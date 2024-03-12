About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

There are several LG HVAC products on the rooftop of a high-rise building. There is a mountain behind the products.

حلول LG HVAC

تقدم LG حلولاً محسّنة للتدفئة والتهوية والتكييف للمباني التجارية والسكنية، مما يضمن هواءً نقيًا لمختلف البيئات.

الاستعلام للدفع الحلول التجارية حلول المباني السكنية حلول التحكم أنواع العملاء
الاستعلام للدفع
الاستعلام للدفع

مما تتكون حلول LG HVAC

توفر LG HVAC حلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء الرقمية (HVAC) المصممة خصيصًا لتلبية احتياجات الشركات. نحن ندمج تقنيتنا في عملياتك وندعمك في كل خطوة.

الخبرات

وبصفتنا خبراء تقنيين، نقدم لعملائنا المعرفة المهنية والرائدة والدراية الفنية المتعلقة بحلول السوق.

الالتزام

نهدف إلى أن نكون شريكًا موثوقًا به بدءًا من التصميم والإنشاء وحتى عملية الصيانة. وعلاوة على ذلك، سنبذل جهودنا لبناء مستقبل مستدام لعملائنا.

التكامل

نحن نقدم الاتصال وتجربة سلسة للعملاء من خلال توفير الحلول المتكاملة المثلى المطلوبة لتوفير الطاقة في المباني.

استكشف حلول LG HVAC

يحتوي الفندق المُكوَّن من ثلاثة طوابق مع قبو على رسم منظوري. يتم توصيل Hydro Kits وMULTI V i بالوحدات الداخلية في الغرفة والاستقبال بواسطة عدة أنابيب.

الحلول التجارية

تساعدك حلول LG HVAC التجارية على زيادة قيمة مساحتك باستخدام التقنيات.

يحتوي المنزل المكون من طابقين على رسم منظوري. ينتج عن أجهزة Wall Mounted Cassette،‏ وOne Way Ceiling Cassette،‏ وCeiling Mounted Cassette هواءً نقيًا. توجد أشجار نخيل خلف المنزل.

حلول المباني السكنية

توفر حلول LG HVAC السكنية طريقةً أكثر ذكاءً للحفاظ على كفاءة الطاقة.

حلول المباني السكنية اكتشف المزيد
يحتوي المنزل المكون من طابقين مع سقف أحمر على رسم منظوري. الأرضية مغطاة بالأنابيب الحمراء التي تربط منتجات HVAC. توجد حديقة أمام المنزل.

حلول التحكم

توفر لك حلول LG Control Solutions أدوات تحكم مريحة لضبط درجة الحرارة المثالية في منطقتك.

حلول التحكم اكتشف المزيد

صُمِّم نظام HVAC

اكتشف حلول LG HVAC لجميع احتياجاتك من التدفئة والتبريد.

توفير الراحة لمنزلك

لأصحاب المنازل

حلول HVAC التجارية

للمستخدمين النهائيين التجاريين

سهولة التركيب مع نظام LG HVAC

لعمال التركيب

التصميم الأمثل لمشروع HVAC

للاستشاريين

اكتشف المزيد عن LG HVAC

تنزيل الموارد

استكشف مجموعة متنوعة من المعلومات من هنا، بما في ذلك فئات المنتجات وأدلة التركيب. 

مطالعة كافة الموارد

الدعم الهندسي

جرب الموارد والدعم الذي نقدمه لمساعدة عملك على البقاء في المقدمة.

الحصول على الدعم كله

مدونة HVAC

طالع أحدث المقالات، والأخبار وغيرها على مدونتنا.

مطالعة كافة المقالات

الاستعلام للدفع

الاستعلام للدفع

يرجى الاستعلام للشراء حتى تحصل على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك قريبًا.

الاستعلام للدفع الاستعلام للدفع

كن عضوًا في LG

استمتع بكافة ميزات عضوية LG المجانية، بداية من التخفيضات الخاصة وصولاً إلى الخدمات الحصرية والعروض.

الدخول انضم إلينا

قسيمة ترحيب

استمتع بخصم قدره 100 ريال سعودي على أول عملية شراء عندما تقوم بتسجيل الدخول كعضو في LG

أسعار حصرية

احصل على أسعار حصرية لأعضائنا المميزين

توصيل مجاني

توصيل مجاني لكل الطلبات على متجر LG.com

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم