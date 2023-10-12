About Cookies on This Site

استشاري

لدينا التقنيات المناسبة لجعل تصميمات HVAC الخاصة بك أكثر كفاءة ونجاحًا. تظهر العديد من الدراسات أن حلول LG HVAC يمكن أن تساعدك على المضي قدمًا في مشاريعك.

استشاري HVAC في خوذة أمان ينظر إلى المخطط.

المصادر الدعم الهندسي مدونة HVAC LG خط انتاج دراسات الحالة
المصادر
اتصل بنا

دراسات الحالة

لدينا العديد من حالات التثبيت لإثبات قيمة تقنيتنا. تحقق من قصص النجاح من العملاء الذين استخدموا حلول LG HVAC.

اعرف اكثر

تُظهر هذه الصورة مثالاً على تركيب أنظمة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC).

اكتشف منتجاتنا

صورة Multi V 5
في ار اف ملتي في
صور لوحدات التكييف الداخلية والخارجية.
سبليت واحد
صورة للباكيج
باكيج واحد
صورة لمضخة حرارة الغاز
مبرد
صورة ERV
حل التهوية
صورة وحدة تحكم
حلول التحكم
صورة وحدة تكييف خارجية
حل ريتروفيت

مدونة HVAC - على الهواء

اقرأ أحدث المقالات والأخبار والمزيد على مدونتنا.

 

اقرا اكثر

صورة لإطلالة على المدينة مع المباني الشاهقة.

الدعم الهندسي

نحن نقدم الموارد والدعم لمساعدة عملك على البقاء في المقدمة.

اعرف اكثر

معلومات التقنية

نحن نقدم مجموعة واسعة من الموارد لشركائنا للحصول على بيانات وعروض وتقارير شهادات شاملة عن منتجاتنا وحلولنا عن طريق تنزيل الوثائق.

أدوات وبرامج

نحن نقدم أدوات وبرامج هندسية مثل التحليل والحسابات والمحاكاة ومصادر النمذجة لمساعدة المهندسين والاستشاريين على البقاء في صدارة المنافسة كمتخصصين مجهزين تجهيزًا جيدًا.

دليل الفيديو

تحقق من تثبيت منتجاتنا وأدلة استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها. يمكن أن يساعدك فيديو التعليمات البسيط في الإجابة عن أي أسئلة أو مشكلات قد تواجهك في مشاريعك.

تحميل المصادر

يمكنك العثور على مجموعة متنوعة من المعلومات هنا ، مثل كتالوجات المنتجات والأدلة والمزيد.

تحميل المصادر تحميل
اتصل بنا

يرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات ، وسنقوم بذلك للتواصل معك قريبًا

اتصل بنا اتصل بنا

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم