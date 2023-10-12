About Cookies on This Site

لافتات LED للأماكن الخارجية

يتم تحميل فيديو العرض على لافتات LG LED في الخارج مع ميزات ممتازة وسطوع عالي ومتانة مناسبة للبيئة الخارجية. تفقد المزيد هنا.

a black basic image

أعد تحديد مساحتك باستخدام لافتات LED من إل جي.

إثراء تجربة العملاء بجودة الصور الفائقة والموثوقية ذات المستوى العالمي.

أعد تحديد مساحتك باستخدام لافتات LED من إل جي. اعرف المزيد
a black basic image

لافتات LED الخارجية

تتوافر موديلات متنوعة في مجموعة من التصميمات للتطبيقات الخارجية بما في ذلك الملاعب والإعلانات الخارجية والعروض العامة.

aear-outdoor-gallery-5

سطوع عال LBH

aear-outdoor-gallery-4

معيار LBE

aear-outdoor-gallery-3

LBE DOOH

aear-outdoor-gallery-2

LBS DOOH

aear-outdoor-gallery-1

لافتات LBS Stadium

تظهر فئة LBS Stadium بأشكال شتى لأنواع مختلفة عند عرض الملاعب والاستخدامات الخارجية في الهواء الطلق في الشوارع. وصُممت هذه اللافتات وصُنعت لتقديم أداء رائع مع صورة عالية الجودة لا مثيل لها.

لافتات LBS Stadium اعرف المزيد
LBS DOOH

تتميز فئة LBS ذات الأداء العالي بتصميم نحيف لحاوية الوحدة والتي تصلُح لمختلف الاستخدامات الخارجية في الهواء الطلق الرائعة.

LBS DOOH اعرف المزيد
LBE DOOH

تصلُح فئة LBE DOOH للتثبيت في الشوارع وتتميز بحجيرة نحيف من الألومنيوم المصبوب في شكل قوالب للبنية السلسة مع تميزها بأداء كفاءة استخدام الطاقة. يمكن تعديلها وتهيئتها لتصبح نسبة عرض وارتفاع الشاشة 4:3، و8:9، و 16:9 والتي تتميز كونها لافتات مثالية لعرض محتوى الإعلان.

LBE DOOH اعرف المزيد
معيار LBE

تتميز فئة لافتات LBE القياسية بأنها مناسبة وتتسم بتقديم أداء رائع متعدد الاستعمالات. وتُتاح بتصميمات مبتكرة وسهلة الاستخدام للتثبيت المناسب والصيانة.

معيار LBE اعرف المزيد
سطوع عال LBH

يوصى باستخدام فئة LBH للسطوع العالي والتي تصلُح للتثبت الخارجي في الهواء الطلق والذي يتطلب درجة عالية من السطوع والتباين العالي. وبفضل التصميم المتين المقاوم للماء (من الناحية الأمامية/الخلفية) الحاصل على تصنيف IP65، فإنه يعزز من الأداء الموثوق حتى في البيئات القاسية.

سطوع عال LBH اعرف المزيد
شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء

ابحث عن أحدث معلومات الإنتاج إلى جانب الحالة المرجعية ومكون جدار الفيديو/LED/OLED ومعلومات الاتصال الخاصة بالمبيعات والدليل.

شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء انتقل لتحميل التطبيق شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء تفضل بزيارة تطبيقنا الشبكي

