front view
Make Your Own Style

Built for Performance, Styled By You

Style your space and make it more special with LG WashTower™.

LG FWT1310BG It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.

Color

Nature-Inspired Color

Feel a sense of calm and nature-inspired colors.
  • Nature Beige
  • Nature Green
Interior Gallery

Redefine Your Space

Laundry Room

LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

    Bathroom

    LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

      Utility Room

      LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

        Laundry Room

        LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

          Bathroom

          LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

            Utility Room

            LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

              Fit Design

              Make Built-In Design Easy

              With its matte material and natural colors, this design delivers a custom built-in look.
              LG FWT1310BG LG Objet WashTower™ presents a harmonious interior that fits perfectly with the built-in furniture in the bathroom.

              More Space to Inspire Your Space

              Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.
              LG FWT1310BG In the video, there are scenes in which stackable washing machines and dryers are emptied and replaced with LG Objet WashTower. It shows the improvement of user convenience and space efficiency in the home.

              Easy Reach Control Panel

              The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location.

              LG FWT1310BG Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.

              *The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.

              The LG WashTower™ is shorter than traditional stacked washer and dryer.
              LG FWT1310BG The video contains several comparison scenes. Stackable washer and dryer, each with a control panel, shows the inconvenience of an adult woman sticking out her heel to operate the panel. Meanwhile, the LG Objet Washtower™ shows that the washing machine and dryer can be centrally controlled as a single unit, so even a young boy can easily access it.

              Built-in Intelligence

              Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG WashTower™.
              LG FWT1310BG In the video, there is only the door of the front loader washing machine, and each icon related to the washing pattern changes for intelligent fabric care as the washing machine with the laundry progresses. The AI DD™ logo is shown in bottom right corner of the video.

              AI DD™

              Auto Sense AI DD™ Technology identifies the most suitable pattern to handle your clothes with care.
              LG FWT1310BG This is an image of the product panel. Dryer's Duvet button and Washer's Duvet button are highlighted.

              Smart Pairing™

              Thanks to Smart Pairing™, washed clothes will be dried at the optimal cycle. Just press Start.

              *Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
              *The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

              Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle

              Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle can eliminate 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.
              • Allergy Care by Washer
              • Allergy Care by Dryer

              *Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
              *Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
              *The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
              *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

              Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load

              Thanks to LG's Quick wash and dry with Prepare to dry option, you can finish your washing and drying in an hour for small load like sportswear and pajamas.
              LG FWT1310BG The animation shows the process that it can be washed and dried within an hour.

              *Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
              *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

              LG FWT1310BG There is a washing machine door, around which the water stream is spinning dynamically. Water spouts from five directions from the inside of the washing machine.
              TurboWash 360

              Get It All Done and Then Some

              Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in minutes without compromising fabric protection.

              *Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
              *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

              • Conventional
                Uncontrollable compressing Speed
              • LG Dual Inverter
                Controlled compressing Speed
              DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

              An Energy-saving Way to Dry

              Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
              LG FWT1310BG The image shows how fine dust generated during the drying process is purified through three filters in the condenser.
              Auto Cleaning Condenser

              Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

              Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser*-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

              *The product images in the image are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
              *The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
              *The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

              Smart Control, Smarter Life

              Remote Control

              Monitoring

              Connect and Control from Anywhere

              The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.

              Efficient Product Maintenance

              Check the status of the WashTower™, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

              *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
              *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

              Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

              The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet while providing long-lasting performance with a 10-year warranty on the motor. Have peace of mind with the energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, backed by a 10-year warranty.

              DIMENSIONS

              FWT1310BG

              Key Specs

              • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

                13

              • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

                600 x 1655 x 660

              • TurboWash360˚

                Yes

              • AI DD

                Yes

              • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

                Yes

              All Spec

              DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

              • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

                1180

              • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

                600 x 1655 x 660

              • Weight (kg)

                128.0

              • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

                660

              MATERIAL & FINISH

              • Door Type

                Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

              • Body Color (Dryer)

                Nature Green

              • Body Color (Washer)

                Nature Beige

              CAPACITY

              • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

                10

              • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

                13

              CONTROL & DISPLAY

              • Delay Timer

                3-19 hours

              • Display Type

                Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

              • Figure Indicator

                18:88

              • Door Lock Indication (Washer)

                Yes

              SMART TECHNOLOGY

              • Smart Diagnosis

                Yes

              • Download Cycle

                Yes

              • Energy Monitoring

                Yes

              • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

                Yes

              • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

                Yes

              • Cloud Cycle

                Yes

              • Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

                Yes

              • Smart Pairing

                Yes

              BAR CODE

              • Bar Code

                8806084510303

              FEATURES (DRYER)

              • Type

                Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

              • Auto Cleaning Condenser

                Yes

              • Drum Light

                Yes

              • Dual Dry

                Yes

              • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

                Yes

              • Dual Lint Filter

                Yes

              • Embossing Inner Drum

                Yes

              • End of Cycle Signal

                Yes

              • Heat Source Type

                Heat Pump Electric

              • LoadSense

                Yes

              • Sensor Dry

                Yes

              FEATURES (WASHER)

              • Type

                Front Load Washer

              • 6 Motion DD

                Yes

              • AI DD

                Yes

              • Auto Restart

                Yes

              • Drum Lifter

                Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

              • Drum Light

                Yes

              • Embossing Inner Drum

                Yes

              • End of Cycle Signal

                Yes

              • Foam detection system

                Yes

              • Inverter DirectDrive

                Yes

              • Leveling Legs

                Yes

              • LoadSense

                Yes

              • Stainless Steel Drum

                Yes

              • Steam

                Yes

              • TurboWash360˚

                Yes

              • Vibration Sensor

                Yes

              • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

                Cold Only

              • Water Level

                Auto

              OTHER INFORMATIONS

              • Country of Origin

                Korea

              • Imported by

                A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

              • Manufactured By

                LG Electronics, Twin Towers Building, Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul

              PROGRAMS (DRYER)

              • Cotton

                Yes

              • Allergy Care (dryer)

                Yes

              • Delicates

                Yes

              • Downloaded Cycle

                Yes

              • Duvet

                Yes

              • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

                Yes

              • Quick Dry

                Yes

              • Refresh

                Yes

              PROGRAMS (WASHER)

              • Cotton

                Yes

              • Allergy Care (washer)

                Yes

              • Delicates

                Yes

              • Downloaded Cycle

                Yes

              • Duvet

                Yes

              • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

                Yes

              • Quick Wash

                Yes

              • Rinse+Spin

                Yes

              • Tub Clean

                Yes

              What people are saying

              WashTower™ FAQs

              Q.

              What is LG WashTower™?

              A.

              The LG WashTower™ is an intelligent integrated laundry solution that bundles the power of both washer and dryer in one Unibody tower design.

              Q.

              What is the washer capacity and dryer capacity in LG WashTower™?

              A.

              With the current model, the washer capacity is 13 kg and dryer capacity is 10 kg.

              Q.

              Can LG WashTower™ wash and dry at the same time?

              A.

              Yes, the LG WashTower™ can wash and dry at the same time. The integrated washer and dryer operate independently, allowing you to run a wash cycle in the lower washer unit while simultaneously drying another load in the upper dryer unit. This feature maximises efficiency and saves time, making laundry tasks more convenient.

              Q.

              What are the benefits of LG WashTower™?

              A.

               

              • Space Management: The LG WashTower™ combines a washer and dryer in a single, vertical unit, saving valuable floor space and providing a streamlined look in your home. It has the unibody design for effective space management.

               

               

              • Suitable Fit: Our washer and dryer combo seamlessly blends with any home decor. The central control panel enhances the overall aesthetic, making it a practical and stylish addition to your laundry room.

               

               

              • Smart Pairing: LG Wash tower can be easily integrated with your smart home as you can easily connect it with your smartphone and other smart devices for convenient remote control and monitoring.

               

               

              • Central Control Panel: Say goodbye to the hassle of reaching for controls at awkward heights. LG WashTower™ have an exclusive central control panel for both washer and dryer for easy and convenient handling.

              Q.

              What are the features of LG WashTower™?

              A.

              Features of Washer

               

               

              • Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AIDD): It can relieve you of the burden of sorting items based on fabric, giving you independence and peace of mind. It offers better fabric care and more convenience. As the cycles progress, the machine tends to get smarter.

               

               

              • Inverter Direct Drive: The LG WashTower™ features an Inverter Direct Drive motor, which is designed to be reliable, quiet, and long-lasting. It comes with a 10-year warranty, giving you peace of mind about the durability of your washer.

               

               

              • Turbowash 360: LG WashTower™ with TurboWash 360 technology can thoroughly clean laundry in minutes. It has four multi-dimensional jet sprays throughout the wash cycle enhancing the washing performance.

               

               

              • Steam+ (with wrinkle care): LG’s washing machines use performance-improving technology to remove 99.9% of dust, allergens and mites from your clothes. LG Steam™ technology gently reduces wrinkles upto 30% in your clothes.

               

              Two key features are:

              - Removes 99.9%* Allergens

              - Reduces 30%* Wrinkles

               

              Features of Dryer

               

              • Dual Inverter Heat Pump: With Dual inverters and two compression chambers, your laundry dries faster and consumes less energy . The LG EcoHybrid dryer's BLDC compressor features a specially built neodymium magnet brings an energy-efficient and time-saving solution to your laundry room.

               

               

              • Auto Cleaning Condenser: This condenser automatically cleans itself during the drying cycle, eliminating the need for manual cleaning. The frequency of this cleaning cycle may vary depending on the size and moisture content of the laundry load.

               

               

              • Sensor Dry: Sensor Dry automatically adjusts drying time for optimal results, preventing over-drying and damage to your clothes. Sensor dryers use sensors to monitor the moisture content of the clothes in the dryer and automatically shut off the dryer when the clothes reach the desired dryness level. This saves energy and prevents clothes from being over-dried and potentially shrunk or damaged.

               

              Other Features

               

              • Quick Wash + Quick Dry: Save time & effort by using Quick Wash and Quick Dry cycles with Prepare to Dry option that can wrap it all up in just 1 hour. Quick Wash in 16 minutes & Quick Dry in 43 minutes.

               

               

              • Smart Connectivity: The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could bef It can relieve you of the burden of sorting items based on fabric, giving you independence and peace of mind. It offers better fabric care and more convenience. As the cycles progress, the machine tends to get smarter. ore. Start laundry washing and drying with just the tap of a button.

              Q.

              What is the difference between the stackable washing machine and WashTower™?

              A.

              No, LG WashTower™ is different from stackable washing machines. While stackable washing machines are designed to be placed one above the other, they require additional stacking kits and installation to secure them properly.

               

              Secondly, in stackable washing machines, the control panel for dryer is placed at an awkward height while in LG WashTower™, control panel is centrally located.

              Q.

              Does LG WashTower™ have one plug?

              A.

              The LG WashTower™ requires two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer.

