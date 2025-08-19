About Cookies on This Site

حلول البرامج

نساعد أعمالك على توفير الوقت وتشغيل شاشات العرض الرقمية بكفاءة أكبر عبر مواقع متعددة.

تعرّف على المزيد
LG Digital Connect

هل تتطلع إلى تجديد مساحتك؟
قم بزيارة صالة العرض الافتراضية للحصول على أفكار إبداعية!

تعرّف على المزيد

الحلول

LG Business Cloud

الحل الداخلي

حل SignageCare

webOS

LG Business Cloud

منصة حلول برمجية متكاملة تعتمد على الحوسبة السحابية، تتيح إدارة مرنة لشاشات العرض في أي وقت ومن أي مكان.

تعرّف على المزيد

الحل الداخلي

اختبر حلولاً برمجية تعتمد على الخوادم الفعلية لتعزيز أداء تشغيل شاشات العرض الرقمية.

تعرّف على المزيد

حل SignageCare

عناية حقيقية تتجاوز حدود شاشات العرض لتعزيز الإدارة طويلة الأمد لشاشاتك الرقمية.

تعرّف على المزيد

webOS

توفر WebOS Signage توافقًا عاليًا، مما يتيح دمجها بسهولة مع مختلف الأجهزة والحلول.

تعرّف على المزيد

أطلق العنان للإمكانات الإبداعية لشاشات العرض لديك

LG Business Cloud تفضل بزيارة LG Business Cloud