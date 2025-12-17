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اللافتات الرقمية للنقل

تم تصميم لافتات إل جي الرقمية بحيث تنسجم مع خصائص كل مكان سواء في الفنادق أو المستشفيات، مما يتيح إيصال المعلومات للضيوف أو المرضى بسرعة وسهولة. كما يمكن أيضا لمزودي الخدمة التحكم في التلفزيون وإدارته في كل غرفة لخدمات الغرف المخصصة لكل ضيف.

الضيافة

لماذا تختار شاشة عرض المعلومات من LG

تستطيع المجموعة الكبيرة من منتجات LG وحلولها أن تلبي متطلبات المساحات المختلفة في بيئات الفندقة مع زيادة الكفاءة من خلال عناصر الإدارة المدمجة والمخصصة.

إن التلفاز والحلول الكاملة للفندقة من LG، إلى جانب اللافتة الرقمية التي تتوافق مع سمات كل مكان، يتيحون لك تقديم المعلومات للنزلاء مع رسائل مخصصة لتحسين تجارب العملاء.

يستطيع مقدمو الخدمات بشكل خاص، وباستخدام حل Pro:Centric ـ وهو مجموعة من حلول الإدارة المخصصة للفندقة ـ أن يتحكموا بشكل مريح في كل من أجهزة التلفاز الخاصة بالفندقة ويديرونها، وأن يقدموا خدمات غرف مخصصة لكل نزيل.

البهو والاستقبال

البهو والاستقبال

قم ببناء انطباع أولي جيد والارتقاء بصورة العلامة التجارية. باستخدام تقنية مبتكرة من LG مثل OLED وLED، يمكنك أن تصنع أعمالك الفنية على الوسائط ومنحوتاتك الرقمية وتقدم معلومات أولية للترحيب بنزلائك مع إضافة عامل جذب وتحسين رضاء النزلاء.

 

الرواق

الرواق

لا تترك أي فرص لتعزيز الفعاليات والتواصل بفعالية مع النزلاء حتى في أماكن الانتظار. تقدم LG منتجات وحلولاً متنوعة لكي تتمكن من استغلال أي مساحات فارغة في العروض الترويجية والتوجيه إلى مكان تجهيزات معينة وما إلى ذلك بطرق أكثر فعالية.

 

غرف النزلاء

غرف النزلاء

من الأجنحة إلى الغرف القياسية، تقدم LG تجارب مختلفة للنزلاء وخدمات مخصصة داخل الغرف من خلال حلول الفندقة Pro:Centric من LG والتصميم الرشيق للمنتجات. يستطيع النزلاء بشكل خاص مع أجهزة التلفاز الفندقية الرائدة بتقنية OLED من LG أن يستمتعوا بعمل فني في أثناء إقامتهم.

 

قاعة الحفلات

قاعة الحفلات

لجعل الفعاليات أكثر تميزًا واحترافية، تقدم LG مجموعة كبيرة من اللافتات الرقمية، بدءًا من اللافتات بتقنية LED لشاشات القاعات إلى اللافتات القياسية لفعاليات/معلومات متنوعة.

 

منطقة الألعاب (الكازينو)

منطقة الألعاب (الكازينو)

ارفع مستوى التألق وإثارة الإعجاب في مناطق الترفيه مع لافتات LG الرقمية. بجودة صورتها المرتفعة ومرونتها، يستطيع النزلاء أن يجربوا عالمًا تخيليًا ويستمتعوا بألعابهم.

 

المسبح

المسبح

اعرض نصائح خاصة بالسلامة للسباحين وقم بتقديم عروض ترويجية وقوائم للحانة الخارجية. اللافتات الرقمية من LG المجهزة بكفاءة قوية للمنتج وبسطوعها المرتفع تجذب انتباه النزلاء في ظل ظروف المناخ المتعددة بجانب المسبح.

 

مركز اللياقة

مركز اللياقة

مع لافتات LG الرقمية، قم بتقديم تجارب مختلفة ومركبة للنزلاء. سيؤدي هذا إلى زيادة الجانب الجمالي والوظائف في الأماكن العامة.

 

الرعاية الصحية

الرعاية الصحية

يمكنك أن تعثر على لافتات LG الرقمية في منشآت الرعاية الصحية. مع زوايا الرؤية الواسعة وأوضاع الصور المتعددة من LG والتي تم تصميمها لبيئات معينة تضم المستشفيات والمستندات والصور في غرف المؤتمرات/الندوات، يمكن أيضًا أن تظهر بوضوح أكبر.

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

تواصَل مع قسم أعمال LG

إذا كنت ترغب في الحصول على عرض سعر لأحد المنتجات التي تهمك أو لديك أي استفسار آخر، فلا تتردد في التواصل معنا.

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