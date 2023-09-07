About Cookies on This Site

Стиральная машина LG 11 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Стиральная машина LG 11 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™

TW4V5ES2S

Стиральная машина LG 11 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™

AI DD™

Умная забота и на 18% меньше повреждений ткани

 

Технология искусственного интеллекта AI DD™ подбирает самый оптимальный режим стирки для вашего белья, распознавая не только вес, но и тип ткани, определяя до 20,000 различных ее характеристик.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в марте 2019 г Цикл стирки «Хлопок» с 2 кг нижнего белья по сравнению с обычным циклом стирки «Хлопок» LG (F4V9RWP2W по сравнению с FC1450S2W). Результаты могут отличаться в зависимости от характеристик одежды и окружающих условий.

*Технология AI DD доступна для 3 циклов стирки («Хлопок», «Смешанные ткани», «Простой уход»)

Что такое AI DD™?

Что такое AI DD™?

Интеллектуальная система определения типа ткани AI DD™ не только определяет вес, но и определяет мягкость ткани и самостоятельно выбирает оптимальные движения бабарана для ткани.
Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Steam

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Технология LG Steam™ удаляет до 99,9 % аллергенов, таких как пылевые клещи, вызывающих аллергию и респираторные заболевания.

Расправляет белье и расправляется с аллергенами

*Благодаря технологии Allergy Care, сертифицированной по BAF (British Allergy Foundation), уничтожается 99,9 % аллергенов — домашних пылевых клещей.

Удаление до 99,9% аллергенов

Устранение аллергенов до 99,9 %

При помощи пара с функцией Steam

WM-Vivace-V500-VIDEO-White

Увеличенная загрузка

Размер тот же, загрузка больше

Теперь барабан более вместительный при том же размере стиральной машины.

Увеличенный срок службы3

Долговечность

Улучшенный срок службы

Элегантная дверь из закаленного стекла более устойчива к внешним воздействиям. Лифтеры из прочного и гигиенически чистого материала - нержавеющей стали.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в июле 2013 г. Бактерицидное действие доказано для бактерии P.aeruginosa на нержавеющей стали по сравнению с первоначальным количеством бактерий через 12 дней.

Современный и практичный
Дизайн

Более современный и элегантный

Улучшенный дисплей и увеличенная ручка управления с металлическим покрытием. 

alisa

ThinQ™

Умный дом начинается с LG ThinQ™

Благодаря технологии ThinQ™ ваша стиральная машина стала умнее: помимо удаленного управления вы можете загружать дополнительные программы циклов стирки. Простое интерактивное управление и доступ к последним инновациям с помощью Wi-Fi.

Стиральная машина LG SmartThinQ™

*Список голосовых помощников, совместимых со стиральной машины, может отличаться в зависимости от страны и персональных настроек системы «Умного дома».
*Совместим со смартфонами с версией iOS 12.0 или новее, Android 7.0 или новее. Требуется подключение к телефону и домашнему Wi-Fi.
*Приложение LG SmartThinQ™ получило новое название LG ThinQ™.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

TW4V5ES2S
Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)
11.0
Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)
600x850x565
Основная технология
Искусственный интеллект AI DD™
Особенности
Steam™, ThinQ™

Характеристики

Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

11.0

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

600x850x565

Функция «Пар» (Steam)

Да

Все характеристики

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОПЦИИ

Добавление вещи

Да

Звуковой сигнал вкл/выкл

Да

Замок от детей

Да

ColdWash

Нет

Отсрочка завершения стирки

Да

Уровень моющего средства

Нет

Подсветка барабана

Нет

Очистка ezDispense

Нет

Предварительная стирка

Да

Дистанционный пуск

Нет

Полоскание+

Да

Полоскание + Отжим

Нет

Уровень кондиционера

Нет

Вращение

1400/1200/1000/800/400/без отжима

Функция «Пар» (Steam)

Нет

Температура

Холодная/20/30/40/60/95℃

Очистка барабана

Нет

TurboWash

Нет

Отжим

Нет

Wi-Fi

Нет

Простой уход за складками

Нет

ШТРИХКОД

Штрих-код

8806084112262

МОЩНОСТЬ

Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

11.0

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

Тип дисплея

механический + сенсорный

Таймер задержки

3-19 часов

Индикатор блокировки дверцы

Да

Значок индикатора

18:88

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

Размеры ящика (ШxВxГ мм)

660x890x660

Глубина продукта от задней крышки до двери (Г'мм)

620

Глубина продукта с открытой дверью 90˚ (Г'' мм)

1100

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

600x850x565

Вес с упаковкой (кг)

74.0

Масса (кг)

70.0

ЭНЕРГИЯ

Класс энергоэффективности (стирка)

А

ФУНКЦИИ

Технология 6 Motion DD

Да

Добавление вещи

Да

AI DD

Да

Автоматический перезапуск

Да

Centum System

Нет

Лифтеры

Плоский стальной барабан из нержавеющей стали

Подсветка барабана

Нет

Двойная сушка

Нет

Гофрирование внутри барабана

Да

Сигнал окончания цикла

Да

ezDispense

Нет

TurboWash

Да

Система обнаружения пены

Да

Инверторный двигатель с прямым приводом

Да

Ножки для регулировки уровня

Нет

LoadSense

Да

Барабан из нержавеющей стали

Да

Функция «Пар» (Steam)

Да

Функция «Пар+» (Steam+)

Нет

TurboWash360˚

Нет

Тип

Стиральная машина с фронтальной загрузкой

Датчик вибраций

Да

Подключение воды (горячая / холодная)

Только холодная

Уровень воды

Авто

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

Цвет корпуса

Серебристо-платиновый

Тип дверцы

Крышка из черного тонированного закаленного стекла

ОПЦИИ/АКСЕССУАРЫ

Совместимость с LG TWINWash

Да

ПРОГРАММЫ

Детская одежда

Нет

Гипоаллергенная (стирка)

Да

Автоматическая стирка

Нет

Одежда малыша

Нет

Одежда для малышей

Да

Холодная Стирка

Нет

Цветные ткани

Нет

Хлопок

Да

Хлопок+

Нет

Темные ткани

Нет

Деликатная

Да

Моя программа

Нет

Слив + отжим

Нет

Пуховые вещи

Да

Повседневная

Нет

Эко 40-60

Да

Бережная

Нет

Гигиена

Нет

Интенсивно 60

Нет

Смешанная

Да

Верхняя одежда

Нет

Быcтpо 30

Нет

Быстрая стирка

Нет

Освежить

Нет

Пoлocк.+Отжим

Да

Бecшyмнaя

Да

Забота о здоровье

Нет

Быстро 14

Да

Быстрая стирка+сушка

Нет

Спортивная одежда (Для активного отдыха)

Да

Удаление пятен

Нет

Освежение паром

Нет

Очистка барабана

Да

TurboWash 39

Нет

TurboWash 49

Нет

TurboWash 59

Нет

Хлопок 20°C

Нет

Ручная стирка

Нет

Стирка джинсов/ Темных тканей

Нет

Предварительная стирка + Хлопок

Нет

Быстрая стирка 12

Нет

Быстрая стирка 60

Нет

Полоскание

Нет

Отжим+слив

Нет

Стирка+сушка

Нет

Шерсть

Да

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

Цикл загрузки

Да

Мониторинг энергопотребления

Да

Удаленный пуск и контроль цикла

Нет

Умная диагностика

Да

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Да

Функция Tub Clean Coach

Нет

Умное сопряжение

Да

TW4V5ES2S

Стиральная машина LG 11 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™