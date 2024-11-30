We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo C2 55 inch 4K Smart TV & DSC9S soundbar
*Niet combineerbaar met de cashback.
De in het onderstaande productoverzicht gebruikte afbeeldingen dienen slechts ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de fotogalerij bovenaan de pagina voor een nauwkeurige weergave.
-
LG OLED evo C2 55 inch 4K Smart TV
-
LG Soundbar voor TV met Dolby Atmos 3.1.3 kanaal DSC9S 2023
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
-
OLED evo Gallery
-
Resolutie
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
-
55” | 139 cm
-
Design
-
Cinema Screen
-
Kleur
-
Dark Titan Silver
-
Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Professional gaming TV
-
Ja
-
LG Smart TV OS
-
webOS ThinQ AI (22)
BEELD
-
Contrast
-
Oneindig, met perfect zwarte weergave
-
Kleurweergave
-
Perfecte kleuren
-
Kleurnauwkeurigheid
-
True Color Accuracy Pro
-
Kleurdiepte
-
Billion Rich Colours
-
Kijkhoek
-
Perfecte kijkhoek
-
Beeldkwaliteit
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Helderheid
-
AI Brightness (Brightness Booster)
-
Dimming
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz / 100Hz
-
High Frame Rate
-
4K HFR (100P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
-
4K Cinema HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
-
Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode™, HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
ULTRA Luminance
-
ULTRA Luminance Pro
-
Picture Engine
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
AUDIO
-
Audio output
-
40W / 2.2ch
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
Speaker type
-
Met stand: Front firing | zonder stand: down firing
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
-
Ja
-
AI sound Pro
-
Ja
-
Surround Sound modus
-
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
LG sound sync
-
Ja
-
WiSA
-
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
-
webOS ThinQ AI (22)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Ja
-
AI Home Dashboard
-
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
-
Ja
-
Web Browser
-
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
-
Ja
-
WiDi
-
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
-
Ja
GAMING
-
HDR Gaming
-
Ja
-
G-Sync/ FreeSync
-
Ja/Ja
-
VRR
-
Ja
-
HGiG
-
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
-
Ja
-
DVB-T2/T
-
Ja
-
DVB-S2/S
-
Ja
-
DVB CI+
-
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
-
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
-
Ja
-
Time Machine (dvr)
-
Ja
-
Time Shift
-
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Wifi
-
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
-
Ja (V5.0)
-
Apple AirPlay 2
-
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
-
Ja
-
USB
-
3
-
RF In
-
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
-
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
-
Nee
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
-
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
-
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
-
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
-
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
-
0.5W
-
Energieklasse (A tot G schaal)
-
G
AFMETINGEN(W X H X D)
-
Set zonder voet
-
1222 x 703 x 45.1 mm
-
Set met voet
-
1222 x 756 x 215 mm
-
VESA
-
300 x 200
-
Gewicht met voet
-
14.4 kg
-
Gewicht zonder voet
-
12.7 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
-
Sound Bar AI ThinQ
-
Afmetingen Soundbar (B x H x D)
-
975 x 63 x 125
-
Afmetingen Subwoofer (B x H x D)
-
221 x 390 x 313
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Kit
-
Niet Inbegrepen
-
Meredian technologie
-
Ja
-
Kleur
-
Zwart
-
Matching TV
-
55" - 65"
AUDIO
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
DTS: X
-
Ja
-
High Resolution Audio gecertificeerd
-
Ja, 24bit/192kHz
-
4K sound
-
Ja
-
4K Content compatible
-
Ja
-
Sound Up converter
-
Ja
-
Channel
-
3.1.3ch
-
Vermogen Soundbar + Subwoofer
-
400W
-
Vermogen Subwoofer
-
220W (Wireless)
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
-
Ja
-
Virtual Surround
-
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Ja
-
Natural / Auto EQ
-
Ja
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
TV sound sync
-
Ja
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In-/out
-
3
-
USB
-
Ja
-
Optical
-
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
WiFi
-
Ja
-
Bluetooth
-
Ja (5)
-
Simplink
-
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chrome Cast
-
Ja
-
Google Assistant built in
-
Ja (in bepaalde regios)
AV FORMAAT
-
LPCM
-
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
-
Ja
-
DTS Virtual: X
-
Nee
-
DTS: X
-
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Ja
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
-
Ja
-
FLAC
-
Ja
-
OGG
-
Ja
-
WAV
-
Ja
-
MP3
-
Ja
-
WMA
-
Nee
-
AAC(MPEG4 audio)
-
Ja
-
AAC+
-
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Reviews van andere gebruikers
