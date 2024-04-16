Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
97-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG OLED evo G4 4K OLED97G4

OLED97G4RLA

OLED97G4RLA

97-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG OLED evo G4 4K OLED97G4

(4)
LG OLED G4 повернут на 45 градусов вправо с абстрактной фиолетово-оранжевой картиной на экране на оранжевом фоне с 3D-сферами, затем телевизор OLED поворачивается лицевой стороной вперед. В правом нижнем углу находится логотип процессора α11 AI 4K.

Шедевр, совершенный благодаря опыту, отточенному временем

Многолетнее стремление к инновациям невозможно симитировать за одну ночь.

Уникальный чипсет alpha телевизоров OLED не имеет мировых аналогов и поднимает впечатления от просмотра на новую высоту.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Золотая эмблема телевизора OLED «№ 1 в мире в течение 11 лет» на черном фоне. Прожектор освещает эмблему, а небо над ней усыпано золотыми абстрактными звездами.

№ 1 в мире

Прошло 11 лет. 
Мы все еще на вершине.

Мы продолжаем оставаться лидером на мировом рынке телевизоров OLED.

*Омдиа. Единичные отгрузки, 2013-2023 гг. Результаты подготовлены не компанией LG Electronics. Любое использование этих результатов осуществляется на собственный риск третьей стороны. За более подробной информацией https://www.omdia.com/.

Что делает LG OLED evo особенным?

Процессор α11 AI 4K, расположенный на материнской плате, излучает фиолетовые и розовые вспышки света. Дизайн One Wall Design для телевизора LG OLED G4 и саундбар LG, установленные плоско на стене в современном жилом пространстве. Brightness Booster Max с изображением кита, выпрыгивающего из воды на фоне звездного ночного неба.
Процессор α11 AI 4K

11-летний опыт собран в одном комплекте микросхем

Уникальный чипсет, предназначенный исключительно для OLED, изменит ваш пользовательский опыт благодаря инновациям в области глубокого обучения, графики и скорости.

LG Процессор α11 AI 4K едва различим в темноте. ИИ-процессор сияет фиолетовым и розовым светом, и из него исходят разноцветные вспышки света. На материнской плате появляется еще несколько вспышек, простираясь дальше, а белые точки, похожие на звезды, начинают проявляться, создавая впечатление межгалактической сцены.

Интеллект, который совершенствует опыт использования OLED

LG OLED в современном жилом пространстве, на экране которого демонстрируется музыкальный спектакль. Синие круговые волны, изображающие персонализацию, окружают телевизор и пространство. Женщина с пронзительными голубыми глазами и в ярко оранжевой кофте в темном пространстве. Красные линии, изображающие усовершенствования ИИ, покрывают часть ее лица, которая выглядит яркой и детализированной, в то время как остальная часть изображения выглядит тусклой. Телевизор LG OLED TV, от экрана которого исходят звуковые пузыри и волны, заполняющие пространство.
Настройка с помощью ИИ

Синхронизируется с настройками просмотра

Показана галерея из 6 изображений воздушных шаров в небе. Выбраны два изображения. Затем появляется галерея из 6 изображений людей, раздувающих пузыри. Выбраны ещё 2. На черном экране появляется розово-фиолетовый значок загрузки. На экране появляется мистический пейзаж, а усовершенствования появляются постепенно слева направо.

Изображение, соответствующее вашему вкусу

Выберите любимые фотографии, и функция AI Picture Wizard создаст из 85 миллионов вариантов изображение, точно соответствующее вашему уникальному вкусу, а затем сохранит его в вашем профиле.

Телевизор LG OLED TV в современной городской квартире. Поверх изображения появляется наложение в виде сетки, как при сканировании пространства, а затем из экрана проецируются синие звуковые волны, идеально заполняющие комнату звуком.
Настройка AI Acoustic Tuning

Оптимальное аудио
подходит к вашему пространству

Акустическая система определяет планировку комнаты и место, где вы сидите, чтобы создать вокруг вас звуковой купол, идеально подходящий к уникальной акустике вашей комнаты.

