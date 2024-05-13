Doing laundry is a mandatory weekly task. For some, it is more frequent than that. You cannot compromise on the convenience when it comes to doing laundry. And when convenient meets style it’s a win-win for you.



A task that never seems to end, especially when you have to find space for a washer and dryer. Small apartments or laundry rooms, and overflowing utility closets can turn your laundry day into a logistical nightmare.

LG has recently unravelled WashTower™, an all-in-one washer and dryer unit, designed for a complete laundry solution. Washtower™ combines elegance & technology comes with Auto Sense AIDD™, Allergy Care Cycle, Auto Cleaning Condenser & Dual Inverter Heat Pump™. LG Washtower is a single unit front load with center control™

What is LG WashTower™? How does it look? Why is it for you? And what features does it offer? We answer these and more questions in this blog, comprehensively laying down for you all the aspects of WashTower™.

What is LG WashTower™?

Ever wished your laundry room could be more efficient? Say hello to LG WashTower™ – the ultimate space-saving laundry solution. This innovative design combines a washer and dryer in a single, sleek unit, stacking them vertically to maximise your laundry room real estate.

WashTower™ boasts cutting-edge LG technology like Inverter Direct Drive™ for quiet operation and long-lasting performance. With a variety of capacities and features to choose from, there's a WashTower™ perfect for your laundry needs.

LG Wash Tower™ - Future of Laundry

Experience the future of laundry – convenient, powerful, and designed to fit your space perfectly. It saves space and brilliantly complements the aesthetics of your laundry room bringing together a washer and dryer. With features like AIDD™ analyses fabrics and adjusts washing cycles for optimal cleaning. Unlike traditional machines, WashTower™ offers a space-saving solution with intelligent features, making laundry day a breeze.

State-Of-The-Art Built Quality

It is with a solid stainless-steel drum and machine body - WashTower is a force to be reckoned with. The 13 Kg washer capacity and 10 Kg dryer capacity, it is suitable for large families. Thick tempered glass doors and stainless-steel slim drum lifters contribute to the looks of it and add immense strength to the overall body. Anti-Vibration system protects the machine from damage, improves efficiency and eliminates any irritating noise.

Built for Performance, Styled By You

Style your space and make it more special with LG WashTower. Whether it is a utility room, laundry room or bathroom - WashTower can fit all spaces like it’s made for the space.

Calm of Colours

Embrace tranquillity in your laundry room with LG WashTower's™ nature-inspired colour palette. Moving beyond traditional whites and greys, these washers and dryers come in calming tones like soft beige and muted sage green. These colours evoke a sense of serenity and blend beautifully with various laundry room aesthetics. This thoughtful design choice goes beyond aesthetics; the neutral tones inherently hide fingerprints and smudges, making the WashTower™ easier to maintain and keep looking its best for years to come.

Why Choose LG WashTower?

• Space Saving: Our central control washer & dryer maximizes your living space. Perfect for your apartments or small homes, its compact design combines two essential appliances into one, optimizing your laundry area.



• Suitable Fit: Our washer and dryer combo seamlessly blends with any home décor. The central control panel enhances the overall aesthetic making it a practical and stylish addition to your laundry room. No more bulky appliances jutting out – your WashTower™ integrates effortlessly with your existing cabinetry, transforming your laundry room into a stylish and cohesive space.

• Stylish: LG WashTower is a stylish choice whether it is placed in the laundry room, utility room or bathroom. The central control panel adds to the aesthetic.

• Smart Pairing™: Say goodbye to guesswork! Smart Pairing™ integrate our washer & dryer combo with your smart home. Just press start and let WashTower™ handle the rest.

• Central Control Panel™: The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location. A user can easily tackle and access full touch buttons & LED displays while they are standing and loading the washing machine.

• Quick Wash + Quick Dry: In a hurry? No problem! LG's Quick Wash & Dry option tackles small loads of clothes like sportswear or pyjamas in under an hour. Wash, dry, and get on with your day – all in less time.

• Allergen Removal: Breathe easy with LG's Allergy Care cycle. This powerful cycle eliminates 99.9% of live house dust mites, offering peace of mind for allergy sufferers and a cleaner, healthier laundry routine.

• TurboWash 360°: Clean doesn't have to mean slow. TurboWash 360° delivers a powerful, deep clean in just minutes, combining multiple water jets and high-speed rotation for thorough cleaning without compromising fabric care.

• DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer: Energy efficiency meets ultimate drying with the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer. It precisely controls drying temperature and airflow, reducing energy consumption and ensuring gentle drying for your clothes.

• Auto Cleaning Condenser: Effortless maintenance is built in. The Auto Cleaning Condenser automatically cleans itself periodically, saving you time and ensuring optimal drying performance.

• LG ThinQ™ App Control: Take laundry control anywhere! The LG ThinQ™ app lets you connect to your WashTower™ remotely. Start, stop, monitor cycles, and even download new wash programs – all from the convenience of your smartphone.

• Nature-Inspired Colour: Feel a sense of calm and nature-inspired colours. Reclaim your space and style it your way with LG WashTower. The nature-inspired colours - soft beige and muted sage green help you experience a sense of calm and fit perfectly well with the plush interiors of a modular bathroom.

LG WashTower Model for Your Space Saving Needs

FWT1310BG - 13/10kg WashTower™ - Smart Washer & Dryer



Key Features:

• Stackable 2-in-1 unit



• Smart Pairing™

• TurboWash 360°

• LG ThinQ™

The LG WashTower™ model has a compact design and smart technology to properly care for your clothes, even when time is short. The LG tower stackable washer and dryer has Auto Sense AIDD™ to detect the most suitable wash cycle, an LG Allergy Care cycle, an Auto Cleaning Condenser, a Dual Inverter Heat Pump™, a 59-min wash dry cycle and it can be controlled from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app. Our LG wash tower also boasts an Inverter Direct Drive Motor that is super reliable and quiet, making it perfect for apartments and smaller homes.

Tabular Explanation of Wash Tower Features