We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.
حل LG SignageCare
يتواصل نمو تبادل المعلومات عبر الشاشات الرقمية. وبالتالي، أصبح من الأهمية بمكان لشركتك التعاون مع خبراء قادرين على تقديم استجابات سريعة واحترافية وموثوقة لمختلف القضايا، بهدف تقليل الإزعاج وتعزيز الإدارة طويلة الأمد لشاشاتك الرقمية.
*المعلومات المتعلقة «بحل العناية بشاشات LG» عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. قد تختلف الشروط والأحكام حسب البلد. يُرجى سؤال مبيعات LG المحلية للحصول على تفاصيل محددة.