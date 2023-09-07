About Cookies on This Site

Стиральная машина LG 8 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Стиральная машина LG 8 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™

F2V5PS0W

Стиральная машина LG 8 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™

Умная забота и на 18% меньше повреждений ткани

AI DD™

Умная забота и на 18% меньше повреждений ткани

Технология искусственного интеллекта AI DD™ подбирает самый оптимальный режим стирки для вашего белья, распознавая не только вес, но и тип ткани, определяя до 20,000 различных ее характеристик.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в марте 2019 г Цикл стирки «Хлопок» с 2 кг нижнего белья по сравнению с обычным циклом стирки «Хлопок» LG (F4V9RWP2W по сравнению с FC1450S2W). Результаты могут отличаться в зависимости от характеристик одежды и окружающих условий.

*Технология AI DD доступна для 3 циклов стирки («Хлопок», «Смешанные ткани», «Простой уход»)

Что такое AI DD™?1

Что такое AI DD™?

Интеллектуальная система определения типа ткани AI DD™ не только определяет вес, но и определяет мягкость ткани и самостоятельно выбирает оптимальные движения бабарана для ткани.

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Steam™

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Технология LG Steam™ удаляет до 99,9 % аллергенов, таких как пылевые клещи, вызывающих аллергию и респираторные заболевания.

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

*Благодаря технологии Allergy Care, сертифицированной по BAF (British Allergy Foundation), уничтожается до 99,9 % аллергенов — домашних пылевых клещей.

Устранение аллергенов до 99,9 %

Устранение аллергенов до 99,9 %

При помощи пара с функцией Steam

Размер тот же, загрузка больше

Увеличенная загрузка

Размер тот же, загрузка больше

Теперь барабан более вместительный при том же размере стиральной машины.

Улучшенный срок службы

Долговечность

Улучшенный срок службы

Элегантная дверь из закаленного стекла более устойчива к внешним воздействиям. Лифтеры из прочного и гигиенически чистого материала - нержавеющей стали.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в июле 2013 г. Бактерицидное действие доказано для бактерии P.aeruginosa на нержавеющей стали по сравнению с первоначальным количеством бактерий через 12 дней.

Более современный и элегантный
Дизайн

Более современный и элегантный

Улучшенный дисплей и увеличенная ручка управления с металлическим покрытием. 

Умная бытовая техника2
LG ThinQ

Умная бытовая техника

Стиральная машина LG AI DD™ оснащена технологией LG ThinQ. Вы можете управлять стиральной машиной с помощью смартфона, загружать специальные циклы стирки и отслеживать расход воды и электричества.
Стиральная машина LG SmartThinQ™

*Список голосовых помощников, совместимых со стиральной машины, может отличаться в зависимости от страны и персональных настроек системы «Умного дома».
*Совместим со смартфонами с версией iOS 12.0 или новее, Android 7.0 или новее. Требуется подключение к телефону и домашнему Wi-Fi.
*Приложение LG SmartThinQ™ получило новое название LG ThinQ™.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

F2V5PS0W
Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)
9.0
Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)
600x850x475
Основная технология
Искусственный интеллект AIDD™ 
Особенности
Steam™, ThinQ™

Характеристики

Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

9.0

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

600x850x475

Функция «Пар» (Steam)

Да

Все характеристики

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

Цвет корпуса

Белый

Тип дверцы

Крышка из черного тонированного закаленного стекла

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

Тип дисплея

механический + сенсорный

Таймер задержки

3-19 часов

Индикатор блокировки дверцы

Да

Значок индикатора

18:88

ШТРИХКОД

Штрих-код

8806084112507

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

Цикл загрузки

Да

Мониторинг энергопотребления

Да

Удаленный пуск и контроль цикла

Нет

Умная диагностика

Да

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Да

Функция Tub Clean Coach

Нет

Умное сопряжение

Да

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОПЦИИ

Добавление вещи

Да

Звуковой сигнал вкл/выкл

Да

Замок от детей

Да

ColdWash

Нет

Отсрочка завершения стирки

Да

Уровень моющего средства

Нет

Подсветка барабана

Нет

Очистка ezDispense

Нет

Предварительная стирка

Да

Дистанционный пуск

Нет

Полоскание+

Да

Полоскание + Отжим

Нет

Уровень кондиционера

Нет

Вращение

1400/1200/1000/800/400/без отжима

Функция «Пар» (Steam)

Нет

Температура

Холодная/20/30/40/60/95℃

Очистка барабана

Нет

TurboWash

Нет

Отжим

Нет

Wi-Fi

Нет

Простой уход за складками

Нет

ФУНКЦИИ

Подсветка барабана

Нет

Инверторный двигатель с прямым приводом

Да

Функция «Пар» (Steam)

Да

Технология 6 Motion DD

Да

Добавление вещи

Да

AI DD

Да

Автоматический перезапуск

Да

Сигнал окончания цикла

Да

TurboWash

Да

Система обнаружения пены

Да

LoadSense

Да

Подключение воды (горячая / холодная)

Только холодная

TurboWash360˚

Нет

Centum System

Нет

Лифтеры

Плоский стальной барабан из нержавеющей стали

Двойная сушка

Нет

Гофрирование внутри барабана

Да

ezDispense

Нет

Ножки для регулировки уровня

Нет

Барабан из нержавеющей стали

Да

Функция «Пар+» (Steam+)

Нет

Тип

Стиральная машина с фронтальной загрузкой

Датчик вибраций

Да

Уровень воды

Авто

ОПЦИИ/АКСЕССУАРЫ

Совместимость с LG TWINWash

Нет

ПРОГРАММЫ

Гипоаллергенная (стирка)

Да

Одежда для малышей

Да

Хлопок

Да

Деликатная

Да

Пуховые вещи

Да

Гигиена

Нет

Быстрая стирка

Нет

Пoлocк.+Отжим

Да

Спортивная одежда (Для активного отдыха)

Да

Удаление пятен

Нет

Очистка барабана

Да

Хлопок+

Нет

Интенсивно 60

Нет

Смешанная

Да

Быcтpо 30

Нет

Шерсть

Да

Темные ткани

Нет

Бecшyмнaя

Да

Быстрая стирка+сушка

Нет

Стирка+сушка

Нет

Быстро 14

Да

TurboWash 39

Нет

TurboWash 59

Нет

Эко 40-60

Да

Освежить

Нет

Освежение паром

Нет

Детская одежда

Нет

Автоматическая стирка

Нет

Одежда малыша

Нет

Холодная Стирка

Нет

Цветные ткани

Нет

Моя программа

Нет

Слив + отжим

Нет

Повседневная

Нет

Бережная

Нет

Верхняя одежда

Нет

Забота о здоровье

Нет

TurboWash 49

Нет

Хлопок 20°C

Нет

Ручная стирка

Нет

Стирка джинсов/ Темных тканей

Нет

Предварительная стирка + Хлопок

Нет

Быстрая стирка 12

Нет

Быстрая стирка 60

Нет

Полоскание

Нет

Отжим+слив

Нет

МОЩНОСТЬ

Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

9.0

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

600x850x475

Масса (кг)

56.0

Размеры ящика (ШxВxГ мм)

600x890x580

Вес с упаковкой (кг)

60.0

Глубина продукта от задней крышки до двери (Г'мм)

535

Глубина продукта с открытой дверью 90˚ (Г'' мм)

1015

ЭНЕРГИЯ

Класс энергоэффективности (стирка)

А

F2V5PS0W

Стиральная машина LG 8 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™