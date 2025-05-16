Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Rijd de toekomst tegemoet

Beweeg met vrijheid. Ervaar LG Affectionate Intelligence overal, niet alleen thuis en op kantoor. Terwijl je rijdt, synchroniseert LG AI met je ready-to-connect apparaten elders, detecteert het je omgeving en begrijpt het je gedrag en emoties.

Rijd de toekomst tegemoet Bekijk de film

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

Ervaar een nieuwe manier van autorijden met de LG Digital Cockpit. De zorgvuldige en gepersonaliseerde AI-oplossingen waarvan je thuis en op kantoor hebt genoten, worden nu naadloos voortgezet in je auto. Het resultaat? Veiliger en plezieriger reizen.

Goed op weg

Hyper-personalisatie

Past automatisch de stoelinstellingen aan, stelt gewenste informatie voor en biedt de nodige diensten op basis van de emotionele toestand van de voertuiggebruikers via het Driver & Interior Monitoring System (DIMS).

Leer Meer

Voor extra veiligheid

Detecteert gevaarlijke toestanden of gedragingen zoals slaperigheid, afleiding en verkeerd gebruik van veiligheidsgordels, en helpt zo veilig te reizen door snel te reageren in noodgevallen.

Leer Meer

AI-ondersteunde HMI-ervaring in de auto

Voltooit een nauwkeurigere en handigere rijervaring door multimodale AI, waarbij gebruik wordt gemaakt van touch, stem en oogopslag.

Leer Meer

LG vehicle solution's Digital Cockpit.

LG Vehicle Solution

Voor een betere mobiliteit in de toekomst

Voor een betere mobiliteit in de toekomst Leer Meer

Ander verhalen

In een ruime woonkamer worden de lichten, een LG OLED TV en LG ThinQ ON aangezet.

Home, smart home

Richt je meer op jouw leven. LG AI Home oplossingen zijn ontworpen om je huis nog comfortabeler te maken. LG Affectionate Intelligence is er om zorgvuldig voor iedereen in je huis te zorgen, zodat je meer onbezorgd en menselijker kunt leven.

Leer Meer
In een ruim kantoor in een gebouw met glazen wanden van vloer tot plafond zitten mensen aan bureaus en zijn de airconditioners en luchtreinigers van het LG-systeem zichtbaar.

Werk, achter de schermen

Werk slimmer maar niet harder. Ervaar LG Affectionate Intelligence op het werk. Productiviteit. Efficiëntie. Duidelijkheid. Je kunt nog beter werken op je werkplek waar LG AI klaar staat om je te helpen.

Leer Meer
Mensen zitten glimlachend rond de tafel en de LG ThinQ staat aan boven de tafel aan de linkerkant.

Less artificial, more human

LG Affectionate Intelligence.

Leer Meer
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 