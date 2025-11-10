About Cookies on This Site

مضخة حرارية ذات ضاغط لولبي يتم تبريدها بالهواء

تعد مضخة الحرارة اللولبية المبردة بالهواء من إل جي نظاماً اقتصاديًا عالي الكفاءة يوفر الماء الساخن بدرجة حرارة تصل إلى 80 درجة مئوية بالاستفادة بنحو 70-80% من الطاقة غير المستخدمة.

الميزاتعرض المنتجات
الميزات
طلبات الشراء
استعمال الطاقة غير المستغلة كمصدر للحرارة باستخدام

هو عبارة عن نظام يوفر مياهًا ذات درجة حرارة مرتفعة حتى 80 درجة مئوية عن طريق استخدام ما يتراوح بين 70-80% من الطاقة غير المستغلة، مثل مخلفات مصدر الحرارة ومياه الأنهار والمياه الجوفية التي يتم تصريفها من محطات توليد التيار الكهربائي ومحطات معالجة مياه الصرف. ويمكنه توفير الطاقة بطريقة اقتصادية لأنه يحول الطاقة الحرارية منخفضة درجة الحرارة إلى طاقة حرارية ذات درجة حرارة مرتفعة مع استهلاك مقدار صغير من الطاقة.

قابلة للتطبيق على مواقع عديدة

يكون إنتاج المياه الساخنة ممكنًا في مواقع عديدة، مثل الموقع الصناعي ومحطة معالجة مياه الصرف. يتم توفير الحل المتخصص لتقديم تشغيل ثابت وفعال حتى في ظل الظروف الشاقة.

نظام اقتصادي موفر للطاقة

يمكن توفير 70% من تكلفة التشغيل و80% من انبعاثات غازات الاحتباس الحراري مقارنة بالوقود الأحفوري بفضل المضخة الحرارية اللولبية المبردة بالماء.

مبخر حمل عالي الكفاءة

يتميز المبرد بتشغيل موثوق، مع تحسين كفاءة التبخير عن طريق تحسين ترتيب المزيل وأنبوب المبخر بفضل استخدام نظام توزيع سائل التبريد بالجاذبية.

مكثف عالي الكفاءة وزعنفة تهوية عريضة*

أدى هيكل المكثّف الذي يتخذ الشكل V إلى زيادة نطاق نقل الحرارة على العكس من الطراز التقليدي من النوع على شكل حرف W. كفاءة نقل الحرارة شهدت تحسّنًا كبيرًا مقارنةً بالمنتج التقليدي عن طريق استعمال الزعنفة ذات فتحات التهوية العريضة.

* درجة حموضة تبلغ 2.8 ~ 3.0 في اختبار رش حمض الخليك في مياه البحر
* يتم فحص الزعنفة وإجراء اختبار التسرب 4.5 ميجا باسكال بعد 1000 ساعة، مع استخدام مروحة ذات مستوى مناسب من تدفق الهواء. يجب أن تتمتع المروحة بقوة مناسبة لتحقيق سرعة الدوران المطلوبة مع إجراء اختبار التوازن للتحقق من الثبات.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart إمكانية المراقبة السهلة والتحكم عن بعد لإدارة أنظمة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء المختلفة من أي مكان.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تقليل الوزن والحجم

يمكن توفير مساحة قيّمة في الأرضية عن طريق تقليص مساحة منطقة التركيب ووزن الجهاز.

تقليل الضوضاء

أدى المنتج إلى تقليل الخلل في فتحة السحب وتقليل الشعور بعدم الارتياح الناتج عن الضوضاء عن طريق منع الارتشاح.

ميزة Black Box

تتيح تخزين سجلات التشغيل وتحليلها لأجل التشخيص السريع بهدف تقديم حل في حال حدوث عطل.

تشكيلة المبرّدات ذات الضواغط اللولبية التي يتم تبريدها بالهواء

تشكيلة المبرّدات ذات الضواغط اللولبية التي يتم تبريدها بالهواء

تشكيلة المبرّدات ذات الضواغط اللولبية التي يتم تبريدها بالهواء

* يمكن تصنيع جميع أنواع المضخات الحرارية بناءً على الطلبات الخاصة.

Air_Solution_03_1529040475199

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

