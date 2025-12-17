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اللافتات الرقمية للنقل

توفر LG لافتات عرض المعلومات من إل جي حلول رقمية لوسائل النقل العام لتعزيز التجربة لكل من المستخدمين ومقدمي خدمات النقل. تم تصميم هذه اللافتات الرقمية لضمان المتانة والثبات والموثوقية للاستخدام طويل الأمد، كما تم تصميمها لسهولة الاندماج في البنية التحتية الحالية لتكنولوجيا المعلومات في مراكز النقل.

النقل

النقل

لماذا تختار شاشة عرض المعلومات من LG

تقدم LG Electronics حلول لافتات رقمية للنقل العام لتحسين التجربة لكل من المستخدمين ومقدمي خدمات النقل. تتطلع LG Electronics باستمرار إلى الأمام مع مطالبة موظفيها بالتوصل إلى حلول أكثر ابتكارًا وإثارة لتحسين حياة العملاء.

 

تستطيع LG Electronics أن تقدم شاشات بسطوع يتراوح ما بين 500 و3,000 كانديلا في المتر المربع وتعتمد على تقنيتها المتفردة للوحة التبديل في المكان (IPS)، والتي تتيح التشغيل على مدار الساعة. بفضل تقنية IPS، تقدم شاشات العرض من LG درجة لون وسطوع دقيقين بغض النظر عن زاوية الرؤية، ما يضمن أن المسافرين يستطيعون رؤية المعلومات من أي جزء من صف طويل للتجهيز في الوقت المناسب للإجراءات التالية مثل تسجيل الوصول والتخليص الجمركي. كما أنه مع كفاءة منتجات LG وشراكاتها العالمية وشبكة خدمتها العالمية، فإنك لن تقتصر على التحكم/الإدارة بفعالية لشاشات العرض ومعلوماتها في الوقت المناسب، بل ستجذب أيضًا الركاب عن طريق عرض مقاطع فيديو وصور للأغراض التجارية.

منطقة جمع المعلومات

منطقة جمع المعلومات

رحلات المغادرة، دخول البوابات، إلخ

تقدم شاشات العرض الكفاءة والإنتاجية لمقدمي خدمات النقل والركاب. الظهور البارز وزوايا الرؤية مهمان لعرض معلومات مثل بيانات رحلة الطيران واتجاهاتها تحت أي ظروف بيئية.

منطقة صف الانتظار

منطقة صف الانتظار

آلة عد التذاكر، تفتيش السفر، حمل التسوق دون جمارك، منضدة حمل الأمتعة، إلخ

اللحظات الأقل مرحًا في المطارات والأرصفة والمحطات هي لحظات الانتظار الطويل. شاشات عرض الفيديو الجدارية التي ليس لها نظير تقريبًا من LG بالامتداد الفائق للتوجيه إلى المسار بتقنية UHD تعمل على تحسين تجربة صف الانتظار بتنسيقاتها المتعددة للعرض وصورها الغامرة.

منطقة المرور المزدحمة

منطقة المرور المزدحمة

مناطق النقل، الممرات، إلخ

يمكن أن يمثل النقل مشكلة للركاب المزدحمين في مناطق منشغلة. تقدم اللافتات الرقمية من LG حلاً مناسبًا لأي ممرات طويلة. توجه لافتات LG التي تعمل باللمس الركاب بطرق أكثر تفاعلاً، ويمكن تركيب شاشات عرض مريحة رفيعة ورشيقة فائقة التمدد مع جودة تقنية UHD على الأسقف لتقدم معلومات دقيقة.

أماكن البيع بالتجزئة

أماكن البيع بالتجزئة

متاجر البيع دون جمارك، الكافتيريات

الشاشات الغامرة تجذب العملاء إلى المنطقة التجارية بجودة صورة واضحة وحيوية. تقدم LG Electronics أحجامًا متنوعة مثل OLED وLED والتمدد الفائق مع جودة منتجات متميزة وتعرض المعلومات بفعالية.

المساحة المفتوحة

المساحة المفتوحة

قاعة المغادرة الوصول، الردهة، منطقة الاستراحة

تضيف LG Electronics اللون إلى مناطق النقل وتعرض ثروة من المعلومات والترفيه. شاشات العرض المتطورة بوضوح ألوان ممتاز تضيف بريقًا على المكان وتحقق الرضا لكل من الزوار ومقدمي خدمة النقل.

عند الركوب

عند الركوب

يمكن رؤية لافتات LG الرقمية بكفاءة الإنتاج العالية عند ركوب قطار ومترو أنفاق وطائرة.

المحطة

المحطة

محطة الحافلات، محطة القطارات/الأنفاق

لافتات LG الرقمية ملائمة أيضًا لبيئات الأماكن المكشوفة أو شبه المكشوفة. يمكن تركيب اللافتات عالية السطوع في ظروف المناخ القاسي في وجود كفاءة قوية للمنتج وتقدم الشاشات بتقنية IPS صورًا واضحة بشكل متسق. كما أنها تقدم معلومات دقيقة في الوقت الفعلي عن الوقت المقدر للوصول/المغادرة عن طرق إدارة المحتوى بسهولة أكبر.

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

تواصَل مع قسم أعمال LG

إذا كنت ترغب في الحصول على عرض سعر لأحد المنتجات التي تهمك أو لديك أي استفسار آخر، فلا تتردد في التواصل معنا.

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