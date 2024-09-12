About Cookies on This Site

Kelas 24" (24.0" diagonal) All-in-One Zero Client TERA2 (Seri V)

24CAV37K-B

Kelas 24" (24.0" diagonal) All-in-One Zero Client TERA2 (Seri V)

KOMPUTER VIRTUAL PERFORMA TINGGI

Monitor Cloud LG (Zero Client) digabungkan dengan Prosesor Teradici® PCoIP dan Perangkat Lunak VMware menghasilkan solusi ‘Komputer Virtual PCoIP' yang menghadirkan lingkungan komputer virtual handal dan aman.
Semua Spesifikasi

PANEL

  • TAA Complaint

    Yes

  • Panel Size (measured diagonally)

    24” (23.8”)

  • Processor

    Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

  • RAM

    512MB

  • Protocol

    PCoIP

  • Networking

    10 / 100 / 1000

  • Color Depth

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.275(H) x 0.275(V) 0.2652 (H) x 0.2652 (V)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1 (Typ) 5,000,000:1 (DFC)

  • Response Time (on/off)

    14ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°/178°

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating, Anti-Glare

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ)

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (DFC)

    16.7M

  • Panel Type

    AH-IPS

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080

INPUT (SIGNAL)

  • D-Sub

    Yes

OUTPUT (SIGNAL)

  • DVI

    Yes

  • Others

    10/100 /1000

INTERACTIVE

  • USB 2.0

    6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

INPUT (AUDIO)

  • Mic In

    Yes

OUTPUT (AUDIO)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SYSTEM

  • Networking

    10/100/1000 Ethernet

  • Processor

    Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

  • Memory

    512MB

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IPS

    Yes

  • 2.0 USB Input (6)

    Yes

  • UPoE available with AUPoE* Adapter

    Yes

CABINET

  • Color

    Black Texture

  • Set (with Stand) (WxHxD)

    22.4” x 13.4” x 2"

  • Set Weight (with Stand)

    12.1 Ibs.

  • Set (without Stand) (WxHxD)

    22.4” x 15.3” x10.2”

  • Set Weight (without Stand)

    10.6 Ibs.

  • Box (WxHxD)

    25.3" x 7.6" x 16.1"

  • Box Weight

    15.4 Ibs

  • Stand

    Base detachable, Tilt, Yes / -5° (front), 35° (rear), Swivel (90°), Height (130mm), Pivot

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • RoHS

    Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • USB 2.0

    6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

  • Others

    LAN (Ethernet)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • DVI-I out (Dual)

    Yes

  • D-sub in

    Yes

  • Audio Input (Mic In)

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Yes (5W x 2)

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter (19V DC)

  • Input

    100 ~ 240V

  • Normal On (typ.)

    24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 5.5W (Cloud)

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)

POWER CONSUMPTION (TYPICAL)

  • Watts in on

    24W(D-sub)/29W(PCoIP)

  • Watts in sleep

    0.5W(D-sub)/7W(PCoIP)

  • Watts in off

    0.5W(D-sub)/0.5W(PCoIP)

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30 kHz ~ 68 kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

ANALOG FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency

    30 kHz ~ 68 kHz

  • V-Frequency

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

STAND

  • VESA Mount™

    100mm x 100mm

  • Pivot

    Yes

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    -5°(front)/15°(rear)

  • Swivel (Angle)

    90°

  • Height (mm)

    130mm

DIMENSIONS

  • Weight Set w/Stand

    12.3 Ibs.

  • Weight Set w/o Stand

    7.4 Ibs.

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts, Labor, Backlight)

  • UPC

    7 19192 19162 4

  • Set w/o Stand (W x H x D)

    21.4" x 13.1" x 1.9"

  • Set w/Stand (W x H x D)

    21.4" x 15.2" x 5.1"

  • Box weight

    16.2 lbs

  • Box (W x H x D)

    24.3" x 15.9" x 7.8"

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

UPC

  • UPC

    7 19192 19754 1

ACCESSORIES

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.