صناعات اللافتات الرقمية

ستحدث إل جي ثورة في الطريقة التي تدير بها أعمالك عن طريق مجموعة اللافتات الرقمية في مجموعة من الصناعات تشمل قطاعات الشركات والمتاجر والمطاعم والنقل والرعاية الصحية والتعليم وتسمح بعرض كمية وافرة من المعلومات على لافتات متعددة الأحجام لتلبي جميع القطاعات.

Luxury Home

المنزل الفخم

المنزل أكثر بكثير من مجرد مكان. إنه من الأماكن القليلة التي نقضي فيها الكثير من الوقت، وهو يعكس بشكل أصيل القيم والأذواق العميقة لدى المالك.

 

المنزل الفخم معرفة المزيد
Corporate

الشركة

تقدم لافتة LG الرقمية مكان عمل عالي الأداء كمنصة لتقديم المحتوى تحقق التواصل بين الإدارة والموظفين والمستهلكين بفضل جودة عرضها المتميزة وميزاتها سهلة الاستخدام إلى جانب كفاءتها.

الشركة معرفة المزيد
Retail & QSR

مبيعات التجزئة ومبيعات التجزئة سريعة الخدمة

تعمل اللافتة الرقمية على تحسين التجربة داخل المتجر لكل من المستهلكين ومالكي متاجر البيع بالتجزئة. يقدم حل لافتة LG الرقمية ـ باعتباره منصة تسويق تربط بين العلامة التجارية والمستهلكين ـ شاشة العرض الفائقة مع جودة الصورة العالية والمرونة الكبيرة في التصميم والبرمجيات سهلة الاستخدام، مما يقلل التكلفة الإجمالية للملكية ويقدم تجارب متميزة للعملاء.

مبيعات التجزئة ومبيعات التجزئة سريعة الخدمة معرفة المزيد
Transportation

النقل

تقدم شركة LG Electronics تجارب بصرية استثنائية للركاب مع تحسين الفعالية في الإدارة. اللافتة الرقمية الحصرية من LG هي حلك المثالي لتحقيق أعلى جودة في الصورة وتنسيق مرن. نعمل على تجاوز توقعاتك.

النقل معرفة المزيد

Hospitality

الضيافة

لقد شهدت صناعة الفندقة تغيرات سريعة وأصبحت أكثر تنافسية مع ظهور التكنولوجيا وزيادة توقعات النزلاء. لمجاراة التوجهات، واصلت LG Electronics الابتكار في منتجاتها وحلولها المكرسة للفندقة التي تُسمى Pro:Centric، وذلك لتحقق النجاح لأعمالك مع تحقيق إمكانية تقديم مستوى أرقى من الخدمة.

الضيافة معرفة المزيد
Education

التعليم

ترفع لافتة LG الرقمية من كفاءة التواصل المتبادل من خلال شاشة تعمل باللمس وتتيح لك أن تضيف التفاعل إلى اللافتة القياسية.

التعليم معرفة المزيد
LG C-Display+ Customer App

تطبيق العملاء LG C-Display+

اعثر على معلومات عن أحدث المنتجات إلى جانب حالات مرجعية وأداة تكوين جدار OLED/الفيديو ومعلومات التواصل مع المبيعات.

تطبيق العملاء LG C-Display+ الانتقال إلى تنزيل التطبيق تطبيق العملاء LG C-Display+ زيارة تطبيقنا عبر الويب

