Саундбар S95QR

S95QR

Саундбар S95QR

A logo of T3

T3

Саундбар LG S95QR

«Возможно, это лучший саундбар для позиционного звука».

Саундбар LG S95QR и телевизор LG расположены вместе в гостиной. Телевизор включен, показывает черно-белое изображение.



Идеально для телевизоров LG

Подключите саундбар LG к телевизору LG,

чтобы получить захватывающий звук.

Поможет вам получить максимум от вашего телевизора LG

Саундбары LG созданы для естественного улучшения ощущений от просмотра телевизоров LG и выполнены в едином дизайне с ними. Вместе они создают наилучшее звуковое впечатление.

WOW Orchestra создает потрясающий звук

Саундбар LG обеспечивает идеальный гармоничный звук с телевизором LG. Для максимального качества звука одновременно используется звук телевизора и саундбара LG. Почувствуйте все нюансы звука.

Телевизор LG, закрепленный на стене, на экране которого показан экран настроек саундбара. На полке снизу размещен саундбар LG S95QR. НОВАЯ маркировка показана в верхнем левом углу.

*Совместимые телевизоры: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Обратите внимание, что услуга может быть недоступна в момент покупки. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

Простое управление благодаряWOW Interface

Удобство в ваших руках. Управляйте саундбаром через телевизор LG с помощью одного пульта. Одним нажатием на кнопку пульта вы можете вывести на экран телевизора меню и настройки саундбара. Например, регулировку громкости, проверку состояния подключения и даже выбор режима звука.

*Управление режимом саундбара может зависеть от модели саундбара.
**Использование пульта дистанционного управления телевизора LG ограничено только некоторыми функциями.
***Совместимые телевизоры: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Данная функция поддерживает проверку состояния саундбара и изменение настроек через экранное меню телевизора, соответствие уровня громкости (40- 100), управление режимом саундбара.
*****Обратите внимание, что услуга может быть недоступна в момент покупки. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

Создан, чтобы соответствовать

Саундбары LG прекрасно дополняют телевизоры LG для новых впечатлений от просмотра. Просто подключите саундбар LG к телевизору LG, чтобы ваше пространство выглядело современно.

Улучшенный звукс AI-процессором телевизора LG

Этот идеально подходящий для телевизоров LG саундбар имеет функцию TV Sound Share. Она использует звуковой процессор телевизора LG для анализа контента и обеспечения более чёткого и качественного звука. От просмотра новостей до игр — вы можете получить от вашего телевизора LG максимум.

*Режим TV Sound Share может отличаться в зависимости от модели телевизора.
**Версия TV AI Processor зависит от модели телевизора.

По-настоящему захватывающий 9.1.5-канальный непревзойдённый звук

9.1.5-канальный звук, мощность 810 Вт, тройные каналы, направленные вверх, 3-полосные боковые верхние колонки и сабвуфер. Саундбар LG S95QR — это полный пакет с чистым и захватывающим звуком для улучшенного объёмного звучания.

В гостиной телевизор LG на стене, на экране фильм. Саундбар LG находится прямо под телевизором на серой полке, рядом стоит сабвуфер. Комплект из 2 тыловых динамиков находится в задней части гостиной. Графика звуковых эффектов выходит из каждого динамика. Логотип Dolby Atmos и DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced показан в середине нижней части изображения.

*Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными товарными знаками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Символ двойной буквы D является товарным знаком Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation».

Первые в мире тройные восходящие каналы

Встречайте первые в мире тройные каналы. Это означает, что саундбар LG S95QR обеспечивает детальное воспроизведение звука с четкостью голоса и более широкой звуковой сценой. Наслаждайтесь самым захватывающим звуком у себя дома.

 

С высоты птичьего полета телевизор LG стоит на полу, а саундбар LG находится прямо под телевизором в бесконечном пространстве. На экране телевизора силуэт пары на фоне фейерверка. Графика звуковой волны исходит от центрального, левого и правого динамика в верхней части саундбара.

*Вышеизложенное подтверждается исследованием собственных стандартов.

