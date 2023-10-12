About Cookies on This Site

لافتات LED للأماكن المغلقة

بأفضل الميزات الرائعة تعمل لافتات LG الذكية LED على تعزيز فعالية الإعلان في مجالات واسعة في الداخل. تعلم المزيد الآن.

a black basic image

أعد تحديد مساحتك باستخدام لافتات Led من إل جي.

إثراء تجربة العملاء بجودة الصور الفائقة والموثوقية ذات المستوى العالمي.

أعد تحديد مساحتك باستخدام لافتات Led من إل جي. اعرف المزيد

a black basic image

لافتات Led الداخلية

تشكيلة كاملة من الموديلات، تتراوح بين درجة الدقة الفائقة والدقة الداخلية القياسية للتطبيقات الداخلية المتنوعة.

المنتج

المنتج4

درجة الدقة الفائقة

سينما LED

سينما LED

المنتج2

شاشة LED الكل في واحد 130 بوصة

شاشة LED مثالية دون كابلات

شاشة LED مثالية دون كابلات

شاشة LED مثالية دون كابلات

شاشة Led مثالية دون كابلات

يمكنك توسيع مساحة الأعمال بفضل جودة الصورة التي لا مثيل لها والتصميم المثالي دون كابلات.

اعرف المزيد
شاشة LED الكل في واحد 130 بوصة2

شاشة Led الكل في واحد 130 بوصة

بفضل جودة الصورة الفائقة المدعومة بتقنية HDR10 والصوت السطحي الغامر، تعد شاشات LED متعددة الإمكانات 130بوصة من إل جي مثالية لبناء بيئات اجتماعات ذكية وخالية من المتاعب.

شاشة Led الكل في واحد 130 بوصة اعرف المزيد

سينما LED

سينما LED

يوفر التباين اللامتناهي والسطوع الممتاز الذي تحدثه سينما LED من إل جي تفاصيل دقيقة على الشاشة، مما يمنح المشاهدين إحساسًا مذهلاً بفضل تجربة المشاهدة الغامرة.

سينما LED اعرف المزيد

درجة الدقة الفائقة1

درجة الدقة الفائقة

يتميز بتعزيز اللون التفصيلي والتباين العالي، وتتميز الفئة الممتازة من LG للعرض الرائع بتجسيد المحتوى عبر حرية التصميم.

درجة الدقة الفائقة اعرف المزيد
طبقة LED الشفافة الملونة2

طبقة LED الشفافة الملونة

يتميز شريط LED الشفاف لألوان LG بمستوى جديد من التجديد مع رؤية شفافة. تمنح الشفافية الرائعة السطح الزجاجي أو النافذة الذي تُثبت عليه لمسة جمالية خيالية مفعمة بالألوان النابضة بالحيوية.

طبقة LED الشفافة الملونة اعرف المزيد

فئة LAS Fine-pitch2

فئة LAS Fine-pitch

تقدم فئة LAS Fine-pitch حاوية وحدة ذات نسبة ارتفاع إلى عرض16:9، فضلاً عن تصميم خزانة ذات وزن خفيف وصلاحية استخدام الجزء الأمامي لسهولة التركيب والصيانة.

فئة LAS Fine-pitch اعرف المزيد
معيار LAS2

معيار LAS

لم تُصمم فئة LAS Standard للتثبيت أعلى منشأة ثابتة فحسب، ولكن صُممت لأغراض التأجير والعروض المسرحية والشوارع الكبرى والمناسبات. تتميز بوجود حاوية وحدات قابلة للتوصيل مغناطيسيًا ذات أنظمة الغلق السريعة لسهولة التثبيت.

معيار LAS اعرف المزيد
معيار LAE2

معيار LAE

تتميز فئة LAE Standard بأنها مناسبة وتتسم بتقديم أداء رائع متعدد الاستعمالات. وتُتاح بتصميمات مبتكرة وسهلة الاستخدام للتثبيت والصيانة الملاءمة.

معيار LAE اعرف المزيد
معيار LAE-Q2

معيار LAE-Q

تتميز فئة LAE-Q Standard بأنها مناسبة لمختلف المنشآت الداخلية، مع إطارات مصبوبة من الألومنيوم في شكل قوالب بماكينات بالغة الدقة تسمح بتصميم شاشة سلسة وسهلة الاستخدام.

معيار LAE-Q اعرف المزيد
LAC منحني2

LAC منحني

تدعم فئة LAC Curved كل من الأشكال المقعرة والمحدبة. تتميز بالمرونة العالية والنحافة الفائقة وتتميز بتقنية الضوء الأسود القاتم

LAC منحني اعرف المزيد
شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء2

شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء

ابحث عن أحدث معلومات الإنتاج إلى جانب الحالة المرجعية ومكون جدار الفيديو/LED/OLED ومعلومات الاتصال الخاصة بالمبيعات والدليل.

شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء انتقل لتحميل التطبيق شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء تفضل بزيارة تطبيقنا الشبكي

