini dilebarkan dimajukan dengan mudah, menjadikannya penarik perhatian yang efektif.