Трехуровневый пространственный звук формирует эффект виртуального звукового купола

Саундбар LG S95QR поднимает удовольствие от развлечений на новый уровень. В вашем саундбаре используется трехуровневый пространственный звук, обеспечивающий точность нюансов и полное погружение. Используя 3D-технологию HRTF (функция передачи в зависимости от динамика), ваш саундбар создает виртуальный средний уровень. Это означает, что слои звука создают объемный звук такого качества, которое можно услышать только в театре.

Синие куполообразные трехслойные звуковые волны покрывают саундбар и телевизор в гостиной. НОВАЯ маркировка показана в верхнем левом углу.

*Трехуровневый пространственный звук доступен в режимах саундбара CINEMA / AI Sound Pro.
**Среднечастотный уровень создается с использованием канала динамика саундбара. Звук фронтальных и передних фронтальных динамиков синтезируется для создания звукового поля.
***Тыловое поле не может быть создано, если тыловой динамик отсутствует.

Многоканальный звук, превосходящий ожидания

Саундбар LG S95QR поднимает качество звука на непревзойденный уровень. Двухканальный звук разделяется на несколько каналов, оптимизируя качество звука.

*Доступно в режимах AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports и Game.

Направленные вверх задние динамики для заполняющего комнату звука

Наслаждайтесь действительно захватывающим объемным звуком. Комплект из 3-полосных задних динамиков с шестью каналами предлагает более широкую звуковую сцену со звуковым охватом 135 градусов. Таким образом, вы можете разместить его более свободно в комнате и улучшить впечатления от домашнего кинотеатра.

Новый беспроводной сабвуфер заставляет басы греметь

Почувствуйте более сильные и глубокие басы в любимых песнях и фильмах. Новый беспроводной сабвуфер и более крупный встроенный низкочастотный динамик с легкостью воспроизводят низкие ноты, а повышенная громкость, звуковое давление и качество басов передаются на большее расстояние.

Коллаж. Слева изображение сабвуфера, тыловой динамик размещен на журнальном столике в гостиной. Справа сверху вниз: крупный план центрального восходящего канала. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG расположены в гостиной. Телевизионный экран показывает пляж на закате.

Аудиотехнологии MERIDIAN

Партнёрство для продвинутого звука

Сотрудничество LG с Meridian Audio, лидером в области аудио с высоким разрешением, является синонимом решений, которые подняли удовольствие от музыки и просмотра фильмов на новый уровень. Испытайте непревзойденное качество звука с помощью саундбаров LG.

Крупный план левой стороны саундбара LG с логотипом Meridian в левом нижнем углу продукта.

Престижные британские аудиоэксперты — Meridian

Meridian стремится обеспечить наилучшие впечатления от прослушивания в любой среде. Благодаря знаниям в области психоакустики (науки о том, как мы слышим и воспринимаем звук), Meridian понимает, что наиболее важно для человеческого уха. Технологии Meridian DSP и индивидуальная настройка звука применяются для обеспечения максимально точного и аутентичного звучания, что бы вы ни слушали и где бы вы ни слушали.

 

Коллаж. По часовой стрелке сверху слева: микрофон на подставке с прожектором, Meridian крупным планом, черный динамик Meridian и рабочий стол Meridian R&D.

Передовые технологии и опыт Meridian

Строгая и основанная на исследованиях философия Meridian сохранила свою позицию в отношении пределов возможного в звуке. Будучи пионером аудио высокого разрешения и мастером цифровой обработки сигналов (DSP), компания Meridian сыграла важную роль в разработке и внедрении новаторских технологий.

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Digital Signal Processing

DSP обеспечивает абсолютный контроль над аудиосигналом, позволяя разрабатывать передовые технологии и настраивать звук для улучшения качества звука в любой среде.

Изображение чипа DSP

Meridian Horizon — это уникальная технология повышающего микширования, которая обеспечивает иммерсивный многоканальный звук из стереоконтента.

При прослушивании двухканальных стереозаписей «приятное место», где звук наилучший, очень мала, и если слушатель даже немного смещен от оси, баланс нарушается. Meridian Horizon выполняет повышающее микширование двухканального стереозвука для любой конфигурации громкоговорителей. Для психоакустической оптимизации сигналов локализации звука адаптивное повышающее микширование Meridian Horizon обрабатывает отдельно высокие и низкие частоты. Это приводит к более стабильному воспроизведению с большей зоной наилучшего восприятия и более захватывающему прослушиванию.

