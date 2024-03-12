About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

مبرد (تشيلر)

اكتشف نظام تبريد شيلرات من ال جي. تم تصميمه لتوفير تبريد فعال حتى لأكبر المباني والمنشآت. تفضل بزيارة موقع إل جي السعودية اليوم لتتعرف على المبردات الضخمة والقوية من إل جي.

Chiller_01_M

مبرد (تشيلر)

تم تصميمه لتوفير تبريد فعال حتى لأكبر المباني والمنشآت، ولهذا فحلول تكييف الهواء المركزية المبرّدة بالماء من LG هي الخيار المثالي للمنشآت الصناعية، مثل محطات توليد الطاقة والمصانع وكذلك التبريد المركزي في الأحياء

مبرد ذو ضاغط مركزي

مبرد ذو ضاغط مركزي

Chiller_02_01

مبرد الضاغط العائم

Chiller_02_02

مبرد مجمع

Chiller_02_03

مبرّد ذو ضاغط لولبي وحلزوني

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي

Chiller_03_01

مبرد بالهواء ذو ضاغط لولبي

Chiller_03_02

مبرد بالهواء ذو ضاغط دوراني

Chiller_03_03

مبرّد يعمل بامتصاص الطاقة

النوع المشغّل بطاقة مباشرة

Chiller_04_01

النوع المشغّل بالمياه الساخنة

Chiller_04_02

النوع المشغّل بالبخار

Chiller_04_03

النوع المركّب

Chiller_04_04

ضاغط مركزي مضخة حرارية

ضاغط مركزي مضخة حرارية

ضاغط مركزي مضخة حرارية

مبرد امتصاصي مضخة حرارية

مبرد امتصاصي مضخة حرارية

ضاغط لولبي مضخة حرارية

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي مضخة حرارية

اء لولبي مضخة حرارية

مبرد بالهواء لولبي مضخة حرارية

دوراني مضخة حرارية

مبرد بالهواء دوراني مضخة حرارية

مضخة حرارية جوفية

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي مضخة حرارية جيو حرارية

مبرّد تخزين ثلجي

لتخزين المياه المثلجة

مبرد ضاغد مركزي لتخزين المياه المثلجة

لتخزين المياه المثلجة

مبرد ضاغد لولبي لتخزين المياه المثلجة

اني لتخزين المياه المثلجة

مبرد ضاغد دوراني لتخزين المياه المثلجة

كن عضوًا في LG

استمتع بكافة ميزات عضوية LG المجانية، بداية من التخفيضات الخاصة وصولاً إلى الخدمات الحصرية والعروض.

الدخول انضم إلينا

قسيمة ترحيب

استمتع بخصم قدره 100 ريال سعودي على أول عملية شراء عندما تقوم بتسجيل الدخول كعضو في LG

أسعار حصرية

احصل على أسعار حصرية لأعضائنا المميزين

توصيل مجاني

توصيل مجاني لكل الطلبات على متجر LG.com

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم