مكيف كاسيت المستدير

يتميز مكيف راوند كاسيت من إل جي بتصميم فاخر كما يغطي مناطق كبيرة بفضل تدفق الهواء الذي يتسم بالمرونة.

مكيف كاسيت المستدير

تدفق هواء مريح بتصميم دائري ممتاز من أجل مساحة داخلية فاخرة.

 

الميزات
الميزات
طلبات الشراء
تصميم دائري ممتاز

يوفر مكيف كاسيت الدائري من إل جي تصميمًا جماليًا يجعل المساحة أكثر فخامة وجاذبية.

 

حجم مضغوط ورقيق

يحافظ ارتفاع الجسم البالغ 330 ملم على المساحة الداخلية كما يمنحك إحساساً لطيفاً بالانفتاح.

 

لون نقي وأنيق

تعمل اللوحة البيضاء على زيادة أناقة المساحة، مما يخلق مكانًا جذابًا تكثر زيارته يشجع على البقاء لفترة أطول.

شكل دائري يوفر المرونة في تدفق الهواء

يغطي مكيف كاسيت الدائري من إل جي مساحة كبيرة بفضل شكله الدائري مع عدم وجود نقاط عمياء. علاوة على ذلك، يمكن للنسيم البارد أن ينتشر بشكل متساوي وعلى نطاق واسع بفضل حجم تدفق الهواء الكبير والاتجاهات المخصصة.

 

تبريد دقيق

يوفر تدفق الهواء سداسي الخطوات عبر اللوحة البلورية تبريدًا متساويًا ودقيقًا حتى الأسفل.

تبريد السريع

تبريد أسرع بنسبة تصل إلى 30%*، لخفض الوقت المطلوب للوصول إلى درجة الحرارة المطلوبة.

*البيئات التجريبية: الارتفاع 3.2م، 14.5ك و، وضع التبريد، معدل التدفق العالي، اتجاه تدفق الهواء الأفقي.

تشغيل صامت، تدفق هواء قوي

ارتفاع معدل تدفق الهواء بنسبة 5% عن مكيفات كاسيت التقليدية رباعية الاتجاه بفضل المروحة ثلاثية الأبعاد الكاملة. ومع ذلك، جرى خفض مستوى ضوضاء التشغيل إلى 39 ديسيبل (أ)* وهو أقل من مستوى المكتبة (40 ديسيبل (أ))، بقصد تحقيق مكانًا مريحًا وأكثر هدوءً.

 

تركيب وصيانة مريحة

 

يتم توصيل أنابيب (الصرف، سائل التبريد) في نفس الاتجاه والموضع، مما يسهل من عملية التثبيت ويقلل من الوقت المستغرق. إضافة إلى ذلك، يتم توصيل صندوق التحكم بالجزء الخارجي من الجهاز، مما يسمح من أعمال فني التثبيت.

طلبات الشراء

يرجى تقديم طلبات الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك قريبًا.

طلبات الشراء تعرف على المزيد