شاشة عرض المعلومات OLED

تقدم OLED Signage من LG تعبيرًا واقعيًا عن كل الألوان في التصميم النهائي. قم بتغيير طريقة تفاعلك مع العملاء. ستصنع LG ثورة في طريقة ممارستك للأعمال.

لافتات OLED

تصميم رائع يتميز بتعبيرات حيوية بجميع الألوان. ابتكر للمستقبل وغيّر طريقة تفاعلك مع العملاء.

بُعد جديد لشاشة العرض الرقمية

إبراز كل الألوان بشكل ينبض بالحياة، في تصميم مثالي. ابتكر ما يناسب المستقبل وغيّر طريقة تفاعلك مع العملاء.

بُعد جديد لشاشة العرض الرقمية استكشف الآن

شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء

ابحث عن أحدث معلومات المنتج إلى جانب الحالة المرجعية مهيئ جدار الفيديو/OLED ومعلومات الاتصال الخاصة بالمبيعات وأدلة الاستخدام.

شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء قم بزيارة صفحة تطبيق الويب الخاص بنا شاشة C من إل جي + تطبيق العملاء انتقل إلى تنزيل التطبيق

تعرّف على المزيد عن LG Digital Connect

إذا كنت تبحث حاليًا عن طرق لإضفاء الحيوية على حسابك، فلا حاجة إلى مزيد من البحث.

اكتشف

المنتج

مع شاشة عرض OLED الشفافة

باب شاشة OLED آلي شفاف

شاشة OLED قابلة للثني

شاشة OLED مسطحة

شاشة OLED Pro

