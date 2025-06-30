Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Obraz świętowania 10 lat webOS podczas LG Streaming Week z globalnymi partnerami treści

LG Streaming Week

Sprawdź darmowe dostępy lub rabaty w aplikacjach

na telewizorze. Co tydzień nowa oferta.

Świętujemy 10 lat webOS

Odkryj swoje ulubione filmy, seriale, sport, anime, gry i nie tylko. 

Sprawdź najnowsze oferty w LG Streaming Week na LG TV.

Skorzystaj z ograniczonych cotygodniowych ofert

Otwórz aplikację LG Streaming Week na LG TV, aby skorzystać z ofert.

Otrzymaj 3 miesiące

Apple TV+

Otrzymaj 3 miesiące

Apple Music

Otrzymaj 1 miesiąc za darmo

Baby Shark World

Pierwszy miesiąc za 1 USD

i 30-minutowy bezpłatny okres próbny Blacknut

Otrzymaj 1 miesiąc za darmo

CANAL+ online

Otrzymaj 30 dni za darmo

Crunchyroll

Zniżka na NFL Game Pass

Season Pro i Weekly Pro DAZN

Otrzymaj 3 miesiące

Megogo

70% zniżki przez 6 miesięcy

Mubi

20% zniżki na selektywną usługę TVOD

RakutenTV

Otrzymaj 3 miesiące

SWEET.TV

Obraz LG OLED TV

Więcej ofert

Podczas LG Streaming Week

Więcej ofert Więcej informacji

*Dostępna zawartość, aplikacje i oferty mogą się różnić w zależności od usługi, kraju, produktu i regionu. Obowiązuje regulamin.

**Firma LG wprowadziła na rynek swoje pierwsze telewizory LCD i OLED z platformą webOS w 2014 roku.

***Limitowane oferty cotygodniowe można wykorzystać tylko do końca każdego tygodnia promocyjnego. Cotygodniowe oferty można znaleźć w aplikacji LG Streaming Week na LG TV. Oferty mogą zostać zakończone wcześniej ze względu na ograniczoną liczbę kuponów.

Apple TV+: Oferta kończy się 17.11.2024. Oferta dostępna dla modeli z lat 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV, StanbyME i StanbyME GO w aplikacji Apple TV. Oferta ważna tylko dla nowych i powracających subskrybentów Apple TV+ w danym regionie. Limit jednej oferty na telewizor i Apple ID. Plan odnawia się automatycznie po cenie obowiązującej w danym regionie do momentu anulowania. Wymaga konta Apple ID z zarejestrowaną metodą płatności. Płatność zostanie naliczona przy użyciu zarejestrowanej metody płatności i może zostać anulowana w dowolnym momencie co najmniej dzień przed datą odnowienia w ustawieniach konta usługi. Obowiązują warunki i polityka prywatności Apple; zobacz obowiązujące warunki na stronie https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html. Minimalny wiek wymagany w danym kraju oraz w kraju odpowiadającym witrynie sklepu, w którym realizowana jest oferta. Wymagane kompatybilne produkty i usługi. Nie można łączyć z innymi ofertami zapewniającymi dostęp do tej samej usługi. Apple TV+ jest znakiem usługowym Apple Inc.

Apple Music: Oferta wygasa 30.04.2025. Oferta dostępna w aplikacji Apple Music na wybrane modele telewizorów LG 4K, 8K Smart TV, StanbyME i StanbyME Go TV z lat 2018-2024. Tylko nowi i zakwalifikowani powracający subskrybenci. Usługa Apple Music odnawia się automatycznie po cenie obowiązującej w danym regionie do momentu anulowania promocji. Wymagane kompatybilne produkty i usługi oraz minimalny wiek. Obowiązują warunki.

Baby Shark World: Oferta kończy się 14.10.2024. Oferta dostępna dla telewizorów LG z lat 2018-2024 w aplikacji LG Streaming Week. Bezpłatny okres próbny na 1 miesiąc jest ważny tylko dla nowych subskrybentów aplikacji Baby Shark World w danym regionie. Plan odnawia się po cenie obowiązującej w danym regionie do momentu anulowania. Obowiązują warunki.

Blacknut: Oferta kończy się 13.10.2024 i jest dostępna dla modeli 2021-2024 LG Smart TV. Oferta ważna tylko dla nowych subskrybentów Blacknut. Anuluj w dowolnym momencie, obowiązują warunki.

CANAL+ online: Kupon CANAL+ online dla nowych Klientów. Uprawnia do dostępu do pakietu seriali i filmów CANAL+ z miesięcznym bezpłatnym okresem próbnym. Kod należy zrealizować przed 31 grudnia 2024 roku. Subskrypcja odnawia się automatycznie. Po okresie promocyjnym opłata wynosi 29 zł/miesiąc (cena zawiera rabat w wysokości 5 zł/miesiąc za zgodę na komunikację marketingową).

Crunchyroll: Oferta kończy się 13.10.2024. Oferta dostępna na modele telewizorów LG z lat 2018-2024. Oferta ważna tylko dla nowych subskrybentów. Po zakończeniu okresu promocyjnego plan odnawia się po cenie obowiązującej w danym regionie. Obowiązują warunki.

DAZN: Tydzień 1) Oferta kończy się 22 września 2024 roku i jest ważna tylko dla nowych subskrybentów. Twoja subskrypcja NFL Game Pass Season Pro zostanie automatycznie odnowiona 1 sierpnia 2025 roku, chyba że zostanie anulowana w Moim Koncie. Obowiązują warunki. Tydzień 2) Oferta kończy się 29 września 2024 roku i jest ważna tylko dla nowych subskrybentów. Obowiązują warunki.

Megogo: Kod udostępniony przez MEGOGO uprawnia do 3-miesięcznej subskrypcji pakietu promocyjnego. Jest on przeznaczony do jednorazowego wykorzystania i skierowany wyłącznie do nowych użytkowników platformy MEGOGO (zdefiniowanych jako - nieposiadający aktywnego konta od 180 dni lub dłużej). Wymagana jest rejestracja konta za pomocą numeru telefonu.  

Kod musi zostać zrealizowany przed 31 grudnia 2024 roku. Nie ma możliwości automatycznego odnowienia pakietu po okresie promocyjnym.

Mubi: 70% zniżki przez 6 miesięcy. Oferta kończy się 10.06.2024. Oferta dostępna na urządzenia LG TV z lat 2018-2024 i modele webOS 4.0 - webOS 24. Oferta ważna tylko dla nowych subskrybentów MUBI w danym regionie. Po wygaśnięciu okresu oferty uczestnicy zostaną automatycznie przeniesieni do odpowiedniej opłaty abonamentowej za plan wybrany za pośrednictwem strony rejestracji promocji MUBI. Obowiązują warunki.

RakutenTV: Oferta kończy się 22.09.2024. Oferta dostępna na telewizory LG z lat 2018-2024 powyżej modeli UHD, StandbyMe i StandbymeGo. Oferta ważna tylko dla nowych subskrybentów. Po okresie promocyjnym plan odnawia się po cenie obowiązującej w danym regionie. Szczegóły: https://www.rakuten.tv/pl/terms_conditions/4107

SWEET.TV: Oferta promocyjna to 3 miesiące bezpłatnego okresu próbnego taryfy L. Oferta kończy się 31.12.2024. Oferta ważna tylko dla nowych subskrybentów SWEET.TV. Po zakończeniu okresu promocyjnego plan odnawia się po cenie obowiązującej w danym regionie. Obowiązują warunki.