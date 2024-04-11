Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
13/08Kg Front Load Washer Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, ez-Dispense, Black VCM

FHD1308STB

LG FHD1308STB Front View
LG FHD1308STB intelligent care
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

LG FHD1308STB intelligent care

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
LG FHD1308STB optimal wash

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in
multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
LG FHD1308STB turbowash 360
TurboWash 360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash 360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment.

LG FHD1308STB steam plus
Steam+

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+ technology eliminates of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

LG FHD1308STB steam plus

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

LG FHD1308STB ThinQ

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range Catalogue-Washer Dryer

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Dimension-FHD1308STB

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 615 x 850

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 615 x 850

  • Weight (kg)

    78.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    655

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer Dryer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    3 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091961181

