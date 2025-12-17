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اللافتات الرقمية للتعليم

يمكن تثبيت اللافتات الرقمية من إل جي في أماكن مختلفة بما في ذلك مداخل المدارس والفصول الدراسية والمكتبات لتعزيز مشاركة المعلمين والطلاب في الفصول الدراسية والتوصيل الفعال للمواد التعليمية. كما تتيح إضافة تفاعل إلى اللافتات العادية وتساعد على تحسين العملية التدريسية.

التعليم

التعليم

حجرة الدراسة

حجرة الدراسة

 

مساحة التعلم النشط

يستطيع الطلاب أن يشاركوا موادًا للنقاش وتكاليف في حجرة الدراسة بسهولة. بالإضافة إلى أن الشاشات الاحترافية تعرض موادًا مخصصة لكل طالب لتحقيق تجربة تعلم عالية الجودة. (عرض تقديمي أو عمل لمجموعة صغيرة أو شروحات من جانب الطلاب)

 

المعامل

المعامل

مساحة الأبحاث

يستطيع الطلاب أن يركزوا بشكل آمن على التجارب وهم في مقاعدهم لأنهم يستطيعون رؤية إجراءات التجربة بوضوح على الشاشة بجودة صورة عالية. كما أنهم يستطيعون عرض نتيجة التجارب على الطلاب الآخرين والمعلمين بسهولة وبساطة.

 

مساحة أعضاء هيئة التدريس

مساحة أعضاء هيئة التدريس

يستطيع أعضاء هيئة التدريس مشاركة الأفكار وتجارب التدريس لتحسين مواد حجرة الدراسة من حيث تحسين جودة التعليم باستخدام شاشة عرض تفاعلي في النقاش النشط وشاشات عرض مجهزة لمؤتمرات الفيديو.

حجرة الدراسة كبيرة الحجم

حجرة الدراسة كبيرة الحجم

 

صالة العرض

شاشة العرض الاحترافية من LG تشجع الحضور على المشاركة أثناء المنتديات الاجتماعية في المدارس. تظهر المعلومات الواضحة بسهولة على الشاشات الكبيرة وتؤدي إلى تحسين فهم الحضور للمحتويات.

 

المكتبة

المكتبة

مساحة الدراسة الجماعية

يستطيع الطلاب أن يعثروا على الكثير من المعلومات بشكل أسهل وأسرع، مثل المقاعد الفارغة وتحديد أماكن الكتب باستخدام جهاز البحث الذاتي عن المعلومات. وهناك مساحة لأدوات التعاون الفعالة للعمل معًا في عمل جماعي وتبادل الآراء والافكار.

 

مساحة مشتركة

مساحة مشتركة

 

خارج حجرة الدراسة للدراسة التعاونية

مساحة يستطيع الطلاب استخدامها في الدراسة الجماعية والتعاون بشكل غير رسمي وبحرية وراحة. تستطيع شاشة العرض الاحترافية من LG أن تساعد المدارس على خلق بيئات التعلم الأكثر فعالية وجاذبية وإلهامًا.

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

تواصَل مع قسم أعمال LG

إذا كنت ترغب في الحصول على عرض سعر لأحد المنتجات التي تهمك أو لديك أي استفسار آخر، فلا تتردد في التواصل معنا.

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كتيب الإرشادات

كتيب الإرشادات

ضمان

ضمان

تسجيل منتج

تسجيل منتج