On-premise-Solution-banner

* جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

برنامج LG Pro:Centric



تعيد الحلول الاحترافية تعريف تجربة الضيوف في صناعة الضيافة، مدعومة بتقنية Pro:Centric من LG.

LG Pro:Centric Direct

نظام لإدارة محتوى الفنادق مصمم خصيصًا للبنية التحتية للترددات اللاسلكية، يتيح للفندق تقديم المعلومات بشكل أكثر فعالية.

تعرّف على المزيداتصل بنا

LG Pro:Centric V

نظام لإدارة محتوى الفنادق يدعم أدوات التحرير البسيطة ويقدم حلولاً متنوعة.

تعرّف على المزيداتصل بنا

برنامج LG SuperSign


يُعدّ LG SuperSign حلاً برمجيًا شاملاً لا غنى عنه لإدارة اللافتات الرقمية المتكاملة. LG SuperSign تسهل إنشاء المحتوى وتوزيعه وتبسط المراقبة المركزية والتحكم، مما يساعد عملك على توفير الوقت والعمل بكفاءة أكبر في مواقع مختلفة.

LG SuperSign CMS

حل برمجي رائد في الصناعة يوفّر قدرات إدارة محتوى متعددة الاستخدامات وسهولة استخدام محسّنة.

تعرّف على المزيداتصل بنا

LG SuperSign Control+

حل يوفر ميزات التحكم والمراقبة عن بُعد مصممة خصيصًا لشاشات LG العاملة بنظام webOS Signage.

تعرّف على المزيداتصل بنا

LG SuperSign WB

برنامج معايرة توازن اللون الأبيض لجدار الفيديو. دعم معايرة المستشعر (أساسي) ومعايرة كاميرات DSLR (اختياري).

تعرّف على المزيداتصل بنا