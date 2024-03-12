We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SuperSign Software
LG Digital Signage is committed to offering comprehensive and indispensable technology solutions with the latest digital products. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.
نظام إدارة المحتوى
SuperSign CMS
حل إدارة المحتوى القائم على البرمجيات والفريد من نوعه.
. حل التحرير والجدولة والتوزيع الشامل.
. مناسب لعمليات العرض واسع النطاق.
. إدارة سلسة لمختلف المحتويات على شاشات العرض المختلفة
SuperSign QSR
حل إدارة المحتوى الأمثل لمطاعم الخدمة السريعة ومتاجر الأطعمة والمشروبات.
. لوحة القائمة الرقمية الديناميكية.
. نظام عرض المطبخ وتكامل نقاط البيع.
. نظام إدارة قائمة الانتظار والعرض
التحكم والمراقبة
وحدة SuperSign للتحكم العادي والتحكم الإضافي+
يتوفر حل برمجيات التحكم والمراقبة عن بعد، في كلا الإصدارين المجاني والمتقدم
