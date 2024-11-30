LG 77" G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Belangrijkste specs
-
Schermtype
4K OLED
-
Verversingssnelheid
Standaard 100Hz
-
Kleurengamma
OLED Color
-
Beeld processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)
Ja
-
Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)
1 712 x 976 x 24,8
-
TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)
35,1
Alle specificaties
BEELD (DISPLAY)
-
Schermtype
4K OLED
-
Schermresolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Verversingssnelheid
Standaard 100Hz
-
Kleurengamma
OLED Color
BEELD (VERWERKING)
-
Beeld processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Beeld
AI Beeld Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selectie
Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Helderheidsregeling
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Ja
-
Dimming Technologie
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Beeldmodus
9 modi (Levendig, Standaard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
-
Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)
Ja
-
Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)
Ja
-
HGIG Modus
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
Ja (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Ja
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Ja
TOEGANKELIJKHEID
-
Hoog contrast
Ja
-
Grijswaarden
Ja
-
Kleuren omkeren
Ja
AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN
-
TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)
1 712 x 976 x 24,8
-
TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)
1 712 x 1 039 x 321
-
Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)
1 879 x 1 130 x 228
-
TV-standaard (BxD mm)
501 x 321
-
TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)
35,1
-
TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)
41,1
-
Gewicht verpakking (kg)
46,7
-
VESA-montage (BxH mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
AI Geluid
AI Geluid Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Ja
-
Geschikt voor WiSA
Ja (Tot 2.1 Kanaal)
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer
Ja
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja (2-Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Ondersteuning
Ja (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Ingang
1x
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)
1x
SMART TV
-
Werkt met Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Werkt met Apple Airplay2
Ja
-
Kunstgallerij
Ja
-
Besturingssysteem (OS)
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
Ja
-
Gezinsinstellingen
Ja
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Geschikt voor USB Camera
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Laatste modellen beschikbaar. OP=OP
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen tegen 0% rente
-
Gratis verzending. Levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen