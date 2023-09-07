About Cookies on This Site

Встраиваемая микроволновая печь LG NeoChef, 25 л, Соло,1000 Вт, Smart Inverter, EasyClean, Сенсорное управление

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Встраиваемая микроволновая печь LG NeoChef, 25 л, Соло,1000 Вт, Smart Inverter, EasyClean, Сенсорное управление

MS2595CIST

Встраиваемая микроволновая печь LG NeoChef, 25 л, Соло,1000 Вт, Smart Inverter, EasyClean, Сенсорное управление

Технология «Умный» инвертор

Технология «Умный» инвертор

10 лет гарантии на части магнетрона

10 лет гарантии на части магнетрона

Встраиваемая микроволновая печь

Встраиваемая микроволновая печь

Равномерный подогрев

Равномерный подогрев

Равномерное размораживание

Равномерное размораживание

Быстрое приготовление

Быстрое приготовление

Покрытие EasyClean

Покрытие EasyClean

Устойчивый поворотный столик

Устойчивый поворотный столик

Яркая LED-подсветка

Яркая LED-подсветка

*НеоШеф

Технология Smart Inverter¹1

Технология Smart Inverter¹

Микроволновая печь LG NeoChef² c технологией Smart Inverter¹.
Благодаря высокой мощности в 1000 Вт и точности управления продукты размораживаются, подогреваются и готовятся более эффективно³, а блюда порадуют вас разнообразием.
Компания LG предоставляет 10 лет гарантии на части магнетрона.

1 Технология «Умный» инвертор. 2 НеоШеф. 3 Внутренний тест компании LG. Сравнение печи LG NeoChef и обычной печи LG.

Равномерный подогрев1

Равномерный подогрев

Точный контроль мощности микроволн обеспечивает более быстрый и равномерный¹ подогрев блюд для получения лучшего вкуса.

1 Протестировано Интертек (тест Nº 160600041SEL-001 от 18.07.2016). Сравнение печи LG NeoChef и обычной печи LG..
2 Технология «Умный» инвертор.
3 НеоШеф

Равномерное размораживание1

Равномерное размораживание

Система регулирования мощности микроволн обеспечивает
более равномерное и быстрое¹ размораживание продуктов,
сохраняя их вкус и структуру.

1 Протестировано Интертек (тест Nº 160600041SEL-001 от 18.07.2016).
3 НеоШеф.
2 Технология «Умный» инвертор.

Быстрое приготовление1

Быстрое приготовление

Высокая мощность в 1000 Вт позволяет готовить любимые блюда за меньшее время по сравнению с традиционными микроволновыми печами¹.


1 Функции доступны для определенных моделей. См. Спецификацию.
2 НеоШеф
3 Технология «Умный» инвертор.

Различные режимы приготовления1

Различные режимы приготовления

Различные режимы позволят готовить разнообразно
и приятно удивлять себя и своих близких.
Функции запекания, обжаривания¹, поддерживания заданной температуры и приготовления йогурта теперь доступны в одном устройстве.

1 Функции доступны для определенных моделей. См. Спецификацию.
2 Технология «Умный» инвертор.

Антибактериальное покрытие EasyClean¹1

Антибактериальное покрытие EasyClean¹

Специальное антибактериальное легкоочищаемое внутреннее покрытие EasyClean¹ препятствует распространению бактерий на 99.99% ² и
устойчиво к механическим повреждениям и впитыванию жира, благодаря чему частички пищи не прилипают к стенкам печи и легко очищаются

1 ИзиКлин
2 ротестировано SGS (тест Nº F690101/LF CTSAYAA15-65910 от 07.01.2016)

Удобство для пользователя

Удобные функции для пользователя

Показано внутреннее пространство LG Neochef™, очищаемое вручную тряпкой

EasyClean™

Функция EasyClean™ позволяет быстро и удобно чистить печь.

Показана поворотная платформа с 8 точками опоры.

Устойчивая поворотная платформа

Показано внутреннее пространство LG Neochef™, освещенное светодиодной лампой.

LED лампа ярче в 3 раза

Показано большое блюдо в LG Neochef™.

Размер меньше, Объем больше

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать
Объем (л)
25 литров
Габариты (ш x г x в, мм)
476 × 360 × 272
Основная технология
Smart Инверторный Магнетрон
Особенности
Соло, высокая мощность 1000 Вт, Равномерный разогрев, Равномерная разморозка, Инверторное приготовление, Устойчивый поворотный стол на 6 опорах, Дверь из закаленного стекла

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

Тип микроволновой печи

Соло

Цвет корпуса

Серебристый

Цвет дверцы / Панели управления

Серебристый / Черный

Дизайн дверцы

Задымленное стекло

Тип управления

Сенсорное

Тип открывания дверцы

Ручка

Легкоочищаемое покрытие EasyClean

Антибактериальное покрытие

Технология Smart Inverter

КАМЕРА

Объем камеры (л)

25

Диаметр поворотного стола (мм)

292

МОЩНОСТЬ

Микроволны (Вт)

1000

ГАБАРИТЫ

Камеры (Ш × В × Г, мм)

322 × 228 × 335

Корпуса (Ш × В × Г, мм)

476 × 272 × 361

В упаковке (Ш х В х Г, мм)

540 × 294 × 408

ВЕС

Без упаковки (кг)

13.2

В упаковке (кг)

19.4

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Книга рецептов

ФУНКЦИИ

Часы

Установка времени

Замок от детей

Быстрый старт

Сохранение вкуса

Кнопка больше / меньше

ПРОГРАММЫ/РЕЖИМЫ ПРИГОТОВЛЕНИЯ

Автоприготовление (кол-во режимов)

● (22)

Авторазмораживание (кол-во режимов)

● (4)

АВТОРАЗМОРАЖИВАНИЕ

Мясо

Птица

Хлеб

Рыба

ПОДОГРЕВ

Напитки

Запеканка

Обеденная тарелка

Кекс

Пирог

Пицца

Рис

Суп

ПОПУЛЯРНОЕ МЕНЮ

Борщ

Гречневая каша

Бульон

Картофель в мундире

Мясо в горшочках

Мясная солянка

Пельмени

Форель с овощами

МЕДЛЕННОЕ ПРИГОТОВЛЕНИЕ И ПОДДЕРЖАНИЕ ТЕМПЕРАТУРЫ

Домашний йогурт

Поддержание теплым

РАЗМЯГЧЕНИЕ И РАСТАПЛИВАНИЕ

Масло

Сливочный сыр

Мороженое

Шоколад

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ О МОДЕЛИ

Гарантия

12 месяцев

