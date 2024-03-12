About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

وحدة تكييف منفصلة

يوفر مكيف السبلت الفردي التجاري من ال جي وفورات كبيرة في الطاقة، وتبريدًا فائق الإمكانات، وراحة حقيقية. كما يتميز مكيف إل جي السبليت بالأداء القوي والتصميم الجميل قم بزيارة موقع إل جي السعودية وتعرف على المزيد.

Single_Split_01

وحدة تكييف منفصلة

توفر مكيفات هواء السبليت الفردي التجارية من LG وفورات كبيرة في الطاقة، وتبريدًا فائق الإمكانات، وراحة حقيقية.

وحدة تكييف منفصلة العثور على تاجر

وحدة كاسيت

Single_Split_02_1

وحدة مخفي

Single_Split_02_2

وحدة أرضي

Single_Split_02_3

الوحدة المثبتة على الجدار

Single_Split_02_3

Single_Split_03_2

محول ذكي من LG

Single_Split_04

موفر للطاقة

بخلاف الضواغط التقليدية ذات السرعة الثابتة، يحمل الضاغط ذو المحوّل الذكي من LG مستوى مختلفًا تمامًا من الذكاء إلى كل حلول الهواء التي يتم تركيبه فيها.

Single_Split_05_AR

زيادة كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة إلى الحد الأقصى

يقوم الضاغط بمهارة بتعديل الخرج وفقًا للظروف المحيطة به، مما يجلب عددًا من الفوائد، بما في ذلك الكفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة عالمية الطراز، والراحة المحسّنة والموثوقية المستدامة.

الراحة

يزيد الضاغط ذو المحول الذكي من LG لأقصى حد راحة المستخدم عن طريق تعديل الخرج للتأكّد من بقاء درجة حرارة الغرفة عند القيمة المحددة لها. كذلك سوف يستفيد المستخدمون من إمكانات التبريد السريع.

Single_Split_07_AR

التبريد السريع

يستشعر المحول الذكي من LG درجة الحرارة والضغط كذلك، مما يجعل التبريد الدقيق والسريع في حيز الممكنات.

Single_Split_08_AR

تبريد مريح

مقارنةً بالسرعة الثابتة مع اختلاف درجة الحرارة غير المنتظم بسبب عمليات التشغيل / إيقاف التشغيل، يزيد المحول الذكي من LG من راحة المستخدم بفضل التشغيل الأمثل الذي يتم تعديله إلى درجة الحرارة المعيّنة.

الموثوقية

تمثل مكيفات هواء السبليت الفردي المزوّدة بمحول ذكي من LG بأنها خيار مثالي للمناطق التي تمتاز بإمدادات غير ثابتة من التيار الكهربائي؛ فهي تعمل بدرجة استقرار وموثوقية أعلى مع تميزها بنطاق تشغيل واسع.

نطاق تشغيل واسع

تضمن تقنيات الضاغط الفائق من LG أداءً ثابتًا عبر نطاق واسع من درجات الحرارة.

حماية من الجهد الكهربي المرتفع والمنخفض

عند توفر جهد كهربائي غير طبيعي، يقوم الضاغط ذو المحول الذكي من LG تلقائيًّا بإيقاف التشغيل وضمان موثوقيته. ومع ذلك، يخضع الضاغط ذو السرعة الثابتة لاحتمالية تلف أكبر.

Single_Split_11_AR

سهولة في الصيانة والخدمة
LG MV

تضمن تقنيات الضاغط الفائق من LG أداءً ثابتًا عبر نطاق واسع من درجات الحرارة.

طلبات الشراء1

طلبات الشراء

يرجى تقديم طلبات الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك قريبًا.

طلبات الشراء تعرف على المزيد

كن عضوًا في LG

استمتع بكافة ميزات عضوية LG المجانية، بداية من التخفيضات الخاصة وصولاً إلى الخدمات الحصرية والعروض.

الدخول انضم إلينا

قسيمة ترحيب

استمتع بخصم قدره 100 ريال سعودي على أول عملية شراء عندما تقوم بتسجيل الدخول كعضو في LG

أسعار حصرية

احصل على أسعار حصرية لأعضائنا المميزين

توصيل مجاني

توصيل مجاني لكل الطلبات على متجر LG.com

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم