Laundry takes most of the time out of all household chores. Even with a washing machine, it is time-consuming to put clothes out for washing, wait for the cycle to complete, and then dry them outside.

Buying a smart washing machine is less an upgrade option and more a need for modern-day individuals who want to dedicate more time to working. With innovative additions like Wash Tower, individuals can install a complete laundry solution in their homes.

Combining the power of Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive, 6 Motion Direct Drive, Turbowash 360 and Steam+ - WashTower is bringing forth the finest form of laundry. With this pinnacle of ease, you can be wash + dry in just 59 minutes.

LG Washing machine comes in front-load, top-load, semi-automatic models comprising of washer and washer dryers. But which one should you choose?

Picking up this question, LG invites you to read this blog that mentions the 10 best LG washing machines of 2024. The list is accurate, on point, and all-inclusive, mentioning washing machines across all budgets.

10 Best LG Washing Machines of 2024

1. FHP1413Z7M - 13Kg Front Load Washer, AI Direct Drive™, Steam+, Middle Black



Key Features:



• AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care

• Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise

• 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics

• ez-Dsipense- Automatically dispenses detergent dosage to effectively clean clothes

• TurboWash 360- Wash clothes in 39 minutes

• Steam+ (with wrinkle care) - Reduce germs, allergens & wrinkle (up to 30%) with steam cycles

• LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs

This LG front-loader is not just a laundry appliance, it's a fabric care expert. The AI Direct Drive reads your clothes and adjusts the washing like magic, while the Direct Drive Motor operates quietly, keeping vibrations and noise at bay. Even heavy loads get sparkling clean in just 39 minutes with TurboWash, and steam cycles banish germs and allergens. Machine automatically doses detergent before every wash for effective cleaning of clothes. Therefore no need to add liquid detergent before every wash.

2. LG-FHP1411Z9B - 11Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, TurboWash 360˚ , Black VCM

Key Features:

• AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care

• Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise

• 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics

• TurboWash 360˚ - Wash clothes in just 39 minutes

• Steam+ (with wrinkle care) - Reduce germs, allergens & wrinkle (up to 30%) with steam cycles

• LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs

The front-load washing machine with Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive, TurboWash 360˚, Steam+, and LG ThinQ, is a high-end home appliance. It ticks all the boxes - easing laundry for busy & office-going individuals, delivering ultra-clean & hygienic washing, and achieving the best results in a limited time. This is best suited for a family of more than four members.

3. THD10NWM – 10 Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Turbowash, Middle Black

Key Features:

• AI Direct Drive™ -Intelligent Care with Optimized Washing and More Fabric Protection

• Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

• LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

• Turbowash- Fast Washing with Best Performance

• TurboDrum™ for Powerful Wash

The LG THD10NWM reads your clothes and tailors the wash with AIDD technology, cleans gently with hand-like motions for enhanced fabric protection, gets sparkling clean, and lets you control it all from your phone (imagine phone controlling washing machine). Ditch laundry woes, embrace clean clothes! Visit LG or your nearest retailer to learn more.

4. LG- FHP1410Z7P - 10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Steam+, Platinum Silver

Key Features:

• AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care

• Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise

• 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics

• TurboWash- Wash clothes in 59 minutes

• Steam+ (with wrinkle care) - Reduce germs, allergens & wrinkle (up to 30%) with steam cycles

• LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs

With state-of-the-art technologies like AI Direct Drive and LG ThinQ app connectivity, this washing machine strives to make the laundry the easiest for individuals. The turbowash function ensures efficient washing, cleaner and quicker. With platinum silver color, this is the best-suited washing machine if you are looking for a chic washing machine.

5. LG-THD10SWP - 10Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, In-built Heater, Platinum Black

Key Features:

• AI Direct Drive™ -Intelligent Care with Optimized Washing and More Fabric Protection

• Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

• In-Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal

• LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

• TurboDrum™ for Powerful Wash

• Turbowash- Fast Washing with Best Performance

This 10-Kg Top Load Washing Machine delivers optimal performance with AI Direct Drive. The in-built steam function gets rid of the bacteria that stick to the fabrics. If you are looking for a washing machine at slightly lower price range than a front-load washing machine then this could be suitable for you.

6. LG-P9555SKAZ - 9.5Kg, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Rat Away, Middle Black

Key Features:

• Roller Jet Pulsator- Better wash with effective scrubbing

• Wind Jet Dry- Fast dry by air jet system

• Rat Away- Base, drain hose & back cover plastic material is mixed with Rat Away material

• 3 + 1 Wash Programs- Washing programs for an effective wash

• BEE Star Rating- 5 Star Rating

• 5 Year Motor Warranty

With the middle black color finish, this semi-automatic washing machine is ideal for anyone with a set and tight budget. The rat-away material keeps the rodents and insects away from the machine. Multiple washing programs allow users the flexibility to choose a suitable one according to the fabrics. The 5-star rated washing machine is one of LG’s best home appliances.

8. LG-THD09SWM - 9Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, In-built Heater, Middle Black

Key Features:

• AI Direct Drive™ -Intelligent Care with Optimized Washing and More Fabric Protection

• Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

• In-Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal

• LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

• TurboDrum™ for Powerful Wash

• Turbowash- Fast Washing with Best Performance

Worried about ruining your clothes or spending hours on laundry? This LG washing machine is here to change the game! This washing machine is packed with smart features that take the guesswork out of laundry day, leaving your clothes sparkling clean and perfectly protected. With AIDD’s intelligent care, this washing machine safeguards the fabric by identifying it and starting a cycle accordingly. The In-Built Heater with steam feature removes germs and bacteria from clothes.

9. LG-FHP1208Z5M - 8Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Steam, Wifi, Middle Black

Key Features:

• AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care

• Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise

• 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics

• Steam - Reduce germs & allergens with steam cycles

• LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs

• Smart Diagnosis- Instant troubleshooting

This front-load LG washing machine brings smart cleaning and superior results to your home. AI Direct Drive™ is an intelligent feature that analyzes your clothes and tailors the wash cycle for optimal cleaning and fabric protection. From delicates to denim, each fabric gets the care it deserves. This technology mimics hand-washing techniques like rolling, scrubbing, and stepping to gently remove dirt and stains without damaging fibers. ThinQ makes laundry easier than ever while steam eliminates dust mites and bacteria for cleaner, fresher clothes.

10. P7510RRAZ - 7.5Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Burgundy

Key Features:

• Roller Jet Pulsator- Better wash with effective scrubbing

• Wind Jet Dry- Fast dry by air jet system

• Rat Away- Base, drain hose & back cover plastic material is mixed with Rat Away material

• 3 + 1 Wash Programs- Washing programs for an effective wash

• BEE Star Rating- 5 Star Rating

• 5 Year Motor Warranty

This semi-automatic washing machine brings cleaning power without the fuss. The unique Roller Jet Pulsator blasts clothes with powerful water jets, giving them a deep clean, even for heavily soiled items. 3 built-in washing programs are for different fabric types and serve your specific needs. The Wind Jet Dry system enables an air jet system for fast drying. With a 5-star BEE rating, this is an ideal washing machine for a small-sized family.

Other models you should know about:

LG provides complete laundry solutions offering a range comprising:

• Dryers

• Wash Tower

• Washer Dryers

• Front-Load Washing Machines

• Top-Load Washing Machines

• Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

Here are a few LG washer dryers and dryers:

1. FHD1508STB

Key Features:

• AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care

• Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise

• 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics

• Turbowash(™)- Wash clothes in just 59 minutes

• Steam(™) - Reduce germs & allergens with steam cycles

• LG ThinQ(™)- Download additional washing programs

2. FHD1308STB

Key Features:

• AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care

• Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise

• 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics

• ez-Dsipense- Automatically dispenses detergent dosage to effectively clean clothes

• TurboWash 360˚- Wash clothes in just 39 minutes

• Steam+ (with wrinkle care) - Reduce germs, allergens & wrinkle (upto 30%) with steam cycles

• LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs

3 . FHD0905SWS

Key Features:

• AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care

• Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise

• 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics

• Steam - Reduce germs & allergens with steam cycles

• LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs

• Smart Diagnosis- Instant troubleshooting

Tying the Knots

LG is one of the global leaders in home appliances and home entertainment. We strive to innovate and create the best products leading to superior performance and user satisfaction. This blog entails the list of best washing machines of 2024, involving a mix of top-load, front-load, washer dryers, and semi-automatic washing machines.

A new addition to the range is LG WashTower - a complete laundry solution with a washer and dryer together. It features a central control panel and multiple other features for optimum convenience.

Choose your perfect fit from the list of best washing machines and ensure that you install only the best at your home for ultimate fabric care.