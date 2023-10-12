About Cookies on This Site

مبرد بالهواء لولبي مضخة حرارية

اكتشف المضخة الحرارية المبردة بالهواء من ال جي السعودية. هذه المضخة قابلة للتطبيق على مواقع عديدة تفضل واقرأ لتعرف المزيد عن المضخة الحرارية المبردة بالهواء

Air-cooled_Screw_Heat_Pump_01

الميزات التشكيلة
الميزات
Air-cooled_Screw _Heat_Pump_02_AR

استعمال الطاقة غير المستغلة كمصدر للحرارة باستخدام

نظام يوفر مياه بحرارة مرتفعة حتى 80 درجة مئوية عن طريق استخدام 70-80％ من الطاقة غير المستغلة، كمخلفات مصدر الحرارة ومياه الأنهار والمياه الجوفية التي تُصرف من محطات توليد التيار الكهربي ومعالجة مياه الصرف. ويمكنه توفير الطاقة بصورة اقتصادية لأنه يحول الطاقة الحرارية منخفضة الحرارة إلى طاقة حرارية مرتفعة الحرارة مع استهلاك قليل من الطاقة.

قابلة للتطبيق على مواقع عديدة

يكون إنتاج المياه الساخنة ممكنًا في مواقع عديدة، مثل الموقع الصناعي ومحطة معالجة مياه الصرف. يتم توفير الحل المتخصص لتقديم تشغيل ثابت وفعال حتى في ظل الظروف الشاقة.

نظام اقتصادي موفر للطاقة

باستخدام مضخة الطرد المركزي الحرارية، يمكن توفير 70％ من تكلفة التشغيل و80％ من انبعاثات غاز الاحتباس الحراري مقارنةً بالوقود الحفري.

مبادل حراري ذو قنوات مصغرة (MCHX)

يتميز المبادل الحراري ذو القنوات المصغرة (MCHX) المصنوع من سبيكة ألومنيوم بنسبة 100％ بمستوى كفاءة جيد في نقل الحرارة، كما أنه مقاوم للتآكل. شهد نطاق تبادل الحرارة للمنتج زيادةً بالمقارنة مع الزعنفة التقليدية، كما قلّ كلُ من وزنه وحجمه، مما نتج عنه منتج صغير الحجم.

مكثِّف فائق وزعنفة ذات فتحات تهوية عريضة

دى هيكل المكثّف الذي يتخذ الشكل V إلى زيادة نطاق نقل الحرارة على العكس من الطراز التقليدي من النوع على شكل حرف W. كفاءة نقل الحرارة شهدت تحسّنًا كبيرًا مقارنةً بالمنتج التقليدي عن طريق استعمال الزعنفة ذات فتحات التهوية العريضة.

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_07

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن معرفة المزيد

تقليل الوزن والحجم

يمكن توفير مساحة قيّمة في الأرضية عن طريق تقليص مساحة منطقة التركيب ووزن الجهاز.

تقليل الضوضاء

قلل المنتج الخلل في فتحة السحب وتقليل الشعور بعدم الارتياح الناتج عن الضوضاء عن طريق منع الارتشاح.

ميزة Black Box

تتيح تخزين سجلات التشغيل وتحليلها لأجل التشخيص السريع بهدف تقديم حل في حال حدوث عطل.

Air-cooled_Screw_Chiller_05_AR

المبرّدات ذات الضواغط اللولبية المبردة بالهواء

Air_Solution_03

