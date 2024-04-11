We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15/8Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM
LG FHD1508STB incredibly fast
LG FHD1508STB incredibly fast-1
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage
LG FHD1508STB energy efficient
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
Alt text
Key Specs
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 770 x 940
Steam
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 770 x 940
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Black VCM
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
Yes
Display Type
LED
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Cold Only
-
Yes
PROGRAMS
Speed Wash
Yes
Sportswear
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Baby Steam Care
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Baby Care
Yes
Cold Wash
Helps save energy while washing lightly soiled clothes.
Color Care
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Hygiene (Sanitary)
Yes
Speed Wash+Dry
Yes
Stain Care
Yes
Wash+Dry
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Download Cycle
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Country of Origin
India
Imported by
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS, NANJING LG PANDA APPLIANCESCO., LTD, 28,Yongfeng Road,Nanjing,Jiangsu Province,China
Buy Directly
FHD1508STB
15/8Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM