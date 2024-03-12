About Cookies on This Site

برنامج SuperSign: لموازنة اللون الأبيض، مثالي لدى تعدد المهام

يوفر توازن اللون الأبيض ببرنامج SuperSign خدمة واجهة مستخدم مريحة بشكل ملحوظ لمساعدتك على كيفية الكتابة والرسم ولوحة المفاتيح الافتراضية وتصفح الإنترنت بما في ذلك مجموعة متنوعة من تعدد المهام

SuperSign WB برنامج

يوفر توازن اللون الأبيض ببرنامج SuperSign خدمة واجهة مستخدم مريحة بشكل ملحوظ لمساعدتك على كيفية الكتابة والرسم ولوحة المفاتيح الافتراضية وتصفح الإنترنت بما في ذلك مجموعة متنوعة من تعدد المهام.

المقدمة المزايا الرئيسية
المقدمة

إن SuperSign هو برنامج معد لموازنة اللون لأبيض.

مخصص لمعايرة شاشات لافتات LG الرقمية

يوفر معايرة توازن اللون الأبيض في جهاز الاستشعار والكاميرا

مخصص لمعايرة شاشات لافتات LG الرقمية

معايرة جهاز الاستشعار

يمكنك بفضل التصميم اللافت للأنظار وواجهة المستخدم سهلة الاستخدام من موازنة اللون الأبيض بسهولة

معايرة جهاز الاستشعار

① منطقة خاصة بإدارة تسجيل الشاشة، التجمع الشاشة، وإعدادات وضع التجانب والتحقق من الحالة العامة.
② منطقة خاصة بفحص حالة نشاط التحكم وحالة الشاشة (الشاشة في الوقت الحقيقي) سجلات
③ أدوات الإدارة - تعيين قيمة اللون وقياس والقيمة ومعايرتها وتكرارها

معايرة الكاميرا

يمكنك بفضل التصميم اللافت للأنظار وواجهة المستخدم سهلة الاستخدام من موازنة اللون الأبيض بسهولة

معايرة الكاميرا

① منطقة خاصة بإدارة تسجيل الشاشة، التجمع الشاشة، وإعدادات وضع التجانب والتحقق من الحالة العامة.
② منطقة خاصة بفحص حالة نشاط التحكم وحالة الشاشة (الشاشة في الوقت الحقيقي) سجلات
③ أدوات الإدارة - تعيين قيمة اللون، إعداد الكاميرا والمعايرة

دليل لمعايرة الكاميرا

- النماذج المدعومة: تكوين 55VH7B مع 3X3
- للحصول على أفضل نتائج معايرة، يجب توجيه الكاميرا وحائط الفيديو إلى  الاتجاه الأمامي لكل منها.  
- يتم تثبيت الكاميرا في الاتجاه الأفقي، حيث يمكن أن يتسبب وضع الكاميرا بشكل عمودي في تعرض الكاميرا للعطل، وهو ما يؤدي إلى تكوين معايرة غير صحيحة.  
- يُمكن من معايرة حائط الفيديو المكون في شكل مربع فقط. لا يتم دعم حائط الفيديو المثبت بشكل غير قياسي

مواصفات الأجهزة (مستحسن)

الكاميرا

- DSLR Camera
- Nikon D5300

العدسة

- AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm F3.5-5.6G VR II

Tripod

Supported all models

USB

- One available Camera to PC(USB) connect cable
- Recommended : USB extender cable 10M(32 feet)

RS232

- One available RS232 to PC(USB) connect cable
- Recommended : RS232 Serial extender cable 10M(32 feet)

معايرة جهاز الاستشعار

عرض المعلومات البصرية في قياس نقطة واحدة
- التجهيزات: جهاز الاستشعار
- الإدارة: شخصان
- المهلة (بناء على3 3X  باستثناء الزمن السابق للمعايرة  المهلة 9 دقائق تقريبًا

معايرة الكاميرا

قيمة تمثيلية عن طريق جمع المعلومات البصرية عن الكثير من البيانات الطيفية لكل وحدة
- التجهيزات: الكاميرا
- الإدارة: شخص واحد - المهلة (بناءً على 3X3): تقريبًا 3 دقائق و10 ثواني
※ الزمن السابق للمعايرة باستثناء المهلة

معايرة الكاميرا - بدء العمل

يمكنك من ضبط توازن اللون الأبيض بالكاميرا.

