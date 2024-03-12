About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

محرر SuperSign البسيط: لإنشاء المحتوى وتوزيعه بسهولة

جرب برنامج SuperSign لإدارة المحتوى السهل بخطوات بسيطة وبشكل مثير للدهشة. أنشيء المحتوى وتشغيله وتوزيعه باستخدام تشغيل USB وتعرَّف على مدى تحسين سير العمل لديك

محرر SuperSign البسيط

محرر SuperSign البسيط

جرب برنامج إدارة المحتوى السهل بخطوات بسيطة وبشكل مثير للدهشة. أنشيء المحتوى وتشغيله وتوزيعه باستخدام تشغيل USB وتعرَّف على مدى تحسين سير العمل لديك.

المقدمة مقارنة البرامج فيديو
المقدمة

المقدمة

إن محرر SuperSign البسيط عبارة عن برنامج بسيط لإدارة محتوى اللافتة.
الوظائف الأساسية: إنشاء محتوى وتشغيله وتوزيعه باستخدام تشغيل USB

برنامج إدارة محتوى سهل وبسيط

يستهدف محرر المحتوى البسيط  المستخدم النهائي
- المحتوى:يمكن من إنشاء محتوى باستخدام قالب مدمج
- قائمة التشغيل: يمكن من إنشاء حزمة محتوى وتحديد مدة المحتوى
- التوزيع: يمكن من توزيع المحتوى عبر تصدير USB أو خادم SuperSign دون تسجيل دخول إضافي

يمكن توزيع قائمة تشغيل باست

القائمة الرئيسية

يمكن للمستخدم البدء من أي خطوة يريدها، إنشاء محتوى أو قائمة تشغيل.

المحتوى

يُمكن المستخدم من اختيار قالب ثم إنشاء المحتوى، وذلك مع توفر 44 قالب بعضها يدعم مجال التلفزيون/الفيديو.

المحتوى

تعديل الصورة والنصوص والفيديو (بدلاً من صورة التلفزيون) ولون الخلفية

قائمة التشغيل

أضف محتوى وحدد مدة المحتوى

التوزيع

يمكن للمستخدم الذي قام بتصدير قائمة التشغيل أوالمحتوى إلى USB
- في حالة تعيين المستخدم لخادم SuperSign بالفعل
- أن يقوم بتوزيعه عبر الشبكة

محرر (EzSign 3.0 (EOL

تحرير المحتوى

- قوالب بتخطيط ثابت

- تحرير بسيط

الجداول الزمنية

- الجداول الزمنية واحدا تلو الآخر

Player

- التحكم في مستوى صوت التلفزيون

- تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل EzSign

- الرسالة الفورية

- لا توجد صورة لافتة

Distribution

- تصدير إلى USB

- إرسال إلى التلفزيون عبر Wi-Fi

SuperSign Lite

Content Editing

- قالب بتخطيط ثابت

- يمكن من إنشاء محتوى بأداة تأليف محترفة

Schedule

- جدول زمني بتنسيق الخلية

المشغل

- يعرض معلومات مفصلة (الاسم، وعنوان IP، واسم النموذج وخلافه)

- يمكن التحكم في التلفزيون (معاينة المحتوى/عرض مكبَّر، تشغيل محتوى وتشغيل الرسائل العاجلة)

التوزيع

- يمكن توزيع المحتوى والجدول عبر الشبكة

- تصدير إلى USB

محرر SuperSign البسيط

تحرير المحتوى

- قوالب بتخطيط ثابت

- تحرير بسيط

الجداول الزمنية

- الجداول الزمنية واحدا تلو الآخر

التوزيع

- يمكن توزيع قائمة التشغيل عبر الشبكة

- تصدير إلى USB

دليل محرر SuperSign البسيط

دليل محرر SuperSign البسيط

يوفر محرر SuperSign البسيط لك الحل السريع والسهل لإنشاء محتوى باستخدام القالب الموفر وتوزيع المحتوى الذي تم إنشاؤه للعرض.