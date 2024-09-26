We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 13/10kg WashTower™ Smart Washer Dryer in Platinum Black
Built for Performance, Styled By You
It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.
Nature-Inspired Color
Feel a sense of calm with nature-inspired colors.
Redefine Your Space
Laundry Room
LG WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Bathroom
Utility Room
Make Built-In Design Easy
More Space to Inspire Your Space
Easy Reach Control Panel
Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.
*The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
Built-in Intelligence
AI DD™
Auto Sense AI DD™ Technology identifies the most suitable pattern to handle your clothes with care.
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
-
ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
-
LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The product images in the image are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1655 x 660
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1655 x 660
-
Weight (kg)
128.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
660
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1180
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Body Color (Dryer)
Platinum Black
-
Body Color (Washer)
Platinum Black
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084060174
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
AI DD
Yes
-
AI Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics, Twin Towers Building, Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul
-
Net Quantitiy
1
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
What people are saying