 

High-Resolution Audio таким, каким оно должен быть услышано

High-Resolution Audio обеспечивает частоту дискретизации 96 кГц и глубину 24 бита для более точного звучания и более приятного прослушивания. Наслаждайтесь музыкой так, как на самом деле задумали артисты, благодаря High-Resolution Audio и кристально чистой точностью.

Полное изображение саундбара LG с логотипом LG в правом нижнем углу изделия. Логотип Hi-Res AUDIO показан справа или на изображении.

Непревзойденные впечатления от контента

Наслаждайтесь лучшим изображением в сочетании с лучшим звуком. Благодаря мощному объемному звуку саундбар LG обеспечивает более реалистичное звучание.

Телевизор LG показывает человека, прыгающего с банджи, саундбар LG расположен под телевизором.

Фильмы

4K pass-through для разрешения без потерь

Саундбар LG S95QR воспроизводит 4K-контент, включая HDR и Dolby Vision, с минимальной потерей качества или производительности для полностью подключенного телевидения и аудио.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos и символ двойной буквы D являются зарегистрированными товарными знаками Dolby Laboratories.

На телевизоре LG, закрепленном на стене, демонстрируется гоночная игра. Саундбар LG расположен на коричневой полке, прямо под телевизором LG. Мужчина держит в руках геймпад. НОВАЯ маркировка показана в верхнем левом углу.

VRR/ALLM оптимизирует игровой процесс

Саундбар LG обеспечивает наилучший игровой опыт благодаря VRR/ALLM. Переменная частота обновления (VRR) до 120 Гц. Практически мгновенное время отклика дает вам преимущество в играх и позволяет получать реалистичные впечатления от просмотра. Автоматический режим настройки задержки (ALLM) обеспечивает плавный просмотр и интерактивность без задержек и прерываний.

*И телевизор, и звуковая панель должны поддерживать VRR/ALLM.
**Консоль должна поддерживать VRR. Частота прохождения сигнала через VRR ограничена 60 Гц.

Телевизор LG стоит на серой полке, перед телевизором стоит саундбар LG S95QR. Слева от телевизора стоит сабвуфер. На телевизоре демонстрируется сцена концерта. НОВАЯ маркировка показана в верхнем левом углу.

Наслаждайтесь потоковой передачей музыки в формате HD

Воспроизведение музыки на саундбаре. Саундбар совместим со Spotify и Tidal Connect. Саундбар LG поддерживает технологию MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), которая обеспечивает высокое качество звука при подключении через Wi-Fi.

*Требуется официальная запись MQA.

Усовершенствованная технология калибровки пространства с использованием искусственного интеллекта AI Room Calibration Pro обеспечивает оптимальный звук

Саундбар LG определяет наилучшие настройки звука исходя из его местоположения в пространстве. Обновленная технология AI Room Calibration обеспечивает оптимальное звучание саундбара. Сопоставляя эталонные частоты в расширенном диапазоне 400 Гц, саундбар может точно анализировать пространство и исправлять искажения звука.

*Умная калибровка пространства AI Room Calibration Pro – это технология автоматической настройки звука, которая компенсирует окружающие саундбар условия с помощью алгоритмов, улучшающих качество звука.

Звук оптимизирован для того, что вам нравится

Благодаря AI Sound Pro интеллектуальный алгоритм саундбара LG анализирует ваш контент для обеспечения оптимального звука независимо от того, смотрите ли вы фильм, следите за новостями или слушаете музыку.

Саундбар LG расположен на земле, с логотипом LG в правом углу. Логотип Alexa и логотипы OK GOOGLE размещены на саундбаре.

Используйте платформу по вашему выбору

Саундбары LG теперь совместимы с большим количеством сервисов искусственного интеллекта. Вы можете легко управлять саундбаром LG с помощью выбранной вами платформы.

*Некоторые функции требуют сторонней подписки или учетной записи.
**Google является товарным знаком Google LLC.
*** Google Ассистент недоступен на некоторых языках и в некоторых странах.
****Amazon, Alexa и все связанные с ними товарные знаки являются товарными знаками Amazon.com, Inc. или ее дочерних компаний.

Хорошо для планеты от начала до конца

Весь процесс от производства до доставки сертифицирован.

Логотипы UL VALIDATED, Global Recycled Standard, SGS ECO PRODUCT.

