اللافتات الرقمية للشركات

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تسمح حلول اللافتات الرقمية من إل جي بمعالجة ومشاركة المزيد من البيانات والمعلومات. لقد حان وقت حقبة جديدة من التعاون في الشركات و لمواكبة هذا التغيير، تعمل LG على تغيير بيئة المكاتب لتعكس الحاجة إلى أماكن عمل مفتوحة وصغيرة والتعاون عن ببعد باستخدام تقنية اللافتات الرقمية.