Konsole

KonsolaLG to jednostka chłodząco-grzejąca do niskiego montażu na ścianie, którazapewnia komfortowe warunki we wnętrzu pomieszczenia.

Komfortowe chłodzenie przestrzeni z możliwością montażu nisko na ścianie.

OPIS
Zapytanie ofertowe

Zmiana kierunku przepływu powietrza

Podczas chłodzenia łopatka ustawia się w górę, aby skierować strumień powietrza na sufit. Podczas grzania łopatka kieruje strumień ciepłego powietrza w dół, aby wyrównać temperaturę w pomieszczeniu, zwłaszcza podłogi.

5-stopniowe sterowanie łopatkami

Kierunek strumienia powietrza jest kontrolowany w pięciu etapach

Zdrowsze powietrze dzięki 3-etapowemu systemowi filtracji

System filtracji powietrza obejmuje trzy etapy. Najpierw antybakteryjny filtr wstępny wychwytuje duże cząsteczki i kurz z pościeli. Następnie filtr enzymatyczny rozkłada alergeny. Na koniec sterylny generator jonów emituje około 1,2 miliona jonów i wychwytuje niektóre obecne w powietrzu szkodliwe substancje.

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI