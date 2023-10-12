About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

لوحة عرض

مجموعة ألواح العروض الرقمية من إل جي التي ستمنح أعمالك القوة الإعلانية التي طالما بحثت عنها، تفضلوا هنا من موقع إل جي السعودية للأعمال وتعرفوا على هذه الألواح المميزة ذات الجودة في الصناعة والأناقة في التصاميم

لافتة OLED1

لافتة OLED

شاشات تجارية بتقنية OLED ثنائية الوجه متوفرة بأشكال مسطحة ومنحنية ومقسمة إلى أجزاء

شاشات تجارية بتقنية OLED ثنائية الوجه متوفرة بأشكال مسطحة ومنحنية ومقسمة إلى أجزاء
Overview موارد الأعمال Video
Overview

OLED من LG شاشة استثنائية لا تُضاهى

أحدثت LG ثورة في تقنية OLED المخصصة للشاشات التجارية، فهذه الشاشات المذهلة متوفرة بالشكل المنحني المقسم إلى أجزاء، والشكل المقوس، وكذلك الشكل المسطح، علاوة على قدرتها على استبدال المحتوى ونسخه في أي من جانبي الشاشة. وتتميز الشاشات بقدرتها على عرض الدرجات المثالية للون الأسود، والألوان القوية الأخرى، لتتمتع بجودة صورة لا تُضاهَى، يعرفها العملاء من تلفزيونات OLED المتطورة؛ وبصورها الفاتنة، وتصميمها المبتكَرّ، نجحت OLED من LG في تقديم عامل رائع يحول المكان إلى بيئة تفاعلية حيوية،

حيث يصبح العملاء جزءً من تجربة المشاركة في العلامة التجارية أو الشركة كما لم يحدث من قبل.

وخلافًا للوحات التقليدية، من الممكن أن تُستخدم شاشات OLED من LG في أماكن لم نفكر فيها من قبل، لكي تستحوذ على خيال العملاء واهتمامهم بشكل أكبر، فالنتيجة أكثر من كلمة تًقال باللسان، فكلما زاد العملاء في متجرك، زاد صافي أرباحك، ولنقُل للأعمال التجارية التي تسعى للبحث عن حلول تستخدم أحدث التقنيات، التي تقدم للعملاء تجربة لا مثيل لها، ها هي LG في خدمتكم.

أنقى درجات اللون الأسود وأكثرها عمقًا

ينطفئ البكسل ذاتي الإضاءة بشكل كامل لإنتاج اللون الأسود، وهو ما يعمل على عدم تسرب الإضاءة، كما يوفر اللون الأسود المثالي نسبة تباين لا نهائية.

الألوان الغنية

البكسلات ذاتية الإضاءة تضفي على الألوان بهجة وجمالًا وبدقة مذهلة.

زاوية رؤية واسعة

توفر OLED من LG جودة صورة مذهلة، ثابتة عبر الشاشة بأكملها، وفي أي زاوية من زوايا الشاشة، حتى من زوايا العرض الواسعة.

حركة واضحة صافية

توفر زمن استجابة أسرع 5000 مرة للصورة المتحركة، للاستمتاع بمشاهد الحركة السريعة بصور واضحة تمامًا، خالية من عدم التشوش.

تصميم ذو نحافة لا مثيل لها

مع وجود طبقتين اثنتين فقط، تظهر شاشة OLED من LG بمظهر نحيف وخفيف الوزن بشكل لا يمكن تصديقه.

 

شاشة تجارية 65 بوصة بتقنية OLED ثنائية الوجه منحنية مقسمة إلى أجزاء متجانبة (65EJ5C).1

شاشة تجارية 65 بوصة بتقنية OLED ثنائية الوجه منحنية مقسمة إلى أجزاء متجانبة (65EJ5C).

تتميزهذه الشاشة بتصميمها المنحني الجذاب واستخدام أجزاء نحيفة تُشكل شاشات قابلة للتخصيص، فهي تربط بين جزئين أو ثلاثة أو أربعة أجزاء متجانبة، كما يوفر هذا النوع من الشاشات تجارب استخدام رائعة للوسائط المتعددة بحيث يستمتع بها العملاء مع الاستفادة من المساحة المتاحة.

شاشة مقاس 55 بوصة بتقنية OLED مسطحة ثنائية الوجه (55EH5C)1

شاشة مقاس 55 بوصة بتقنية OLED مسطحة ثنائية الوجه (55EH5C)

تتميز شاشة OLED المسطحة ثنائية الوجه بسمك شاشة دقيق لا مثيل له وكفاءة توفير المساحة، بالإضافة إلى إمكانية عرض الصور على الوجهين كي يستمتع العملاء بتجربة وسائط متعددة كاملة الوضوح (Full HD) (1620 X 1080)

شاشة مقاس 55 بوصة بتقنية OLED مقوسة أحادية الوجه1

شاشة مقاس 55 بوصة بتقنية OLED مقوسة أحادية الوجه

تتميز شاشة الوسائط المتعددة أحادية الوجه بالوضوح الكامل (Full HD) (1620 X 1080)،
فهي تنشئ بيئات تشبه الأنفاق العميقة بحيث تبهر العملاء وتفتن عقولهم.
- يمكن ثنْي هذه الشاشات المبتكَرة لإعطاء الشكل المقعر أو الشكل المحدب أو الاثنين معًا.

حل قابل للتعديل تمامًا وفقًا للطلب3

حل قابل للتعديل تمامًا وفقًا للطلب

تقدم شاشات العرض التجارية من LG أحدث المنتجات والتقنيات التي تناسب الغرف والردهات وقاعات الانتظار والمكاتب وجميع الأنشطة الفندقية.