LG SuperSign Software

LG Digital Signage is committed to offering comprehensive and indispensable technology solutions with the latest digital products. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

برمجيات SuperSign من إل جي

نظام إدارة المحتوى

SuperSign CMS

  • حل إدارة المحتوى القائم على البرمجيات والفريد من نوعه.
    . حل التحرير والجدولة والتوزيع الشامل.
    . مناسب لعمليات العرض واسع النطاق.
    . إدارة سلسة لمختلف المحتويات على شاشات العرض المختلفة

SuperSign QSR

  • حل إدارة المحتوى الأمثل لمطاعم الخدمة السريعة ومتاجر الأطعمة والمشروبات.
    . لوحة القائمة الرقمية الديناميكية.
    . نظام عرض المطبخ وتكامل نقاط البيع.
    . نظام إدارة قائمة الانتظار والعرض

التحكم والمراقبة

وحدة SuperSign للتحكم العادي والتحكم الإضافي+

  • يتوفر حل برمجيات التحكم والمراقبة عن بعد، في كلا الإصدارين المجاني والمتقدم

ConnectedCare من إل جي

  • خدمة سحابية تتميز بالتحكم عن بعد والمراقبة بواسطة خدمات إل جي

     

التحكم بتوازن اللون الأبيض

SuperSign WB

برمجيات معايرة توازن اللون الأبيض لجدار الفيديو. دعم معايرة المستشعر (الأساسي) ومعايرة العدسات الأحادية العاكسة (DSLR) (اختياري)

محرر بسيط وميزات أخرى

محرر إل جي البسيط

حل إنشاء / توزيع المحتوى. الإبداع من خلال استخدام القوالب المضمنة. سهولة التوزيع عبر USB أو الشبكة

محرر وسائط SuperSign

برنامج تحرير محتويات الفيديو. مخصص لجدران الفيديو ذات التخطيطات غير المنتظمة وطرازات إل جي الفريدة من نوعها

استوديو وسائط SuperSign

برنامج تشفير محتويات الفيديو. تحويل الصيغ المختلفة من المحتويات إلى الصيغة المطلوبة. إنشاء سهل للمحتوى باستخدام مصادر مختلفة مثل الفيديوهات والصور.

شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء

ابحث عن أحدث معلومات المنتج إلى جانب الحالة المرجعية لمهيئ جدار الفيديو/OLED ومعلومات الاتصال الخاصة بالمبيعات.

شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء

ابحث عن أحدث معلومات المنتج إلى جانب الحالة المرجعية لمهيئ جدار الفيديو/OLED ومعلومات الاتصال الخاصة بالمبيعات.