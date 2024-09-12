About Cookies on This Site

AT-Q18GTLA1

(0)

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Memaksimalkan estetika dalam ruang yang berpadu dengan kenyamanan

Desain dan Ukuran Ringkas

Panel 4 Way AC LG Cassete yang baru mengadaptasi bentuk unibodi dengan ukuran sesuai plafon. Unit indoor dengan dimensi ringkas mengurangi berbagai kendala pemasangan yang memungkinkan penempatannya pada berbagai ruang

Auto Elevation Grille

Auto Elevation Grille memudahkan pembersihan saringan dengan dukungan struktur empat titik, fitur pengatur tingkatan otomatis dan deteksi berhenti otomatis. Dilengkapi pula dengan memori yang mudah dijangkau pengguna

Kontrol Vane Independen

Penggunaan motor terpisah yang memungkinkan kendali mandiri tiap vane yang berjumlah empat

High Ceiling Mode

Mode ini memberikan pendinginan dan pemanasan kuat hingga ketinggian 4.2m terhitung dari atap ke lantai

Pemasangan Panel Mudah

Desain dengan sudut yang dapat dilepas memudahkan penyesuaian saat pemasangan dan pemeriksaan kemungkinan kebocoran pada pipa saluran

Hubungi Kami1

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera
Hubungi Kami Pelajari Lebih Lanjut
Semua Spesifikasi

INDOOR SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾

    2.05 ~ 4.90 ~ 5.70

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - Btu/h

    7,000 ~ 16,700 ~ 19,460

  • Power Input Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾

    0.35 ~ 1.52 ~ 1.80

  • Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A

    7.00

  • SEER / EER - Btu/h / W

    17.26 / 10.99

  • Power Supply - V, Ø, ㎐

    220-240, 1, 50/60

  • Dimensions Net (W x H x D) - ㎜

    1,180 x 132 x 450

  • Dimensions Shipping (W x H x D) - mm

    1,483 x 175 x 558

  • Weight Net - ㎏

    14.5

  • Weight Shipping - ㎏

    19.2

  • Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch)

    2 x 12 x 18

  • Heat Exchanger Face Area - ㎡

    0.21

  • Fan Type

    Cross flow fan

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) - ㎥/min

    16.0 / 14.0 / 12.0

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan Motor Output - W

    30

  • Dehumidification Rate - ℓ/h

    1.41

  • Safety Devices

    Fuse

  • Piping Connections Liquid Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 6.35 (1/4)

  • Piping Connections Gas Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 12.7 (1/2)

  • Piping Connections Drain (O.D. / I.D.) - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 32.0(1-1/4) / 25.0(31/32)

  • Sound Pressure Level (H / M / L) - dB(A)

    44 / 41 / 39

  • Refrigerant Control

    Electronic Expansion Valve

  • Power and Communication Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)

    5C x 1.0 (10)

  • Decoration Panel Model Name

    PT-UTC

  • Decoration Panel Color

    White

  • Decoration Panel Dimensions (W x H x D) - ㎜

    1,420 x 34 x 500

  • Decoration Panel Net Weight - ㎏

    4.5

  • Decoration Panel Shipping Weight - ㎏

    8.8

OUTDOOR SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾

    2.05 ~ 4.90 ~ 5.70

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - Btu/h

    7,000 ~ 16,700 ~ 19,460

  • Power Input Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾

    0.35 ~ 1.52 ~ 1.80

  • Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A

    7.00

  • SEER / EER - Btu/h / W

    17.26 / 10.99

  • Power Supply - V, Ø, Hz

    220-240, 1, 50/60

  • Casing Color

    Warm Gray

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - ㎜

    770 × 545 × 288

  • Net Weight - ㎏ (lbs)

    36.0 (79.4)

  • Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.

    (2 × 25 × 20) × 1

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Inverter

  • Compressor Model - Model x No.

    GKT141MBC x 1

  • Compressor Motor type

    BLDC

  • Compressor Motor Output - W × No.

    1,500 x 1

  • Fan Type

    Axial

  • Fan Air Flow Rate - ㎥/min x No.

    28.2 x 1

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan Motor Output - W × No.

    43.0 x 1

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) - dB(A)

    47

  • Piping Connections Liquid Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 6.35 (1/4)

  • Piping Connections Gas Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 12.7 (1/2)

  • Piping Length (Min./Max.) - m(ft)

    5 (16.4) / 30 (98.4)

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Refrigerant Precharged Amount - g(oz)

    850 (30.0)

  • Refrigerant Chargeless-Pipe Length - m(ft)

    5.0 (16.4)

  • Refrigerant Additional Charging Volume - g/m(oz/ft)

    20 (0.22)

  • Refrigerant Control

    Electronic Expansion Valve

  • Refrigerant Oil Type

    FVC68D

  • Refrigerant Oil Charged volume - cc x No.

    470 x 1

  • Wiring Connections Power Supply Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)

    3C x 2.5 (12)

  • Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) - m(ft)

    20 (65.6)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.