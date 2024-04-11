Features of Washer

• Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AIDD): It can relieve you of the burden of sorting items based on fabric, giving you independence and peace of mind. It offers better fabric care and more convenience. As the cycles progress, the machine tends to get smarter.

• Inverter Direct Drive: The LG WashTower™ features an Inverter Direct Drive motor, which is designed to be reliable, quiet, and long-lasting. It comes with a 10-year warranty, giving you peace of mind about the durability of your washer.

• Turbowash 360: LG WashTower™ with TurboWash 360 technology can thoroughly clean laundry in minutes. It has four multi-dimensional jet sprays throughout the wash cycle enhancing the washing performance.

• Steam+ (with wrinkle care): LG’s washing machines use performance-improving technology to remove 99.9% of dust, allergens and mites from your clothes. LG Steam™ technology gently reduces wrinkles upto 30% in your clothes.

Two key features are:

- Removes 99.9%* Allergens

- Reduces 30%* Wrinkles

Features of Dryer

• Dual Inverter Heat Pump™: With Dual inverters and two compression chambers, your laundry dries faster and consumes less energy . The LG EcoHybrid dryer's BLDC compressor features a specially built neodymium magnet brings an energy-efficient and time-saving solution to your laundry room.

• Auto Cleaning Condenser: This condenser automatically cleans itself during the drying cycle, eliminating the need for manual cleaning. The frequency of this cleaning cycle may vary depending on the size and moisture content of the laundry load.

• Sensor Dry: Sensor Dry automatically adjusts drying time for optimal results, preventing over-drying and damage to your clothes. Sensor dryers use sensors to monitor the moisture content of the clothes in the dryer and automatically shut off the dryer when the clothes reach the desired dryness level. This saves energy and prevents clothes from being over-dried and potentially shrunk or damaged.

Other Features

• Quick Wash + Quick Dry: Save time & effort by using Quick Wash and Quick Dry cycles with Prepare to Dry option that can wrap it all up in just 1 hour. Quick Wash in 16 minutes & Quick Dry in 43 minutes.

• Smart Connectivity: The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could bef It can relieve you of the burden of sorting items based on fabric, giving you independence and peace of mind. It offers better fabric care and more convenience. As the cycles progress, the machine tends to get smarter. ore. Start laundry washing and drying with just the tap of a button.