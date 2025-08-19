We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.
برنامج LG Pro:Centric
تعيد الحلول الاحترافية تعريف تجربة الضيوف في صناعة الضيافة، مدعومة بتقنية Pro:Centric من LG.
برنامج LG SuperSign
يُعدّ LG SuperSign حلاً برمجيًا شاملاً لا غنى عنه لإدارة اللافتات الرقمية المتكاملة. LG SuperSign تسهل إنشاء المحتوى وتوزيعه وتبسط المراقبة المركزية والتحكم، مما يساعد عملك على توفير الوقت والعمل بكفاءة أكبر في مواقع مختلفة.
LG SuperSign CMS
حل برمجي رائد في الصناعة يوفّر قدرات إدارة محتوى متعددة الاستخدامات وسهولة استخدام محسّنة.
LG SuperSign Control+
حل يوفر ميزات التحكم والمراقبة عن بُعد مصممة خصيصًا لشاشات LG العاملة بنظام webOS Signage.