شاشة عرض معلومات

حلول مبتكرة من أجل حياة أفضل. لافتات رقمية وتلفزيونات تجارية تجذب انتباهك من اللحذة الاولى. تفقدو مجموعتنا الوسيعة من شاشات عرض المعلومات المتوفرة لدى ال جي الامارات.

حلول لأي عمودي

الأسواق الرأسية لشركة LG

توفر LG حلولاً مبتكرة وتكنولوجيا مذهلة بصريًا لمجموعة واسعة من الأسواق.

اجعل عملك وحياتك أكثر روعة

إل جي ولوجيتك

حلول مؤتمرات الفيديو لاجتماعات أكثر ذكاءً

تجتمع مجموعة منتجات LG الواسعة وحلول Logitech البديهية معًا لتقديم بيئة عمل سلسة ومرنة.

واجهة العرض الافتراضية Digital Connect من إل جي

Digital Experience 2020

Dive into LG's Digital Experience 2020 now

شاشة عرض المعلومات

حلول مبتكرة من أجل حياة أفضل

لافتات رقمية وتليفزيونات تجارية تجذب انتباهك من اللحظة الأولى.

لافتات LED

OLED

الإشارات الرقمية

جدران الفيديو

عرض خارجي

تلفزيونات الضيافة

تلفزيونات الرعاية الصحية

تلفزيونات تجارية

اللافتة الرقمية1

جرب اللافتة الرقمية من LG لزيادة مبيعاتك.

واكتشف مزايا غير متوقعة مع استخدام لافتات LG التجارية.

التلفاز التجاري1

سيستطيع المديرون مع تلفاز LG Pro: Centric لحلول اللافتات والتليفزيونات الفندقية، إنشاء محتوى مخصص للنزلاء بطريقة تتسم بالبساطة والسهولة.

لافتات OLED1

شاشات OLED تجارية بعرض مزدوج مُتاحة بأشكال مختلفة مسطحة ومنحنية ومقسمة إلى أجزاء.

لافتة LED1

تضفي شاشات LED المضغوطة المخصصة للافتات LED الداخلية الذكية تألقًا على الأماكن الداخلية، بينما سلسلة اللافتات الخارجية (LBS) بمصابيح (LED) الذكية ستصبح عارضًا رقميًا بارزًا لأعمالك التجارية.

الصناعات

جمّعنا بعض المشاريع المثيرة للاهتمام لنوفر لك عدة مراجع رأسية.

البرامج

التكنولوجيا والحلول

لماذا شاشة معلومات LG

توفر شاشة المعلومات من LG تشكيلة كبيرة من المنتجات والحلول المبتكرة القادرة على الاستحواذ على قلبك وعقلك.

أخبار

الوصول لأحدث نشراتنا الصحفية التي تعلن عن المنتجات الجديدة، والمناسبات، والمزيد.

اكتشف شاشة عرض المعلومات LG على اليوتيوب.

برج إن سيول (N Seoul)

مطار إنتشون الدولي

إستوديو هيونداي موتور

ISE2016 - كابينة LG

