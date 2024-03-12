About Cookies on This Site

تلفزيونات وشاشات تجارية

نقدم خدمات الضيافة المخصصة للعلامات التجارية الفندقية من خلال البنية التحتية المتطورة. بفضل أدوات التخصيص الذكية وبرامج إدارة المحتوى من إل جي ، فإنها تزيد من الراحة من خلال تنفيذ التكنولوجيا المتطورة.

التلفاز التجاري

التلفاز التجاري

يوفر تلفاز LG Pro: Centric حلول اللافتات وشاشات العرض الفندقية، فمن خلاله يستطيع المديرون إنشاء محتوى مخصص للنزلاء بطريقة تتسم بالبساطة والسهولة.

تعرّف على المزيد عن LG Digital Connect

إذا كنت تبحث حاليًا عن طرق لإضفاء الحيوية على حسابك، فلا حاجة إلى مزيد من البحث.

تعرّف على المزيد

تعرّف على المزيد

المنتج

Hotel TV

Hotel TV

Special

Special

الملحقات

الملحقات
Hotel TV

Hotel TV

يتيح لك LG Hotel TV التميز والإدارة الأفضل لفندقك من خلال حلول مثل Pro:Centric.

تعرف على المزيد

Hotel TV تعرف على المزيد
Special

Special

تقدم LG مجموعة كاملة من أجهزة التلفاز والخدمات التجارية التي تم تصميمها لتحسين حياة الناس.

اعرف المزيد

Special اعرف المزيد
الملحقات

الملحقات

جرّب الراحة والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة في أجهزة التلفاز التجارية من LG.

اعرف المزيد

الملحقات اعرف المزيد