Телевизор LG OLED TV и саудбар LG в современном жилом пространстве в дневное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

ночь

Телевизор LG OLED TV и саудбар LG в современном жилом пространстве в дневное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

день

Интеллект, при котором изображение выглядит ярко при любом свете

Днем или ночью функция Brightness Control обнаруживает свет в помещении и соответствующим образом балансирует изображение, обеспечивая четкость и ясность визуального восприятия.

AI Picture Pro

Почувствуйте настоящий реализм
в каждом кадре

Женщина с пронзительными голубыми глазами и в ярко оранжевой кофте в темном пространстве. Красные линии, изображающие усовершенствования ИИ, покрывают часть ее лица, которая выглядит яркой и детализированной, в то время как остальная часть изображения выглядит тусклой.

Супермасштабирование с помощью функции AI Super Upscaling

ИИ с точностью настраивает разрешение

Функции AI Noise Reduction и AI Super Resolution реалистично улучшают сцены, после классификации кадра 

Мужчина с закрытыми глазами и грустным выражением лица в прохладном голубом пространстве с мрачной и атмосферной обстановкой.

Режиссерская обработка с функцией AI Director Processing

Сохраняет цвета, создающие атмосферу

Наслаждайтесь фильмами с более четким воплощением цветовой градации и эмоциональной нюансировки, задуманных режиссером. 

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

AI Sound Pro

Услышьте каждую деталь
звукового ландшафта

Телевизор LG OLED TV, от экрана которого исходят звуковые пузыри и волны, заполняющие пространство.

Виртуальный 11.1.2-канальный объемный звук

Реалистичный звук пронизывает ваше пространство

Ощутите безумное погружение в систему всеохватывающего 11.1.2-канального виртуального объемного звука.

Женщина поет с микрофоном в руке, а вокруг ее рта нарисован оранжевый круг, демонстрирующий звуковой ландшафт.

Улучшение голоса с функцией AI Voice Remastering

Голоса пробиваются сквозь шумный фон

Даже в захватывающих сценах услышьте голос главного героя поверх всего действия.

Мужчина едет на мотоцикле по грунтовой дороге с яркой круговой графикой вокруг мотоцикла.

Динамический усилитель звука

Впечатляющий звук резонирует

Благодаря усовершенствованиям ИИ-процессора звук приобретает динамическое усиление и мощность.

На экране телевизора LG OLED демонстрируется выступление музыкантов с яркой круговой графикой вокруг микрофонов и инструментов.

Адаптивный контроль звука

Звук подходит ко всему, что вы смотрите

Адаптивный контроль звука балансирует аудио в зависимости от жанра в режиме реального времени, обеспечивая насыщенную чистоту.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**Виртуальный 11.1.2-канальный объемный звук и ремастеринг голоса с помощью ИИ доступны только в ИИ-процессоре alpha 11.

***Включается через меню режима звука.

****Звук может отличаться в зависимости от условий прослушивания.

Функция Brightness Booster Max

Яркость теперь увеличена на 150%

Улучшенный алгоритм усиления света и архитектура управления светом повышают яркость на 150%¹.

*Увеличение яркости на 150% охватывает 3% экрана и применяется к моделям G4 с диагональю 55/65/77/83”. Модель G4 с диагональю 97” не включена. 

**Увеличение яркости на 70% применяется к моделям G4 с диагональю 55/65/77/83”. 

***Яркость может отличаться в зависимости от серии и размера.

****Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Кит выпрыгивает из океана на черном фоне. Над китом появляется надпись «до 150% больше яркости», которая становится еще ярче.
ТЕЛЕВИЗОР OLED 4K C САМОПОДСВЕТКОЙ

Отсутствие подсветки
обеспечивает безграничную красоту

4 слоя телевизора видны сбоку: подсветка, TFT и OLED, пленка и стекло. Подсветка исчезает, остальные 3 объединяются и затем поворачиваются вверх, чтобы показать полный вид телевизора спереди.

Вместо использования дополнительной подсветки самоподсвечивающиеся пиксели телевизора LG OLED загораются самостоятельно. В результате вы получаете реалистичные оттенки, идеальные черные цвета, никогда не становящиеся серыми, и превосходное изображение. Благодаря технологии Eye Comfort с низким уровнем синего света, отсутствием мерцания и дискомфортных бликов вы сможете смотреть телевизор дольше, не напрягая глаза.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Телевизор LG OLED, OLED G4, на экране которого демонстрируется элегантная абстрактная картина, и саундбар LG, установленные плоско на стене в современном жилом пространстве.

Дизайн One Wall Design

Бесшовный дизайн практически не оставляет зазоров

Телевизор LG OLED, OLED G4 под углом относительно мраморной стены, демонстрирующий, как он сливается с стеной. Телевизор LG OLED, OLED G4 и саундбар LG в чистом жилом помещении, установленные плоско на стене, с оркестровым выступлением на экране.

Чистый внешний вид, сливающийся со стеной

Элегантно сливается с вашей стеной без зазоров³.

*Размер рамки различается в зависимости от серии и размера.

Установка с нулевым зазором

Культовый дизайн с точки зрения изображения и звука

Саундбар LG SG10TY идеально сочетается с телевизором и устанавливается плоско к стене, создавая единый интерьерный облик.

Угловой вид снизу на телевизор LG OLED и саундбар LG.
Крупный план изображения саундбара LG, установленной на стене.
Телевизор LG OLED TV и саундбар LG сочетаются в современном жилом пространстве.

*Саундбар может быть приобретена отдельно.

**Саундбар  SG10TY совместим с OLED G (65/77").

Получите доступ к WOW-интерфейсу через телевизор LG для простого управления саундбаром, например, режимами, профилями и удобными функциями.

WOW-интерфейс

Простота прямо под рукой

Получите доступ к WOW-интерфейсу через телевизор LG для простого управления саундбаром, например, режимами, профилями и удобными функциями.

Телевизор LG OLED TV и саундбар установлены на стене в гостиной, а яркие графические формы окружают всю комнату.

WOW Orchestra

Каждое изображение идеально точно передано

WOW Orchestra объединяет уникальное звучание вашего саундбара и телевизора LG OLED в едином звуковом пространстве.

Телевизор LG OLED и саундбар LG закреплены на стене с белым графическим символом Wi-Fi посередине.

Встроенная функция WOWCAST

Смотрите телевизор без лишних хлопот.

Избавьтесь от проводов и услышьте полный потенциал качества аудио через саундбар LG с помощью WOWCAST.

*Саундбар может быть приобретена отдельно, и режим управления саундбаром может различаться в зависимости от модели.

**Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG ограничено только определенными функциями. 

***Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети.

****Телевизоры, совместимые с WOW-интерфейсом / функцией WOW Orchestra / функцией WOWCAST: OLED G4, C4 и B4.

Логотип программы webOS Re:New на черном фоне с желто-оранжевой и фиолетовой круглой сферой внизу.

Программа webOS Re:New

Новый телевизор каждый год, в следующие 5 лет 

Оставайтесь в курсе удобных функций и технологий благодаря 4 обещанным обновлениям операционной системы webOS в течение 5 лет.

*Программа webOS Re:New поддерживает в общей сложности 4 обновления операционной системы webOS в течение пяти лет.

**Пятилетний порог обновления для программы webOS Re:New предусматривает глобальный запуск нового изделия.

***Первое обновление операционной системы webOS произойдет через два года с момента покупки.

****Клиенты получают 5 версий операционной системы webOS, включая текущую версию на момент покупки.

*****Обновления доступны для моделей, выпущенных в 2022 году, включая все OLED и 8K QNED, а также для моделей, выпущенных после 2023 года, включая UHD, NanoCell, QNED и OLED.