معايرة الكاميرا - بدء العمل

① أدخل حجم حائط الفيديو  الذي تريد معايرته. أدخل عدد مناسب لصفوف وأعمدة حائط   الفيديو، على التوالي. (الحد الأقصى لحجم معايرة حائط شاشات الفيديو هو 3X3).
② حدد اتجاه حائط الفيديو أفقيًا أو عموديًا.
③ اختر الأجهزة المطلوبة من قائمة الأجهزة الموجودة على الجانب الأيسر من الشاشة لإنشاء حائط الفيديو.
- يمكنك إنشاء حائط الفيديو عن طريق إضافة جميع الأجهزة المحددة في وقت واحد باستخدام زر إضافة الكل.
- يمكنك إعادة تكوين حائط الفيديو باستخدام زر إعادة ضبط حائط الفيديو.
- يتم تمكين زر القياس بمجرد الانتهاء من عملية معايرة الكاميرا، ويمكنك عرض القيم المعدلة.

معايرة الكاميرا - إعداد الكاميرا

وجّه الكاميرا بحيث يمكن الاستحواذ على حائط الفيديو بأكمله. إعدادات الكاميرا هي عبارة عن تخطيط حائط فيديو مكوَّن مع إمكانية التحقق من مناطق الانعكاس المكشوفة.

معايرة الكاميرا - إعداد الكاميرا

1. تعيين موضع الكاميرا

① اضبط المسافة بين حائط  الفيديو والكاميرا، وكذلك وضع الكاميرا بحيث يمكن وضع حائط الفيديو داخل الخطوط الموجهة أثناء ملأ شاشة الكاميرا.  
② إذا قمت بتحديد العرض الحي للكاميرا، فيمكنك عرض الصور من الكاميرا في الوقت الحقيقي.  
③ بعد محاذاة حائط الفيديو مع الخطوط الموجهة، حدد زر التالي للانتقال إلى الخطوة التالية.  * تجنب ضبط الحجم باستخدام وظيفة التكبير بالكاميرا. استخدم إعداد 18 ملم لعدسة الكاميرا.
- الكاميرات المدعومة: Nikon D5300
- عدسة مدعومة: AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6G VR II

تعيين موضع الكاميرا

2. الإعداد التلقائي

① قم بإعداد تخطيط حائط  الفيديو تلقائيًا وإظهار صور لقطة الكاميرا في الوقت الحقيقي.
② انتقل إلى الخطوة التالية بالنقر فوق هذا الزر.
③ في حالة حدوث خطأ أثناء الإعداد التلقائي، سوف يتوقف البرنامج عن الإعداد ويخطرك بوجود خطأ، ويُمكَّن أيضًا العودة إلى زر الخطوة الأولى بحيث يمكنك البدء من جديد.

الإعداد التلقائي

3. كشف الانعكاسات

- بعد التحقق من مناطق الانعكاسات المكتشفة، اختر don. 
- لا تستخدم مناطق الانعكاسات المكتشفة للمعايرة.  
- في حالة الكشف عن الكثير من مناطق الانعكاس، ستظهر رسالة خطأ.

معايرة الكاميرا - قائمة المعايرة

يمكن إجراء المعايرة بعد إعداد الكاميرا

معايرة الكاميرا - قائمة المعايرة

① خيار تلقائي/ يدوي - تلقائي: يتم اختيار شاشة المرجع تلقائيًا
- الضبط اليدوي: يمكن من تحديد شاشة المرجع
② فور اكتمال المعايرة، يمكنك من المقارنة قبل وبعد المعايرة باستخدام فحص نتيجة المعايرة.