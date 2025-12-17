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اللافتات الرقمية للشركات

تسمح حلول اللافتات الرقمية من إل جي بمعالجة ومشاركة المزيد من البيانات والمعلومات. لقد حان وقت حقبة جديدة من التعاون في الشركات و لمواكبة هذا التغيير، تعمل LG على تغيير بيئة المكاتب لتعكس الحاجة إلى أماكن عمل مفتوحة وصغيرة والتعاون عن ببعد باستخدام تقنية اللافتات الرقمية.

 

 

الشركة

الشركة

لماذا تختار شاشة عرض المعلومات من LG

يقدم حل لافتة LG الرقمية مكان عمل عالي الأداء كمنصة لتقديم المحتوى تحقق التواصل بين الإدارة والموظفين والمستهلكين مع جودة عرضها المتميزة وتصميمها المرن إلى جانب كفاءتها.

 

يمكن للشركات الاعتماد على لافتات LG الرقمية للحصول على جودة عرض فائقة وتصميم مرن وميزات سهلة الاستخدام والحصول على تكلفة ملكية إجمالية (TCO) تنافسية كحل شامل من التثبيت والتخصيص والاستخدام والصيانة. تعمل الشاشات الزاهية والموثوقية وسهولة الاستخدام على تحسين بيئة العمل وتجعل العمل عن بُعد سهلاً. يمكن لأعضاء الشركة كتابة البيانات وإنشاؤها وتحريرها ومشاركتها بسهولة بمساعدة منتجاتنا.

الردهة

الردهة

تترك شاشة العرض الفريدة صورة رمزية للشركة وتجعل الزوار يشعرون بالترحيب وتقدم المعلومات بشكل فعال.

غرفة اجتماع - قياسية

غرفة اجتماع - قياسية

هذه مساحة صغيرة خاصة ومثالية للاجتماعات القصيرة من 2 إلى 6 أشخاص. تحتاج شاشات العرض عادةً إلى مسافة عرض لا تقل عن 1.5 متر، ما يحد من كفاءة المساحة. تعمل لافتات LG على زيادة كفاءة المساحة والإنتاجية من خلال سهولة التركيب وإدخال البيانات ومشاركة الشاشة.

غرفة اجتماع - تفاعلية

غرفة اجتماع - تفاعلية

للتواصل التفاعلي في مساحة صغيرة، نقدم لافتات LG، وهي تجربة لمسية شاملة مع شاشة لمسية تفاعلية مدمجة وبرنامج كتابة سهل الاستخدام. من خلال اللافتات التفاعلية من LG، يمكنك إعداد شاشتك ومشاركتها بسرعة والاجتماع مع الأشخاص بكفاءة.

غرفة صغيرة - قياسية

غرفة صغيرة - قياسية

هذه المساحة تشبه غرفة الاجتماع، ولكنها تتسع لعدد يتراوح ما بين 6 إلى 10 أشخاص. إنها مناسبة للاجتماعات أو المقابلات السريعة، حيث يلزم استخدام مساحة صغيرة بكفاءة. هناك حاجة إلى حل عرض مدمج يستغل المساحة الصغيرة بشكل كامل مع سهولة التركيب والتوافق. تضمن شاشة عرض LG المعتمدة اتصالات سلسة لمسافات طويلة.

غرفة صغيرة - تفاعلية

غرفة صغيرة - تفاعلية

في أي غرفة صغيرة، تحتاج إلى مساحة للمناقشة التفاعلية والكتابة. تعرف على تجربة اللمس المتكاملة المدمجة مع LG IDB. خصص خياراتك على منصة سهلة الاستخدام. زيادة الراحة مع التصميم والوظائف سهلة الاستخدام.

غرفة متوسطة - قياسية

غرفة متوسطة - قياسية

هذه مساحة للتعاون متعدد الوظائف لعدد يتراوح ما بين 7 أشخاص و15 شخصًا. يجب أن تكون الصور مرئية بوضوح من مسافة بعيدة، مع عدم وجود مشاكل في التوافق. مطلوب مشاركة البيانات بشكل متكرر. ينبغي أن يكون وقت الإحماء والصيانة في حده الأدنى من أجل التناوب السلس للاجتماعات. عقد المؤتمرات والعروض التقديمية بثقة تامة باستخدام شاشة عرض معتمدة. يحافظ UHD على حيوية الشاشة وتتيح لوحة IPS عريضة الزاوية للأشخاص أن يركزوا، ما يزيد من الإنتاجية. تعد مشاركة البيانات فعالة أيضًا باستخدام One:Quick Share.

غرفة متوسطة - تفاعلية

غرفة متوسطة - تفاعلية

تستوعب المساحة التفاعلية للغرفة المتوسطة عددًا كبيرًا من الأشخاص، لذا فإن القدرة على الكتابة والاتصال بمجموعة واسعة من الأجهزة أمر بالغ الأهمية. باستخدام شريحة لنظام webOS/Android، يمكنك زيادة المشاركة والتوافق مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة من أجل التعاون الفعال.

 

غرفة كبيرة - قياسية

غرفة كبيرة - قياسية

هذه المساحة مخصصة للتدريب والندوات لما يصل إلى 50 شخصًا. تحتاج هذه المساحة إلى شاشة عرض أكبر من الغرف الأخرى. تحتاج إلى صور عالية الجودة، حتى من مسافة وزوايا مختلفة. هناك حاجة إلى شاشة متوافقة بسهولة مع حلول مؤتمرات الفيديو. كل هذا، بالإضافة إلى شاشات العرض المتعددة، ممكن مع لافتات LG.

 

غرفة اجتماعات

غرفة اجتماعات

هذه غرفة مقابلات تتسع لـ 15 أو أكثر من المديرين التنفيذيين. يجب أن تكون شاشة العرض ظاهرة من مسافة وزوايا مختلفة. على عكس غرف الاجتماعات الأخرى، يلزم توفر شاشة كبيرة. تعد كفاءة المساحة أمرًا مهمًا وينبغي الحفاظ على الحد الأدنى من الضوضاء. تنتج لافتات LG ضجيجًا ضئيلًا وجودة صورة رائعة، وتضمن كفاءة المساحة.

 

صالة العرض

صالة العرض

هذه المساحة مخصصة للفعاليات الكبيرة التي تضم ما يصل إلى 300 شخص، وهي مناسبة للتدريب واجتماعات مجالس الإدارة والعروض التقديمية. هناك حاجة إلى شاشة عرض متينة وعريضة عالية الدقة يمكن تثبيتها في مساحات مختلفة، كما تدعم شاشات العرض بتقنية LED المخصصة الكبيرة من إنتاجنا الاتصال أحادي الاتجاه النهائي. توفر خدمة ConnectedCare من LG ونظام إدارة المحتوى SuperSign كفاءة تشغيلية مثالية.

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

تواصَل مع قسم أعمال LG

إذا كنت ترغب في الحصول على عرض سعر لأحد المنتجات التي تهمك أو لديك أي استفسار آخر، فلا تتردد في التواصل معنا.

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