******Функции могут быть изменены, а некоторые функции, приложения и обновления услуг могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Операционная система webOS 24

Сделайте свой опыт просмотра телевизора уникальным

Наслаждайтесь телевизором, созданным специально для вас, с помощью функций Мой профиль, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge и Быстрые карточки.

Главный экран операционной системы webOS 24 с категориями «Домашний офис», «Игра», «Музыка», «Home Hub» и «Спорт». В нижней части экрана отображаются персональные рекомендации в разделе «Лучшие рекомендации для вас».

*Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и могут измениться при выпуске.

**Рекомендации по ключевым словам зависят от приложения и времени суток и предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих технологию обработки естественного языка на родном языке. 

***Применяется к OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****В течение 5-летнего периода будет предоставлено всего 4 обновления, и график может варьироваться в зависимости от региона или страны.

*****Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Погрузитесь в чудеса кинематографии и мир игровых развлечений

Технология Dolby Vision и режим FILMMAKER MODE

Настоящие сцены из фильмов оживают

Преобразите вечер просмотра фильмов. Ультра яркое изображение с помощью технологии Dolby Vision и при поддержке режима FILMMAKER MODE™ сохраняет замысел режиссера, оптимизируя качество изображения и не допуская искажений и чрезмерной обработки.

Режиссер перед панелью управления монтирует фильм «Убийцы цветочной луны» на телевизоре LG OLED TV. Цитата Мартина Скорсезе: «В случае домашнего просмотра каждый фильм следует смотреть в режиме режиссера», — гласит изображение с logo фильма «Убийцы цветочной луны», logo Apple TV+ и logo «Скоро на экранах». Logo технологии Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.
**FILMMAKER MODE™ является товарным знаком UHD Alliance, Inc.

Технология Dolby Atmos

Вас окружают завораживающие звуковые ландшафты

Услышьте, как действие окружает вас благодаря непревзойденной четкости, проработанности деталей и пространственной глубине благодаря технологии Dolby Atmos.

Уютное, слегка освещенное жилое пространство, на экране телевизора LG OLED TV демонстрируется пара, использующая зонт, а яркая графика в виде кругов окружает комнату. Logo технологии Dolby Atmos в левом нижнем углу.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Превосходный игровой процесс

Здесь быстрое действие никогда не прерывается

Избавьтесь от разрывов и задержек благодаря технологии AMD FreeSync Premium, совместимости с G-Sync, режиму 144 Гц и встроенной поддержке VRR.

Размытая сцена быстрой езды автомобиля в гоночной игре. Сцена улучшена, что приводит к плавному и четкому действию. Logo технологии FreeSync Premium Pro и logo технологии NVIDIA G-SYNC в правом верхнем углу.

*Сертифицирован компанией Intertek на предмет «Отличных игровых характеристик» и времени отклика.

**Переменная частота обновления (VRR) в диапазоне от 40 Гц до 144 Гц является сертифицированной спецификацией HDMI 2.1. 

***Режим 144 Гц применяется к моделям G4 размером 55/65/77/83" и совместим с контентом, подключенным к ПК.

Элементы управления прямо там, где они нужны

Не забывайте использовать меню Game Optimizer и Game Dashboard.

Сцена игры в жанре FPS с появлением меню Game Dashboard поверх экрана во время игрового процесса. Темная зимняя сцена с меню Game Optimizer, появляющимся поверх игры.

*Меню Game Dashboard активируется только в том случае, если одновременно включены меню «Game Optimizer» и «Game Dashboard». 

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Доступ ко всем вашим любимым играм

Тысячи игровых вселенных прямо у вас под рукой. Ознакомьтесь с огромной библиотекой облачных игр и запускайте их немедленно, не тратя игровое время на загрузку или обновление.

Изображение главного экрана платформы Boosteroid с игрой «Trine 4: The Nightmare Price». Главный экран GeForce NOW с пятью различными миниатюрами игр справа.

