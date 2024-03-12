We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
فيلم LED الشفاف
تسمح الشفافية العالية لفيلم LED الشفاف الملون من إل جي للزجاج بالبقاء مرئياً حتى بعد إرفاق الفيلم، مع عدم وجود تأثيرات على التصميم الأصلي. عندما يكون مؤشر LED مطفأ، يكون الفيلم غير ملحوظ ، ويمتزج مع الزجاج تماماً.