Переработано изнутри

Внутренние детали сделаны из переработанного пластика

UL утвердила саундбары LG как продукты ECV (подтверждение экологических требований), поскольку верхняя и нижняя части корпуса саундбара изготовлены из переработанного пластика. Доказательство того, что мы применяем более экологичный подход к производству саундбаров.

Вид спереди на саундбар сзади и изображение металлического каркаса саундбара спереди.

Переработано изнутри

Трикотажная ткань, сделанная из пластиковых бутылок

Дизайн наших саундбаров тщательно продуман, и мы предпринимаем шаги, чтобы в наших продуктах использовалось больше переработанных материалов. Global Recycled Standard подтвердил, что ткань, которую мы используем, это полиэстеровый трикотаж, изготовленный из пластиковых бутылок.

Пиктограмма пластиковых бутылок, стрелка вправо и знак утилизации, стрелка вправо и левая часть саундбара.

*В S75Q, SH7Q переработанные материалы не использованы.

Сокращение выбросов CO2

Коробки переделаны для снижения выбросов CO2

Мы переосмыслили наш саундбар, изменив его форму и уменьшив размер. Саундбар и низкочастотный динамик переставлены внутри новой L-образной коробки, что позволяет одновременно отгружать больше продуктов. Это означает меньшее количество грузовиков на дорогах и, следовательно, более низкие выбросы CO2.

 

С левой стороны есть пиктограмма коробки правильной прямоугольной формы и грузовика с множеством прямоугольных коробок. Также есть значок CO2. С правой стороны есть L-образный ящик и грузовик с большим количеством L-образных ящиков. Также есть значок сокращения выбросов CO2.

*Г-образную коробку имеют модели S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q.

Экологически чистая целлюлозная упаковка

Упаковка из переработанной целлюлозы

Саундбары LG были сертифицированы SGS как эко-продукт, поскольку внутренняя упаковка была заменена с пенополистирола (пенопласта) и пластиковых пакетов на переработанную формованную целлюлозу — экологически безопасную альтернативу, которая по-прежнему защищает продукт.

В левом верхнем углу находится логотип SGS ECO PRODUCT. На изображении из пенополистирола слева есть серый запретный знак, а справа изображение упаковочной коробки.

*SGS — швейцарская многонациональная компания, предоставляющая услуги по инспекции, проверке, тестированию и сертификации.

Печать

Характеристики

Количество каналов

9.1.5

Выходная мощность

810 W

Dolby Atmos

Да

DTS:X

Да

Главный

1200.0 x 63.0 x 135.0 mm

Тыловой динамик

159.0 x 223.0 x 142.0 mm

Сабвуфер

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

Кабель HDMI

Да

Дистанционное управление

Да

Кронштейн для настенного монтажа

Да

Гарантийный талон

Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

AAC

Да

AAC+

Да

Dolby Atmos

Да

Dolby Digital

Да

DTS Digital Surround

Да

DTS:X

Да

IMAX Enhanced

Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

Да

Версия Bluetooth

5.0

HDMI вход

2

HDMI выход

1

Оптический

1

USB

1

Беспроводной тыловой готов

Да

Wi-Fi

Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

Да

Управление саундбаром

Да

TV Sound Mode Share

Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

Главный

1200.0 x 63.0 x 135.0 mm

Тыловой динамик

159.0 x 223.0 x 142.0 mm

Сабвуфер

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

Количество каналов

9.1.5

Количество динамиков

17 EA

Выходная мощность

810 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

Да

Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

Да

CEC (Simplink)

Да

Dolby Vision

Да

HDR10

Да

Pass-through (4K)

Да

VRR / ALLM

Да

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Выборка

24 бит/ 96 кГц

Повышающий бит / Повышающая дискретизация

24 бит/ 96 кГц

МОЩНОСТЬ

Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

78W

Энергопотребление (тыловая колонка)

33W

Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

40W

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

0.5W ↓

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (тыловая колонка)

0.5W ↓

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

0.5W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

Да

Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Да

Кино

Да

Игра

Да

Музыка

Да

Спорт

Да

Стандарт

Да

ВЕС

Вес брутто

25.3 kg

Главный

5.03 kg

Тыловой динамик (2 шт)

4.08 kg

Сабвуфер

10.0 kg