*Поддерживаемые партнерства могут различаться в зависимости от страны.

**Может потребоваться подписка GeForce NOW.

***Может потребоваться подписка Boosteroid.

Устойчивое развитие

Узнайте о видении LG OLED

Выбирайте то, что полезно для планеты, благодаря легкой, биоразлагаемой упаковке и глобальным показателям устойчивости.

Упаковка телевизора LG OLED представлена на бежевом фоне с иллюстрированными деревьями.

*Все модели телевизора LG OLED 2024 года поставляются в экологичной упаковке.

Характеристики

  • Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

    2155 x 1230 x 28.2

  • Вес телевизора без подставки

    57.0

Все характеристики

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

  • Оттенки серого

    Да

  • Высокая контрастность

    Да

  • Инвертировать цвета

    Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

  • Кабель ИК-бластера

    Да

  • Кабель питания

    Да (Прикрепленный к)

  • Пульт

    Пульт Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Батарейки для пульта дистанционного управления

    Да (AA x 2ШТ)

АУДИО

  • AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Виртуальный 11.1.2-апмиксинг)

  • AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • Аудио кодек

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

  • Аудио выход

    60Вт

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

  • Чистый голос Pro

    Да (обработка голоса на основе ИИ)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • LG Синхронизация звука

    Да

  • Одновременный вывод звука

    Да

  • Звуковой режим

    Да

  • Направление динамика

    Вниз

  • Акустическая система

    4.2 Канала

  • Поддержка WiSA

    Да (увеличение до 2.1 канала)

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

  • CI-слот

    1шт

  • Ethernet- вход

    1шт

  • HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI-вход

    4 шт.: поддержка 4K 120 Гц, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 порта)

  • RF вход (антенна/кабель)

    2шт

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Да

  • SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

    1шт

  • USB-вход

    3шт (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Да (Wi-Fi 6)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

  • Вес упаковки

    95.0

  • Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

    2155 x 1230 x 28.2

  • Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

    2155 x 1628 x 580

  • Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

    1658 x 580

  • Вес телевизора без подставки

    57.0

  • Вес телевизора с подставкой

    64.0

  • Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

    600 x 400

ИГРЫ

  • Оптимизатор игр

    Да (Игровая панель)

  • ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

    Да

  • Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

    Да

  • Совместимость с G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Да

  • Режим HGIG

    Да

  • VRR (Переменная частота обновления)

    Да

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

  • Разрешение экрана

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Тип дисплея

    4K OLED

  • Частота обновления

    120Гц

  • Широкая цветовая гамма

    OLED Цвет

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

  • AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • AI Выбор жанра (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Интеллектуальное масштабирование α11 4K

  • Технология затемнения

    Самосветящиеся пиксели

  • Динамическое отображение тонов

    Да (OLED Динамическое отоброжение тонов Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Да

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (Высокая частота кадров)

    4K 120 кадров в секунду (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion (Технология обработки движений)

    OLED Motion

  • Режим изображения

    10 режимов: Мастер персонализированного изображения, Яркий, Стандартный, Автоматическое энергосбережение(APS), Кино, Спорт, Игра, Режиссерский, Светлая комната Эксперт (ISF), Темная комната Эксперт (ISF)

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α11 4K

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

    AC 200~240В 50-60Гц

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

    Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

  • Семейные настройки

    Да

  • Всегда готов

    Да

  • Веб-браузер

    Да

  • Голосовое управление без пульта

    Да

  • Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

    Да

  • Пульт Magic Remote

    В комплекте

  • Мультипросмотр

    Да (до 4-х демонстраций на экране)

  • Операционная система (ОС)

    webOS 24

  • Передача из Комнаты в комнату

    Да (Отправитель/Получатель)

  • Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

    Да (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Да

  • Совместимость с USB-камерой

    Да

  • Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

    Да

OLED97G4RLA

97-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG OLED evo G4 4K OLED97G4