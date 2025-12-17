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توفر LG لافتات عرض المعلومات من إل جي حلول رقمية لوسائل النقل العام لتعزيز التجربة لكل من المستخدمين ومقدمي خدمات النقل. تم تصميم هذه اللافتات الرقمية لضمان المتانة والثبات والموثوقية للاستخدام طويل الأمد، كما تم تصميمها لسهولة الاندماج في البنية التحتية الحالية لتكنولوجيا المعلومات في مراكز النقل.