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اللافتات الرقمية للمتاجر والمطاعم

توفر اللافتات الرقمية من إل جي منصة تسويق تربط بين متاجر البيع ومطاعم الوجبات السريعة والمستهلكين من خلال شاشات تفاعلية غنية تتيح للمستهلكين العثور على المعلومات التي يريدونها بسرعة وسهولة مع الحفاظ على التباعد الاجتماعي.

مبيعات التجزئة ومبيعات التجزئة سريعة الخدمة

لماذا تختار شاشة عرض المعلومات من LG

تتراوح أسواق البيع بالتجزئة ومبيعات التجزئة سريعة الخدمة على نطاق واسع ما بين المتاجر الصغيرة ومراكز التسوق الكبيرة. يتم ربطها بعدة أصحاب مصالح من بينهم مستهلكون ومالكو متاجر ومتخصصو دمج نظم. من المهم جدًا توفير عدة شاشات عرض وحلول احترافية تناسب المساحات واحتياجات العملاء المختلفة. تساعد LG شركاءنا على زيادة العائد عن طريق تقديم هذه الحلول.

 

تضمن LG جودة فائقة في العرض مع إعادة إنتاج راقية للألوان وزاوية رؤية واسعة وسطوع بارز. وكذلك خيارات تركيبها المرنة وتصميمها النحيف يساعدانك على تركيب شاشة العرض في أي مكان تحتاج إليه لجذب انتباه العملاء.

مراكز التسوق الكبيرة

مراكز التسوق الكبيرة

لتقديم علامة تجارية، من المهم جعل المساحة متفردة جماليًا. تتميز لافتات LG بتقية LED وOLED بجودة صورة مممتاز ويمكن أن تتسق بمرونة مع تصميم المساحة. إنها تضفي إشراقًا على المكان وترفع من تأثير الإعلان.

متاجر العلامات التجارية الفاخرة

متاجر الأزياء الراقية

متاجر العلامات التجارية الفاخرة

يجب أن تكون العلامات التجارية الفاخرة بارزة من خارج المتجر. الجودة المتميزة للصورة في لافتات LG بتقنية LED ومحتواها الإعلاني من دون حافة مع العرض الغامر يستطيعون جذب أعين العملاء. تضيف شاشاتها الشفافة بتقنية OLED قيمًا عالية الجودة إلى المكان بينما تعمل اللافتات المتعددة بتقنية UHD على تعزيز الإعلان بإعادة إنتاج للألوان تحاكي الواقع.

مبيعات التجزئة سريعة الخدمة والبيع للسيارات والمتاجر الصغيرة وما إلى ذلك.

مبيعات التجزئة سريعة الخدمة والبيع للسيارات والمتاجر الصغيرة وما إلى ذلك.

تلعب اللافتات الرقمية في مبيعات التجزئة سريعة الخدمة والمتاجر الصغيرة دورًا أكثر حيوية مع زيادة احتياجات العملاء لوسائل شراء سهلة وسريعة وتتم دون تلامس. إن نظم البيع للسيارات بشاشات العرض عالية الإضاءة والمنصات الذكية مهمة بشكل خاص. إنها تضمن تقديم خدمة أكثر راحة عن طريق التعرف على الصوت وحلول تطبيق للهاتف المحمول.

الصيدليات، وكالات السفر، متاجر الاتصالات

الصيدليات، وكالات السفر، متاجر الاتصالات

ينبغي أن تتمتع شاشات العرض بظهور بارز وتضم ميزات لإدارة المحتوى في الوقت الفعلي. لافتات LG بنظام webOS تقدم نظام إدارة المحتوى SuperSign ليعرض إدارة سهلة للمحتوى الإعلاني بقوائمه البسيطة وسهلة الاستخدام.

مكاتب العقارات

مكاتب العقارات

لتلبية مطالب العملاء وتقديم مجموعة واسعة من العقارات في لمحة سريعة، ينبغي تركيب شاشات عرض كبيرة الحجم. تتيح اللوحة الرقمية التفاعلية من LG للعملاء أن يفحصوا تفاصيل العقارات المحلية بسهولة وبسرعة بشاشاتها الكبيرة وميزاتها التفاعلية.

متجر الملابس العامة

متجر الملابس العامة

تستطيع جدران عرض الفيديو عالية الوضوح ورفيعة الحواف أن تعرض مجموعة صور إعلانية غامرة، بينما تستطيع اللافتات المتعددة الأحجام أن تساعد على زيادة المبيعات عن طريق تقديم عروض ترويجية مخصصة في الوقت الفعلي من خلال تقنيتي BLE وNFC.

غرفة التحكم

غرفة التحكم

بما أن مالكي أعمال البيع بالتجزئة لا يستطيعون الحصول على حل فوري للمشاكل الفنية أثناء ساعات العمل، يمكن أن يؤدي هذا إلى أثر سلبي على الإيرادات. تقدم Signage365Care مراقبة عن بُعد لشاشات عرض اللافتات مع تشخيص للأعمال في الوقت الفعلي لكي يتمكن الموظفون من التركيز على الاهتمام بالعملاء.

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

خلفية حمراء مجردة تحتوي على أشكال متداخلة بتدرجات وردية كبيرة، بتصميم عصري بسيط

تواصَل مع قسم أعمال LG

إذا كنت ترغب في الحصول على عرض سعر لأحد المنتجات التي تهمك أو لديك أي استفسار آخر، فلا تتردد في التواصل معنا.

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