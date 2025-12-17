About Cookies on This Site

Life’s Good with solutions made for your world. LG Electronics is a Smart Life Solution Company. We work closely with our partners to deliver Life’s Good to more people, everywhere.  From the air we breathe at home to air in our commercial facilities. From mobility experiences to viewing experiences. And the components that make it all possible. Our business solutions are designed for both our partners and end users, thoughtfully crafted and seamlessly integrated through AI and digital innovation. With 70 years of expertise in making life better, LG creates value for our partners and a positive impact on our planet. Our differentiated business solutions are creating real change. That’s what makes LG’s solutions different. Deep insight, trusted expertise, and advanced technology. Integrated solutions that grow your business. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Eco Solution. Air comfort beyond imagination. We’re pioneering HVAC solutions in partnership with businesses around the world. We're creating healthier spaces for people, while being gentler on the planet. From homes and offices to factories and large-scale facilities Our solutions are thoughtfully designed with care for every environment. LG HVAC solutions go beyond heating and cooling. We draw on years of expertise to enhance our customers' lives. We create ultimate comfort, empowering greater efficiency in business operations. That’s what makes LG HVAC solutions different. Trailblazing the industry for deeper understanding of our users. Genuine consideration for our partners. All this comes together in our leading, innovative HVAC solutions. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

وحدة تكييف هواء خارجية من LG مثبتة على جدار داخلي، وأمامها نبتة تضفي لمسة من الرقي والأناقة.

القطاع السكني

هواء بدرجة حرارة تناسب الحياة.

معرفة المزيد
امرأة تتسوق في متجر للأزياء، تحمل فستانًا أخضر اللون مطرَّزًا وحقيبة تسوق.

القطاع التجاري

هواء يضيف قيمة إلى أعمالك.

معرفة المزيد
ممر عصري في مركز بيانات تحيط به صفوف من خزائن الخوادم تحت إضاءة ساطعة.

القطاع الصناعي

مصمم للتبريد. ومهندَس ليدوم.

معرفة المزيد

* بعض الصور قد تكون مولَّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتُعرض لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

Vehicle Solution. Intelligence in every drive. We create a seamlessly connected and expandable mobility experience.  Our premium partnerships with the world’s leading carmakers enables this vision. Our solutions range from infotainment and displays to connectivity and software. We design smart technologies that enhance every moment in the cabin. We ensure drivers feel safer and passengers more comfortable. And we make journeys more joyful through our innovative mobility solutions. All this, so everyone can have a more elevated driving experience. LG Vehicle Solution provides a glimpse into better future mobility. We've proven it through years of expertise in customer experience. We've built it on global trust, earned through our innovative technology. That’s what makes LG Vehicle Solution different. A deep understanding of drivers and our partners. Leading, innovative technologies that move mobility forward. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

لقطة مقربة لوحدة تحكم رقمية في السيارة مزودة بشاشة تفاعلية كبيرة تجسد مفهوم الذكاء وراء عجلة القيادة.

وحدة تحكم القيادة

ذكاء خلف عجلة القيادة

شاشة عرض مخصصة للمركبات ومصممة لتناسب مختلف ظروف القيادة بدقة ووضوح ومرونة.

شاشة العرض

شاشات عرض تناسب كل تجربة قيادة

رسم توضيحي لمركبات متصلة تسير على طريق، يبرز تجربة قيادة متكاملة وسلسة بفضل الاتصال الرقمي.

الاتصال

ربط جميع تجاربك على الطريق

تصوير شفاف لمركبة يُظهر حساسات أنظمة المساعدة المتقدمة للسائق، تأكيدًا على السلامة والراحة.

نظام مساعدة السائق المتقدم

سلامتك وراحتك أولاً

سيارة بيضاء حديثة بواجهة رقمية تفاعلية تجسد حلول البرمجيات الذكية المصممة للتنقل الذكي.

حلول البرمجيات

مصمم للتفكير.  ومهندَس للحركة.

* بعض الصور قد تكون مولَّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتُعرض لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

Media Entertainment Solution. Solutions beyond displays. Our solutions seamlessly enable creativity, productivity, and connection.  They’re powered by technology that quietly blends into the background. They unlock the potential of webOS and other future-ready platforms. Ultimately, LG Media Entertainment Solution is not just about displays. We’re building a foundation for tomorrow’s immersive experiences. We're creating solutions designed to be empowering, intelligent, and intuitive. Because in every space, the right display does more than just show. It inspires and connects with a wide range of content and business ecosystems. We deliver visually stunning experiences and reliable business solutions. We help people work smarter, engage deeper, and advance further with confidence. All this is built on LG’s innovation and deep customer understanding. That’s what makes LG Media Entertainment Solution different. Trusted hardware, adaptive solutions, and ongoing support. Intelligent solutions that connect immersive experiences. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

LG commercial display monitor showcasing ultra-clear landscape visuals, designed for professional vision solutions and high-performance clarity.

شاشة المعلومات

الحل لرؤيتك

معرفة المزيد
LG monitors and PCs technology with precision circuit component handling, highlighting innovation for enhanced performance and reliability.

منتجات تكنولوجيا المعلومات

رؤية أوسع، ومشاركة أكبر، وإنجاز أكثر

معرفة المزيد

* بعض الصور قد تكون مولَّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتُعرض لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

حلول الأجهزة المنزلية. حلول رائدة تُبنى من الداخل. نعمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع شركائنا للريادة في التقنيات المحورية، ونُقدِّم تجارب تدوم طويلاً في مجالات متعددة. بدءًا من المواد المتقدمة وصولاً إلى المكونات الأساسية. ومن تجارب غسيل الملابس التجاري المتطورة. إلى البيئات السكنية المصممة باحتراف. كل ذلك يُسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة لشريحة واسعة من العملاء. خبرتنا الطويلة تستند إلى فهم عميق لاحتياجات عملائنا، وقد أكسبتنا مكانة راسخة وثقة كعلامة رائدة عالمية في الابتكار. نلتزم بتطوير حلول شاملة ترتقي بجودة الحياة للجميع وهذا ما يجعل حلول LG للأجهزة المنزلية مختلفة: فهم عميق لعملائنا. وتقنيات رائدة رسمت مسار الابتكار عبر التاريخ. والفرق الحقيقي هو أنك أنت وعملاءك تختبرون القيمة الحقيقية لشعار Life’s Good.

تكنولوجيا المكوّنات من LG تُجسِّد تصميم الضواغط المتطور، لتُقدِّم طاقة موثوقة وكفاءة عالية في كل أداء.

المكونات

قوة الأداء في كل تجربة

حلول غسيل الملابس التجاري من LG تجمع بين أنظمة غسالات ومجففات عالية الأداء، صُمِّمت لتحقيق أعلى مستويات الجودة في التنظيف الاحترافي.

Pro Builder

نبني أسلوب الحياة الرائع.

تُقدِّم شركة LG مواد متقدمة مصمَّمة لحياة أكثر استدامة، ومهندَسة لتعزيز المتانة والسلامة والأداء في الاستخدامات اليومية.

المواد المتقدمة

جيل جديد من المواد لحياة أفضل

توفر مجموعة أجهزة الغسيل من LG Pro Builder مجموعة من الغسالات الأمامية عالية الكفاءة، المصمَّمة لدعم تشغيل عمليات الغسيل واسعة النطاق بكفاءة عالية

المغسلة التجارية

من أجل الارتقاء بتجربة الغسيل إلى مستوى من التميز

* بعض الصور قد تكون مولَّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتُعرض لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

