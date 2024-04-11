We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13/10kg WashTower™ Smart Washer Dryer in Green and Beige Color
Built for Performance, Styled By You
LG FWT1310BG It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.
Nature-Inspired Color
Redefine Your Space
Laundry Room
LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Bathroom
LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Utility Room
LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Make Built-In Design Easy
More Space to Inspire Your Space
Easy Reach Control Panel
LG FWT1310BG Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.
*The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
Built-in Intelligence
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
-
ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
-
LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The product images in the image are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1655 x 660
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1180
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1655 x 660
-
Weight (kg)
128.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
660
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Body Color (Dryer)
Nature Green
-
Body Color (Washer)
Nature Beige
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cloud Cycle
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084510303
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics, Twin Towers Building, Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
What people are saying
WashTower™ FAQs
The LG WashTower™ is an intelligent integrated laundry solution that bundles the power of both washer and dryer in one Unibody tower design.
What is the washer capacity and dryer capacity in LG WashTower™?
With the current model, the washer capacity is 13 kg and dryer capacity is 10 kg.
Yes, the LG WashTower™ can wash and dry at the same time. The integrated washer and dryer operate independently, allowing you to run a wash cycle in the lower washer unit while simultaneously drying another load in the upper dryer unit. This feature maximises efficiency and saves time, making laundry tasks more convenient.
• Space Management: The LG WashTower™ combines a washer and dryer in a single, vertical unit, saving valuable floor space and providing a streamlined look in your home. It has the unibody design for effective space management.
• Suitable Fit: Our washer and dryer combo seamlessly blends with any home decor. The central control panel enhances the overall aesthetic, making it a practical and stylish addition to your laundry room.
• Smart Pairing: LG Wash tower can be easily integrated with your smart home as you can easily connect it with your smartphone and other smart devices for convenient remote control and monitoring.
• Central Control Panel: Say goodbye to the hassle of reaching for controls at awkward heights. LG WashTower™ have an exclusive central control panel for both washer and dryer for easy and convenient handling.
Features of Washer
• Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AIDD): It can relieve you of the burden of sorting items based on fabric, giving you independence and peace of mind. It offers better fabric care and more convenience. As the cycles progress, the machine tends to get smarter.
• Inverter Direct Drive: The LG WashTower™ features an Inverter Direct Drive motor, which is designed to be reliable, quiet, and long-lasting. It comes with a 10-year warranty, giving you peace of mind about the durability of your washer.
• Turbowash 360: LG WashTower™ with TurboWash 360 technology can thoroughly clean laundry in minutes. It has four multi-dimensional jet sprays throughout the wash cycle enhancing the washing performance.
• Steam+ (with wrinkle care): LG’s washing machines use performance-improving technology to remove 99.9% of dust, allergens and mites from your clothes. LG Steam™ technology gently reduces wrinkles upto 30% in your clothes.
Two key features are:
- Removes 99.9%* Allergens
- Reduces 30%* Wrinkles
Features of Dryer
• Dual Inverter Heat Pump™: With Dual inverters and two compression chambers, your laundry dries faster and consumes less energy . The LG EcoHybrid dryer's BLDC compressor features a specially built neodymium magnet brings an energy-efficient and time-saving solution to your laundry room.
• Auto Cleaning Condenser: This condenser automatically cleans itself during the drying cycle, eliminating the need for manual cleaning. The frequency of this cleaning cycle may vary depending on the size and moisture content of the laundry load.
• Sensor Dry: Sensor Dry automatically adjusts drying time for optimal results, preventing over-drying and damage to your clothes. Sensor dryers use sensors to monitor the moisture content of the clothes in the dryer and automatically shut off the dryer when the clothes reach the desired dryness level. This saves energy and prevents clothes from being over-dried and potentially shrunk or damaged.
Other Features
• Quick Wash + Quick Dry: Save time & effort by using Quick Wash and Quick Dry cycles with Prepare to Dry option that can wrap it all up in just 1 hour. Quick Wash in 16 minutes & Quick Dry in 43 minutes.
• Smart Connectivity: The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could bef It can relieve you of the burden of sorting items based on fabric, giving you independence and peace of mind. It offers better fabric care and more convenience. As the cycles progress, the machine tends to get smarter. ore. Start laundry washing and drying with just the tap of a button.
No, LG WashTower™ is different from stackable washing machines. While stackable washing machines are designed to be placed one above the other, they require additional stacking kits and installation to secure them properly.
Secondly, in stackable washing machines, the control panel for dryer is placed at an awkward height while in LG WashTower™, control panel is centrally located.
Buy Directly
FWT1310BG
13/10kg WashTower™ Smart Washer Dryer in Green and Beige Color