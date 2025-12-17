We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
حلول المركبات
ذكاء في كل رحلة قيادة
حلول الوسائط والترفيه
حلول تتجاوز حدود الشاشات
حلول الأجهزة المنزلية
حلول رائدة تُبنى من الداخل
Life’s Good with solutions made for your world. LG Electronics is a Smart Life Solution Company. We work closely with our partners to deliver Life’s Good to more people, everywhere. From the air we breathe at home to air in our commercial facilities. From mobility experiences to viewing experiences. And the components that make it all possible. Our business solutions are designed for both our partners and end users, thoughtfully crafted and seamlessly integrated through AI and digital innovation. With 70 years of expertise in making life better, LG creates value for our partners and a positive impact on our planet. Our differentiated business solutions are creating real change. That’s what makes LG’s solutions different. Deep insight, trusted expertise, and advanced technology. Integrated solutions that grow your business. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.
- الحلول البيئية
- حلول المركبات
- حلول الوسائط والترفيه
- حلول التطبيقات المنزلية
Eco Solution. Air comfort beyond imagination. We’re pioneering HVAC solutions in partnership with businesses around the world. We're creating healthier spaces for people, while being gentler on the planet. From homes and offices to factories and large-scale facilities Our solutions are thoughtfully designed with care for every environment. LG HVAC solutions go beyond heating and cooling. We draw on years of expertise to enhance our customers' lives. We create ultimate comfort, empowering greater efficiency in business operations. That’s what makes LG HVAC solutions different. Trailblazing the industry for deeper understanding of our users. Genuine consideration for our partners. All this comes together in our leading, innovative HVAC solutions. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.
* بعض الصور قد تكون مولَّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتُعرض لأغراض توضيحية فقط.
Vehicle Solution. Intelligence in every drive. We create a seamlessly connected and expandable mobility experience. Our premium partnerships with the world’s leading carmakers enables this vision. Our solutions range from infotainment and displays to connectivity and software. We design smart technologies that enhance every moment in the cabin. We ensure drivers feel safer and passengers more comfortable. And we make journeys more joyful through our innovative mobility solutions. All this, so everyone can have a more elevated driving experience. LG Vehicle Solution provides a glimpse into better future mobility. We've proven it through years of expertise in customer experience. We've built it on global trust, earned through our innovative technology. That’s what makes LG Vehicle Solution different. A deep understanding of drivers and our partners. Leading, innovative technologies that move mobility forward. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.
Media Entertainment Solution. Solutions beyond displays. Our solutions seamlessly enable creativity, productivity, and connection. They’re powered by technology that quietly blends into the background. They unlock the potential of webOS and other future-ready platforms. Ultimately, LG Media Entertainment Solution is not just about displays. We’re building a foundation for tomorrow’s immersive experiences. We're creating solutions designed to be empowering, intelligent, and intuitive. Because in every space, the right display does more than just show. It inspires and connects with a wide range of content and business ecosystems. We deliver visually stunning experiences and reliable business solutions. We help people work smarter, engage deeper, and advance further with confidence. All this is built on LG’s innovation and deep customer understanding. That’s what makes LG Media Entertainment Solution different. Trusted hardware, adaptive solutions, and ongoing support. Intelligent solutions that connect immersive experiences. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.
حلول الأجهزة المنزلية. حلول رائدة تُبنى من الداخل. نعمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع شركائنا للريادة في التقنيات المحورية، ونُقدِّم تجارب تدوم طويلاً في مجالات متعددة. بدءًا من المواد المتقدمة وصولاً إلى المكونات الأساسية. ومن تجارب غسيل الملابس التجاري المتطورة. إلى البيئات السكنية المصممة باحتراف. كل ذلك يُسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة لشريحة واسعة من العملاء. خبرتنا الطويلة تستند إلى فهم عميق لاحتياجات عملائنا، وقد أكسبتنا مكانة راسخة وثقة كعلامة رائدة عالمية في الابتكار. نلتزم بتطوير حلول شاملة ترتقي بجودة الحياة للجميع وهذا ما يجعل حلول LG للأجهزة المنزلية مختلفة: فهم عميق لعملائنا. وتقنيات رائدة رسمت مسار الابتكار عبر التاريخ. والفرق الحقيقي هو أنك أنت وعملاءك تختبرون القيمة الحقيقية لشعار Life’s Good.
كل ما تحتاجه لأعمالك
تواصَل مع قسم أعمال LG
إذا كنت ترغب في الحصول على عرض سعر لأحد المنتجات التي تهمك أو لديك أي استفسار آخر، فلا تتردد في التواصل معنا.