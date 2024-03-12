We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ابواب اوتوماتيكية OLED شفافة
يوفر الباب الأوتوماتيكي OLED الشفاف من إل جي تجربة لافتة للنظر وغامرة باستخدام شاشة شفافة فريدة من نوعها، ويوفر الباب الأوتوماتيكي المزود بأنظمة مدخل ASSA ABLOY فرصًا جديدة لتقديم رسائل الترحيب للعملاء، والتواصل مع الموظفين، وتقديم محتوى إعلاني غير مخفي للمستهلكين.
باب تلقائي شفاف من نوع OLED من مركز البحث والتطوير التابع لشركة إل جي، كوريا
باب تلقائي شفاف من نوع OLED في ASSA ABLOY HQ، السويد
باب تلقائي شفاف من نوع OLED في LG Science Park، سيول
